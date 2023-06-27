The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 28-July 4 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Richardson Photography

July 3rd

Friendly Fireworks

Monday 3

Montpelier's beloved July 3rd Independence Day Celebration returns with a bang this year on the Vermont Statehouse lawn and throughout the Capital City. A family fest, a parade, the Montpelier Mile race, live music, a killer food truck lineup and, of course, a stunning fireworks show all make this a blowout bonanza to remember.

Band the Rules

Thursday 29

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Langostina Scaglia

Cachitas Now!

Queer cumbia band Cachitas Now! brings Argentine flair and funky, fresh vibes to Fable Farm's Feast & Field Music Series in Barnard. The group unleashes its unique blend of tango, hyperpop, folk, electronic and dance music while audience members enjoy tacos, sausages, hummus and salads made from newly harvested ingredients.

The Persistence of Memory

Thursday 29

click to enlarge Courstey

Eyes Guided by God by Janvier Nsengiyumva

Book lovers have a chance to support local literature when writer Janvier Nsengiyumva launches Eyes Guided by God at Phoenix Books in Burlington. The memoir, published by Onion River Press, follows Nsengiyumva's difficult childhood in Tanzanian refugee camps and his Burundian family's immigration to Vermont.

Ripe for the Picking

Friday 30

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Laura Malieswski

Strawberry Festival

The annual Strawberry Festival at West Burke Village Park offers Northeast Kingdom locals a berry good time. This evening of fruit-flavored fun features strawberry shortcake for sale, pizza and barbecue for dinner, live music, a bake sale, and the opportunity to blend your own smoothie by bicycle power.

Any Colour You Like

Friday 30

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Warner Home Video

Dark Side of the Rainbow

Brattleboro's Epsilon Spires invites audiences to search for hidden meaning at Dark Side of the Rainbow, a simultaneous screening of The Wizard of Oz and playing of Pink Floyd's album The Dark Side of the Moon. Rumor has it that this confluence creates some coincidental (or are they?) moments of synchronicity. At this outdoor event, viewers can sit back, don their 3D glasses and decide for themselves.

Airy Fairy

Opens Saturday 1

click to enlarge Courtesy

Circus Smirkus

Young performers ages 11 through 18 pull off daring and dazzling acts in A Midsummer Night's Circus, the 36th annual edition of the Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour. This acrobatic adaptation of Shakespeare's most magical comedy sees mischief break out when a group of friends encounters the feuding king and queen of the forest fairies.

Jazz Fusion

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

Groovin' High" by Faith Ringgold

Burlington's BCA Center presents "Jazz Stories," a collection of works by famed Black American artist Faith Ringgold. Ringgold, who grew up surrounded by the creative energy of the Harlem Renaissance, presents a four-work series of pieces in silk screen, serigraph and acrylic on paper, inspired by the jazz scene.