June 29, 2021

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 30 to July 6 

Related Events

  • Heliand Consort @ York Street Meeting House

    • From oceans to animals to verdant countryside, aspects of the natural world inspire a concert program by the Vermont-based chamber music ensemble....
    • Wed., June 30, 7:30-9 p.m. Donations.

  • Staff Picks
    Heliand Consort @ Federated Church of Rochester

    • From oceans to animals to verdant countryside, aspects of the natural world inspire a concert program by the Vermont-based chamber music ensemble....
    • Thu., July 1, 7:30-9 p.m. Donations.

  • Book Sale @ Dorothy Alling Memorial Library

    • Gently used titles delight bookworms of all ages. Weather dependent....
    • Fri., July 2, 4-7 p.m. Free.

  • Backside 405: Matthew Mercury & Ryley Walker @ BCA Studios

    • Food trucks and bar service complement an outdoor concert behind BCA Studios....
    • Fri., July 2, 8 p.m. $15-20; $99 for season pass.

  • Staff Picks
    BTV July 3 Independence Day Celebration @ Various waterfront locations

    • A ceremony celebrating the resilience of the Queen City community sets the scene for spectacular fireworks over Lake Champlain. Food and activities, 5 p.m.; fireworks,...
    • Sat., July 3, 5-10 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Gail Salzman @ Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery

    • "Shapes & Variations," new gouache paintings on paper with abstract manifestations of the natural world....
    • Through July 10

  • Walker Farm Music: Summer Edition: The Suitcase Junket @ Weston Playhouse Second Stage at Walker Farm

    • Matt Lorenz captivates audience members with his self-taught throat singing style and gravelly folk-rock airs....
    • Sun., July 4, 7 p.m. $25-45.

  • Staff Picks
    Leddy Park Beach Bites @ Leddy Park

    • Lakeside picnickers enjoy food-truck fare, a beer garden, kids' activities and live entertainment. Attendees on two wheels make use of free bike valet service....
    • Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m. Continues through Aug. 11 Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

