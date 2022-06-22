 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 22-28 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 20, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 22-28 

By

Published June 20, 2022 at 4:25 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Tuesday Night Gravel Bike Rides @ Three Rivers Path Trailhead Pavilion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail

    • Pedal heads explore their local trails at this weekly meetup....
    • Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 18 Free.

  • Staff Picks
    'Side by Side' @ Courtyard Theater, Barrette Center for the Arts

    • Northern Stage celebrates the life and work of Stephen Sondheim with a revelatory revue of songs from A Little Night Music, Company, Follies and more....
    • Wednesdays, 8 p.m., Fridays, 8 p.m., Sundays, 5 p.m., Tuesdays, 8 p.m. and Thursdays, Saturdays, 4 & 8 p.m. Continues through July 9 $19-45.

  • Janet Van Fleet @ J. Langdon Antiques & Art

    • Wood and mixed-media sculptures: boats, figures, oracles and prophets....
    • Through June 30

  • Staff Picks
    Rail City Fan Fest @ Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center

    • The inaugural meeting of pop culture artists, makers and vendors features cosplay contests, panels and other activities for geeks of all ages....
    • Sat., June 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., June 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-28
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks
    Vermont Stands With Ukraine @ Church Street Marketplace

    • Activists march for peace, donate to aid organizations and enjoy Ukrainian music and food....
    • Sat., June 25, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Pride 1983 Historic Marker Commemoration @ Burlington City Hall Park

    • The Queen City unveils a monument to Vermont's first pride march, with appearances by folks who were there....
    • Sun., June 26, 2-3:30 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Paul Asbell & Mikahely @ Shelburne Vineyard

    • The blues extraordinaire and the Malagasy multi-instrumentalist team up for a concert benefiting Helping and Nurturing Diverse Seniors....
    • Sun., June 26, 7 p.m. $10-12.
Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

