June 01, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 2 to 8 

  • Online
    Vermont Studio Center Book Discussion Group @ Vermont Studio Center

    • Nonfiction fans exchange ideas about Girlhood by Melissa Febos....
    • Thu., June 3, 7-8 p.m. Free.

  • Bandwagon Summer Series: Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem @ Cooper Field

    • Harmony, rhythm and unforgettable songs are the hallmarks of this New England-based folk quartet....
    • Fri., June 4, 6 p.m. $20-22; free for kids under 12.

  • Adamant Blackfly Driveby & Walkabout @ Adamant Co-op

    • Locals turn their homes, porches and lawns in to Mardi Gras-inspired house floats inspired by the pesky insect....
    • Fri., June 4, 12-5 p.m., Sat., June 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., June 6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

  • Burlington Discover Jazz Festival @ Various downtown Burlington locations

    • A stellar lineup of jazz musicians hits Queen City streets in a celebration of the genre. See discoverjazz.com for details....
    • June 4-13 Free.

    Pat Musick @ Spotlight Gallery

    • "Exploring Technology: An Artist and an Astronaut Look at the Future," mixed-media sculptures and works on paper inspired by the words astronauts have used in...
    • Through Aug. 31

  • Central Vermont Humane Society Drive Fur Animals @ Vermont Granite Museum

    • Humans show support for their four-legged friends on a car parade from the National Life Building parking lot in Montpelier to the Vermont Granite Museum...
    • Sat., June 5, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Donations; preregister for fundraising.

  • 'Bridesmaids' @ Cumberland 12 Cinemas

    • Best friends Annie and Lillian find their relationship tested as Lillian prepares to walk down the aisle in this 2011 comedy starring Kristen Wiig and...
    • Sun., June 6, 3 & 7 p.m.

  • 'Bridesmaids' @ Essex Cinemas & T-Rex Theater

    • Best friends Annie and Lillian find their relationship tested as Lillian prepares to walk down the aisle in this 2011 comedy starring Kristen Wiig and...
    • Sun., June 6, 3 p.m.

  • Online
    Talk: Pat Musick @ Online

    • The artist discusses works in her Spotlight Gallery exhibition, "Exploring Technology: An Artist and an Astronaut Look at the Future." Register online for Zoom talk....
    • Thu., June 17, 7 p.m. Free
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Kristen Ravin

Kristen Ravin
Bio:
 Kristen Ravin has been Seven Days' calendar writer since 2015. She also writes about music and books, and contributes to Seven Days’ parenting magazine Kids VT.

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 26 to June 1

    As the state approaches a full reopening, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including an outdoor performance of Ballet Vermont's Bees & Friends.
    • By Kristen Ravin
    • May 24, 2021
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 19 to 25

    Even when dealing with a global health crisis and social unrest, Vermonters continue to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including a free online talk by influential writer Angie Thomas.
    • By Kristen Ravin
    • May 17, 2021
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 12 to 18

    Even when dealing with a global health crisis and social unrest, Vermonters continue to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including the Burlington Farmers Market.
    • By Kristen Ravin
    • May 11, 2021
