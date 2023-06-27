 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 28-July 4 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 26, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 28-July 4 

Published June 26, 2023 at 12:09 p.m. | Updated June 26, 2023 at 5:03 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Feast & Field Music Series: Cachitas Now! @ Fable Farm

    • Farm-fresh foods and queer cumbia tunes are on the menu at a pastoral party....
    • Thu., June 29, 5:30-9 p.m. $5-25.

  • Janvier Nsengiyumva @ Phoenix Books (Burlington)

    • The Onion River Press author launches Eyes Guided by God, his memoir of his Burundian family's experience of Tanzanian refugee camps and immigration to Vermont....
    • Thu., June 29, 7 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Strawberry Festival @ West Burke Village Park

    • Locals have a berry good time at this throwdown featuring shortcake, live music, food trucks and a bake sale....
    • Fri., June 30, 4-7 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Dark Side of the Rainbow' @ Epsilon Spires

    • Viewers search for hidden meaning in a simultaneous broadcast of The Wizard of Oz and Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon....
    • Fri., June 30, 8-10:30 p.m. $5-15.

  • Faith Ringgold @ BCA Center

    • "Jazz Stories," four works in silkscreen, serigraph and acrylic on paper from the artist's series begun in 2004 ....
    • Through July 16

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour: 'A Midsummer Night's Circus' @ Circus Smirkus Barn

    • Young performers ages 11 through 18 pull off daring and dazzling acts in this acrobatic adaptation of Shakespeare's most magical comedy....
    • Sat., July 1, 1-3 & 6-8 p.m., Fri., Aug. 18, 6-8 p.m. and Sat., Aug. 19, 1-3 & 6-8 p.m. $20-35.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    July 3rd Independence Day Celebration @ Various Montpelier locations

    • The Capital City’s blowout bonanza returns with a bang, featuring FamilyFest, a perfectly patriotic parade and a phenomenal fireworks show....
    • Mon., July 3, 3-10 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour: 'A Midsummer Night's Circus' @ Farr's Field

    • Young performers ages 11 through 18 pull off daring and dazzling acts in this acrobatic adaptation of Shakespeare's most magical comedy....
    • Tue., July 4, 6-8 p.m., Wed., July 5, 1-3 & 6-8 p.m. and Thu., July 6, 1-3 & 6-8 p.m. $20-35.
  The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 21-27

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 21-27

    Summer is upon us, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including L'expérience AURA, a multisensory display that draws on Basilique Notre-Dame de Montréal’s rich history.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jun 19, 2023
  The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 14-20

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 14-20

    Summer is upon us, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including SEASONS: Summer, the first of four nature-themed evenings of dance and community art making presented by Avant Vermont Dance.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jun 12, 2023
  The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 7-13

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 7-13

    Summer is upon us, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by pianist John Blacklow and cellist Peter Stumpf to kick off Rochester Chamber Music Society's 29th season.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jun 5, 2023
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 21-27

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 21-27

    Summer is upon us, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including L'expérience AURA, a multisensory display that draws on Basilique Notre-Dame de Montréal’s rich history.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jun 19, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 14-20

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 14-20

    Summer is upon us, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including SEASONS: Summer, the first of four nature-themed evenings of dance and community art making presented by Avant Vermont Dance.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jun 12, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 7-13

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 7-13

    Summer is upon us, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by pianist John Blacklow and cellist Peter Stumpf to kick off Rochester Chamber Music Society's 29th season.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jun 5, 2023
