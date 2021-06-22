 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 23 to 29 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 21, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 23 to 29 

  • Staff Picks
    Pilobolus @ Bema Outdoor Amphitheater, College Park, Dartmouth College

    • Presented in celebration of the acclaimed company's 50th anniversary, the program Four@Play features four favorite works from the troupe's expansive repertoire. An artist talk follows....
    • Thu., June 24, 7 p.m., Fri., June 25, 4:30 & 7 p.m., Sat., June 26, 2 & 7 p.m. and Sun., June 27, 2 p.m. Pick your price.

  • Staff Picks Online
    'Pride: A VSC Queer Alum Exhibition' @ Online

    • Vermont Studio Center presents a virtual juried selection of 29 works from 28 queer artists who live throughout the United States, Canada, China and New...
    • Through June 30

  • 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' @ Fable Farm

    • Shakespeare's comedy about lovers, actors and meddling fairies plays out in a bucolic setting. Presented by BarnArts Center for the Arts....
    • Fri., June 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sat., June 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sun., June 27, 4-6 p.m., Thu., July 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fri., July 2, 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Sat., July 3, 2-4 & 6:30-8:30 p.m. $15-20.

  • Fun Dog Show @ Landry Park

    • Canine companions compete for honors such as Best Costume, Best Attitude and Best Owner/Dog Look-Alike in a first annual Winooski PTO fundraiser....
    • Sat., June 26, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $25; preregister.

  • Bike Thru ExBEERience @ Kingdom Trails

    • Riders purchase beer in advance from participating breweries, then visit each one as they pedal the Kingdom Trails....
    • Sat., June 26, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Prices vary.

  • Vets Town Hall @ Camp Meade

    • Veterans share what their past service means to them. Non-veterans are invited to listen and learn....
    • Sun., June 27, 1 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Online
    'Can You Hear Us Now?' (Activism)

    • Through the stories of four determined women, this 2020 documentary unravels the way gerrymandering has reshaped democracy in Wisconsin. Learn more during a post-film...
    • June 27-30 Donations; preregister.
  The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 16 to 22

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 16 to 22

    The state has lifted its remaining coronavirus restrictions, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including a performance by circus artist Sara Kunz, also know as the Flyin' Hawaiian.
    • By Kristen Ravin
    • Jun 14, 2021
  • Pandemic Pick: Which Outdoor Live Music Performance or Series Moved You Most?

  • Pandemic Pick: Which Outdoor Live Music Performance or Series Moved You Most?

    At different points throughout the pandemic, Vermonters have gone without certain perks — vacations, buffets, movie theaters and even hugs. Thanks to presenters such as Stowe Cider, live music hasn't always been lacking. Located on scenic Town Farm Lane in Stowe, the cidery and taproom made the most of its outdoor space to offer live tunes in a socially distanced atmosphere up to four nights a week.
    • Compiled by Kristen Ravin
    • Jun 9, 2021
  The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 9 to 15

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 9 to 15

    As the state prepares to lift its remaining coronavirus restrictions, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including Bread and Puppet Theater's latest offering, The Persians.
    • By Kristen Ravin
    • Jun 7, 2021
  The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 16 to 22

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 16 to 22

    The state has lifted its remaining coronavirus restrictions, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including a performance by circus artist Sara Kunz, also know as the Flyin' Hawaiian.
    • By Kristen Ravin
    • Jun 14, 2021
  The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 9 to 15

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 9 to 15

    As the state prepares to lift its remaining coronavirus restrictions, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including Bread and Puppet Theater's latest offering, The Persians.
    • By Kristen Ravin
    • Jun 7, 2021
  The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 2 to 8

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 2 to 8

    As the state prepares to lift its remaining coronavirus restrictions, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including an outdoor performance by Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem.
    • By Kristen Ravin
    • Jun 1, 2021
