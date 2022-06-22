The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 22-28 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Mark Washburn

Cordell Cole & Elexis Morton

A Little Night Music

Wednesday 22-Sunday 26, Tuesday 28 & Wednesday 29

Northern Stage takes on the life and work of the late, great Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim with Side by Side by Sondheim, a musical revue playing in the outdoor Courtyard Theater at Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction. With songs from Company, Follies, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum and more, this intimate show delights longtime fans and musical theater novices alike.

Making History

Sunday 26

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Leah Wittenberg

Pride March 1983

On June 25, 1983, the City of Burlington held Vermont's first Pride parade. This weekend, the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the Pride Center of Vermont celebrate that history at the Pride 1983 Historic Marker Commemoration in Burlington's City Hall Park. Many of the 1983 organizers are there to share their memories.

Give Peace a Chance

Saturday 25

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Benjamin Bloom

Vermont Stands With Ukraine

Burlington's Peace & Justice Center teams up with the local Ukrainian community for Vermont Stands With Ukraine, a rally and cultural festival on the Church Street Marketplace. Attendees donate to vetted aid organizations via a silent auction and participating businesses, march from city hall to the top of Church Street, and learn about the music, food and art of Ukraine.

Geek Out

Saturday 25 & Sunday 26

click to enlarge Courtesy

Rail City Fan Fest

St. Albans holds the inaugural Rail City Fan Fest, a new comic convention at the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center. Fans of all ages learn how to wield a lightsaber, meet Cosplay: A History author Andrew Liptak, sing along to Disney anthems, flex their pop-culture trivia muscles and compete in a cosplay contest during two days of out-of-this-world programming.

It Takes Two

Sunday 26

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Megan J. Humphrey

Paul Asbell & Mikahely

Shelburne Vineyard hosts an all-star team-up of bluesman extraordinaire Paul Asbell and Malagasy multi-instrumentalist Mikahely. The dynamic artists play one solo set each and one set together while the Mule Bar food truck serves up nosh. Proceeds benefit Helping and Nurturing Diverse Seniors.

Off Road

Tuesday 28

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Discover St. Johnsbury

Tuesday Night Gravel Bike

Every Tuesday through October, cyclers from the St. Johnsbury area gather for Tuesday Night Gravel Bike Rides. Rocky roaders of all experience levels take off from the Three Rivers Path Trailhead Pavilion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to explore a new trail, then savor a rejuvenating treat at Milkhouse Ice Cream.

Knock on Wood

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

"Assemblage" by Janet Van Fleet

Studio Place Arts cofounder and sculptor Janet Van Fleet shows some of her creations at antiques and art store J. Langdon in Montpelier. Her three-dimensional mixed-media pieces incorporate wood, metal, and other found and manipulated materials to create boats, figures, oracles and prophets.