The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 23 to 29 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Brigid Pierce

Pilobolus

Happy Anniversary

Thursday 24-Sunday 27

Contemporary dance troupe Pilobolus have a long history with Dartmouth College: A group of Dartmouth students formed the company in 1971, despite their lack of dance training. To mark its 50th anniversary, Pilobolus present four favorite works from their expansive repertoire. See the program Four@Play at the college's Bema Outdoor Amphitheater in Hanover, N.H.





Making Music

Wednesday 23-Wednesday 30

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Vermont Studio Center

VSC Pride Show-"Nothing Will Keep Us Together" by Paul Anagnostopoulosis

Throughout LGBTQ Pride Month, the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson has highlighted queer artists with its show "Pride: A VSC Queer Alum Online Exhibition." This juried collection includes 29 works — paintings, sculptures, textiles and audio collage — by 28 artists living in the U.S., Canada, China and New Zealand.

Personal Narrative

Sunday 27

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Thomas Shahan

FJon Turner at a 2018 Vets Town Hall in Burlington

"For many veterans, it may be difficult to speak of their experience out of concern of judgment or misrepresentation," said Jon Turner in a press release for several upcoming Vets Town Halls. Turner hosts one of these in-person, outdoor gatherings at Camp Meade in Middlesex, where veterans may share their stories in an environment that honors all perspectives. Members of the public are welcome to attend and listen.

Paw Patrol

Saturday 26

click to enlarge Angelo Cordeschi | Dreamstime

Fun Dog Show

Think your canine companion is a cut above the rest? Prepare your pup to prove itself in the Winooski Parent Teacher Organization's Fun Dog Show. Furry friends descend on Landry Park to compete for honors such as Best Costume, Best Trick and Best Owner/Dog Look-Alike. All proceeds benefit the Winooski PTO.

On Location

Friday 25-Saturday 3

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Barnarts Center For The Arts

'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

It's hard to imagine a more perfect setting for a production of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream than a working farm in rural Vermont. BarnArts Center for the Arts presents a community production of the Bard's whimsical comedy about love, transformation and meddling fairies at Fable Farm in Barnard. Model, author and former Olympic swimmer Casey Legler stars as Oberon.

Brew Tour

Saturday 26

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Vermont Brewers Association

Bike Through ExBEERience

To say you can't throw a stone in Vermont without hitting a craft brewery is an exaggeration, but just barely. Those looking to taste local libations can visit Northeast Kingdom breweries by bike during the Vermont Brewers Association's Bike Thru ExBEERience. Cyclists purchase beverages in advance from participating breweries such as Black Flannel Brewing and Lawson's Finest Liquids, then visit each one as they pedal the Kingdom Trails.

Fight for Your Rights

Sunday 27-Wednesday 30

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Twelve Letter Films

Jenni Estrada in 'Can Your Hear Us Now?"

"It's mind-boggling to me how people that are not affected by any of the issues are the ones that are deciding how the rest of us should live," states one subject in the 2020 documentary Can You Hear Us Now? This hard-hitting film examines how gerrymandering has reshaped democracy in Wisconsin. Lean Left Vermont presents the film for online viewing from June 27 through 30, as well as an activist panel discussion at 6 p.m. on the 30th.