The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 2 to 8 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The Artists

Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem

In Tune

Friday 4

A 2015 YouTube video of Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem performing "Will Your House Be Blessed" highlights the band's four-part harmonies, fluid playing and all-around chemistry. The New England-based folk quartet brings all this and more to an al fresco concert at Cooper Field in Putney, presented as part of Next Stage Arts' Bandwagon Summer Series.

An Education

Thursday 3

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Bloomsbury

Girlghood by Melissa Febos

In her new essay collection, Girlhood, acclaimed author Melissa Febos takes a critical look at how girls and young women are socialized. The book, wrote Sophie Gilbert in a review for the Atlantic, "expose[s] certain injustices so starkly that you might feel you cannot abide them another minute." Readers discuss this thought-provoking page-turner in an online Book Discussion hosted by Johnson's Vermont Studio Center.

Girl Squad

Sunday 6

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Fathom Events

Bridesmaids

Who's ready to paaartyyy? Bridesmaids, the classic comedy starring Maya Rudolph as a bride-to-be and Kristen Wiig as her floundering best friend, is turning 10. To celebrate, Fathom Events presents special screenings at Essex Cinemas & T-Rex Theater and Cumberland 12 Cinemas in Plattsburgh, N.Y. Grab a ticket and relive that infamous bathroom scene.

Jazz Hands

Friday 4-Sunday 13

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Julieta Cervantes

DBR

After shifting to an all-virtual program in 2020, the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival returns to the streets. This annual celebration of the genre features free outdoor concerts in and around the Church Street Marketplace. The lineup boasts local acts such as Soule Monde and Amber DeLaurentis with Maiz Sandoval, as well as nationally known artists such as genre-bending violinist DBR.

Pet Project

Saturday 5

click to enlarge © Dreamstime

Drive Fur Animals

The Central Vermont Humane Society in Montpelier helps dogs, cats and other small animals find their forever homes. Fans of furry friends can throw these potential pets a bone by participating in Drive Fur Animals. This benefit car parade starts at the National Life Building in Montpelier and ends at the Vermont Granite Museum in Barre, where contests and prizes await.

A Bug's Life

Friday 4-Sunday 6

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Conrad Smith-

Blackfly Festival

Adamant residents, don't be alarmed if you notice eight-foot larvae and human-size blackflies on your streets. It's not an infestation, just part of a pandemic-safe iteration of the annual Adamant Blackfly Festival. Revamped as the Adamant Blackfly Drive-By & Walkabout, this three-day jamboree dedicated to the bloodsucking insect includes an opening-day parade, live music and fly-themed house floats. If you can't swat 'em, join 'em.

Out of This World

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Vermont Arts Council

"Source of Their Words 5" by Pat Musick

What does Earth look like to an astronaut in space? An exhibition at Spotlight Gallery in Montpelier examines this question. Artist Pat Musick created "Exploring Technology: An Artist and an Astronaut Look at the Future" in collaboration with former astronaut Jerry Carr to advocate for "an awareness of the fragile nature of our planet." The mixed-media sculptures and works on paper are on view through August 31.