 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 21-27 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 19, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 21-27 

By

Published June 19, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

Related Events

  • 'Portable Universe: Thought and Splendour of Indigenous Colombia' @ Montréal Museum of Fine Arts

    • Nearly 400 artworks, including jewelry, masks, effigies, textiles and more, dating from about 1500 BC to the present....
    • Through Oct. 1

  • Staff Picks
    'Little Shop of Horrors' @ Isham Family Farm

    • Boy meets girl and plant eats boy in this morbidly silly sci-fi musical from Williston Community Theatre....
    • Thu., June 22, 7 p.m., Fri., June 23, 7 p.m. and Sat., June 24, 7 p.m. $25-30.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks
    'AURA' @ Notre-Dame Basilica of Montréal

    • An immersive light show and soundscape highlights the rich history and stunning architecture of the Québec cathedral....
    • Mondays-Fridays, 6 & 8 p.m. and Saturdays, 7 & 9 p.m. Continues through Oct. 28 $18-32; free for kids 5 and under.

  • Staff Picks
    Vermont Renaissance Faire @ Mayo Events Field

    • Enthusiasts engage with artisans and crafters while enjoying mead, live demos, jousting and more medieval merriment....
    • Sat., June 24, 10 a.m. and Sun., June 25, 10 a.m. $5-30; free for kids under 6.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    NEK PrideFest @ Gardner Memorial Park

    • A parade down main street culminates in a party in the park that features food, craft vendors, all-ages activities and drag queen DJ extraordinaire Luci...
    • Sun., June 25, 12-7 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Foodaroo 8 @ The Marble Works

    • A street fair of epic proportions serves up food-truck eats alongside local crafts, street performances and a few surprises....
    • Sun., June 25, 4-8 p.m. $5; free for kids 12 and under.

  • Staff Picks
    Banned Books Tour @ Phoenix Books (Burlington)

    • Lt. Gov. Zuckerman hosts a reading featuring stories that have faced conservative backlash across the country....
    • Wed., June 28, 6 p.m. Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 14-20

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 14-20

    Summer is upon us, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including SEASONS: Summer, the first of four nature-themed evenings of dance and community art making presented by Avant Vermont Dance.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jun 12, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 7-13

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 7-13

    Summer is upon us, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by pianist John Blacklow and cellist Peter Stumpf to kick off Rochester Chamber Music Society's 29th season.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jun 5, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 31-June 6

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 31-June 6

    Summer is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Tender Hearts, an evening of mythical movement presented by ANIMAL Dance.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • May 29, 2023
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

About the Artist

James Buck

James Buck

jamesbuck.org
Bio:
 James Buck is a multimedia journalist for Seven Days.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 14-20

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 14-20

    Summer is upon us, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including SEASONS: Summer, the first of four nature-themed evenings of dance and community art making presented by Avant Vermont Dance.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jun 12, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 7-13

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 7-13

    Summer is upon us, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by pianist John Blacklow and cellist Peter Stumpf to kick off Rochester Chamber Music Society's 29th season.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jun 5, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 31-June 6

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 31-June 6

    Summer is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Tender Hearts, an evening of mythical movement presented by ANIMAL Dance.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • May 29, 2023
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation