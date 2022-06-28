 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 29-July 5 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 27, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 29-July 5 

By

Published June 27, 2022 at 5:42 p.m. | Updated June 27, 2022 at 7:32 p.m.

  • Staff Picks
    Carillon Series: George Matthew Jr. @ Mead Memorial Chapel, Middlebury College

    • Middlebury's college carilloneur plays a heavenly program on the historic bell organ....
    • Fri., July 1, 6 p.m., Fri., Aug. 12, 6 p.m. and Fri., Aug. 19, 3 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour @ Suicide Six Ski Area

    • The Vermont Symphony Orchestra takes a lap around the state with a setlist featuring celebratory music from John Williams, John Philip Sousa, Aaron Copland and...
    • Fri., July 1, 7:30 p.m. $5-32.

  • Staff Picks
    'Tru' @ Stowe Town Hall Theatre

    • Truman Capote, played by John Weltman, begins to realize that his thinly-veiled fiction is costing him his friendships in this one-man tour de force from...
    • Fri., July 1, 7:30 p.m. and Sat., July 2, 7:30 p.m. $15-20.

  • 'Art from Guantánamo Bay' @ Catamount Arts Center

    • A touring exhibition of nearly 100 artworks by six men detained at the U.S. federal facility for as long as 20 years without being charged...
    • Through Aug. 21

  • Staff Picks
    'Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story' @ Spaulding Auditorium, Hopkins Center for the Arts, Dartmouth College

    • Coast Jazz Orchestra opens for this 2021 documentary about the 50-year history of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Q&A with codirector Ryan Suffern...
    • Sat., July 2, 7:30 p.m. $5-10.

  • Staff Picks
    TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour @ Hunter Park

    • The Vermont Symphony Orchestra takes a lap around the state with a setlist featuring celebratory music from John Williams, John Philip Sousa, Aaron Copland and...
    • Sat., July 2, 7:30 p.m. $5-26; free for kids 5 and under.

  • Staff Picks
    Sundog AMP Afternoon: Art, Music, Poetry @ Next Stage Arts Project

    • Sundog Poetry hosts a arts-travaganza featuring poets Rage Hezekiah, Kerrin McCadden and Partridge Boswell; Andalusian spoken-word band Los Lorcas; and visual artist Liz Hawkes deNiord....
    • Sun., July 3, 2 p.m. $10 suggested donation.

  • Staff Picks
    TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour @ Grafton Trails & Outdoor Center

    • The Vermont Symphony Orchestra takes a lap around the state with a setlist featuring celebratory music from John Williams, John Philip Sousa, Aaron Copland and...
    • Sun., July 3, 7:30 p.m. $5-26; free for kids 5 and under.

  • Staff Picks
    TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour @ Shelburne Museum

    • The Vermont Symphony Orchestra takes a lap around the state with a setlist featuring celebratory music from John Williams, John Philip Sousa, Aaron Copland and...
    • Mon., July 4, 7:30 p.m. $5-26; free for kids 5 and under.

  • Staff Picks
    Reading Frederick Douglass @ Rokeby Museum

    • Audience members take active part in a recitation of Douglass' famous address, "What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?", first given on July...
    • Tue., July 5, 1 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour @ Burke Mountain

    • The Vermont Symphony Orchestra takes a lap around the state with a setlist featuring celebratory music from John Williams, John Philip Sousa, Aaron Copland and...
    • Sat., July 9, 7:30 p.m. $5-26; free for kids 5 and under.

  • Staff Picks
    TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour @ Trapp Family Lodge Concert Meadow

    • The Vermont Symphony Orchestra takes a lap around the state with a setlist featuring celebratory music from John Williams, John Philip Sousa, Aaron Copland and...
    • Sun., July 10, 7:30 p.m. $5-35; free for kids 5 and under.
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

