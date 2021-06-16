 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 16 to 22 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 14, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 16 to 22 

By

Related Events

  • Market on the Green @ Woodstock Village Green

    • Meat, cheese, ice cream and veggies are among the local products available for purchase at this weekly marketplace....
    • Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m. Continues through Oct. 13 Free.

  • Trucks, Taps & Tunes @ Essex Experience

    • Each Wednesday, the Essex Experience Green serves as the grounds for a mini festival featuring food trucks, a beer trailer and live bands....
    • Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m. Continues through Aug. 25 Free.

  • Online
    Sharon M. Draper @ Fletcher Free Library

    • Author Sharon Draper reads between the lines of her Coretta Scott King Book Award-winning novel Copper Sun during an online presentation and Q&A....
    • Thu., June 17, 6:30-8 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    'Neuroanatomy: A Collage Show' @ Stone Valley Arts

    • An exhibition of 67 seemingly disparate artworks by 29 artists that demonstrate our brains are co-constructed by our interactions with the social landscape of a...
    • Through June 27

  • Street Performer Series: The Flyin' Hawaiian @ Highland Center for the Arts

    • Paradise meets the circus in Sara Kunz's dazzling display of contortion, clowning and hula hooping....
    • Fri., June 18, 6:30 p.m. Free.

  • Burlington's Juneteenth Celebration @ Various Burlington locations

    • Empowerment, education and entertainment are the three tiers of the first annual citywide celebration of Black liberation in the United States. See juneteenthbtv.org for the...
    • Sat., June 19, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Free.

  • 'Girl Shy' @ Brandon Town Hall

    • Composer Jeff Rapsis improvises a live score for the 1924 silent film starring Harold Lloyd as a bachelor who pens a guidebook for men....
    • Sat., June 19, 7 p.m. Donations.

  • Online
    Gardening With Wildflowers: Making Space for Pollinators & Other Wildlife (Agriculture)

    • Hoping to bring bees, hummingbirds and butterflies to your yard, patio or community plot? Get tips from this complimentary webinar....
    • Wed., June 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free; preregister.
Kristen Ravin

Kristen Ravin
Bio:
 Kristen Ravin has been Seven Days' calendar writer since 2015. She also writes about music and books, and contributes to Seven Days’ parenting magazine Kids VT.

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 9 to 15

    As the state prepares to lift its remaining coronavirus restrictions, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including Bread and Puppet Theater's latest offering, The Persians.
    • By Kristen Ravin
    • Jun 7, 2021
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 2 to 8

    As the state prepares to lift its remaining coronavirus restrictions, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including an outdoor performance by Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem.
    • By Kristen Ravin
    • Jun 1, 2021
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 26 to June 1

    As the state approaches a full reopening, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including an outdoor performance of Ballet Vermont's Bees & Friends.
    • By Kristen Ravin
    • May 24, 2021
