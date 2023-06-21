The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 21-27 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Heaven's Light

Ongoing

Basilique Notre-Dame de Montréal transforms into a kaleidoscopic feast for the eyes and ears at L'expérience AURA, a multisensory display that draws on the Québec cathedral's rich history. Open exploration of the venue's art and architecture precedes a stunning, immersive light show soundtracked by orchestral music composed for the basilica's great organ.

In Ancient Time

Ongoing

Being with Feline and Human Features, Colombia, Upper Magdalena Valley-San Agustín, 100-900 CE.

Musée des Beaux-Arts Montréal hosts "Portable Universe: Thought and Splendour of Indigenous Colombia," a collection of almost 400 works that date from 1500 BCE to the present. Presented in collaboration with the Arhuaco people of northern Colombia, this show celebrates the past and future of Indigenous art, culture and spirituality.

Suddenly, Seymour

Thursday 22-Saturday 24

Little Shop of Horrors

Aubrey II and the rest of the crew are brought to gut-busting, hair-raising life in Williston Community Theatre's production of Little Shop of Horrors at Isham Family Farm. This stage adaptation of the beloved movie musical follows the hapless Seymour as he tries to get the girl, hit it big and, um, keep the bloodthirsty alien plant in his care from eating the whole town.

Hail and Well Met

Saturday 24 & Sunday 25

Vermont Renaissance Faire

The Vermont Renaissance Faire returns to Stowe's Mayo Events Field for a weekend that delights all witches, warlocks, pirates and princesses in the land. Enthusiasts engage with artisans and crafters while enjoying mead, cider, food, live music, acrobatic performances, jousting, a live "unicorn" and more medieval merriment.

Nosh on My Watch

Sunday 25

Foodaroo

Addison County eaters dig in at Foodaroo 8, an annual festival celebrating local nibbles and tipples at Middlebury's Marble Works. Between bites from some of Vermont's best farms, restaurants and food trucks, attendees take in live music, dance and other street performances.

Along for the Pride

Sunday 25

Becca Balint

U.S. Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) serves as grand marshal at NEK Pride Fest, the town of Newport's first-ever LGBTQ pride parade. The march down Main Street culminates in a party in the park that features food, craft vendors, all-ages activities and drag queen DJ extraordinaire Luci Furr-Matrix.

No Bans Land

Wednesday 28

David Zuckerman

Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman's Banned Books Tour kicks off at Phoenix Books' Burlington location this week, with stops to follow in Brattleboro, Waterbury and beyond. Zuckerman and some special guests read from stories that have faced conservative backlash around the country for their focus on race or LGBTQ issues, and discuss the importance of free expression.