The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 30 to July 6 

Fireworks

Light the Night

Saturday 3

This year's BTV July 3 Independence Day Celebration has special significance for Burlingtonians. After live music performances by locals Pontoon, Francesca Blanchard and Sambatucada!, Mayor Miro Weinberger leads a ceremony honoring those lost to COVID-19 and applauding the Queen City community's resilience. Fireworks light up the sky above Lake Champlain starting at 9:30 p.m.

Big Noise

Sunday 4

The Suitcase Junket

Matt Lorenz isn't just the front person of the folk-rock band the Suitcase Junket, he's the only person playing his gritty original numbers. The Massachusetts singer-songwriter performs as a one-person band, using salvaged instruments and a self-made setup to create a full-ensemble sound. Give his 2020 LP The End Is New a listen, then catch Lorenz as part of Weston Playhouse's Walker Farm Music: Summer Edition concert series.

Under the Sun

Wednesday 7

Leddy Park Beach Bites

If you could write a recipe for a perfect summer evening in Burlington, what would it look like? If your answer includes local eats, refreshing beverages and live music near the beach at sunset, you may want to add Leddy Park Beach Bites to your calendar. This summertime staple takes place on Wednesdays, from July 7 through August 11.

Nature Sounds

Wednesday 30-Friday 2

Heliand Consort

Vermont woodwind and piano ensemble Heliand Consort's mission is clearly stated on their website: "To make classical music accessible and meaningful to new audiences." To that end, the classical quartet presents three concerts of chamber music inspired by the natural world. New and longtime listeners alike can hear the program "Universe in a Sparkle" in Lyndon, Rochester and Williston.

Page-Turner Emporium

Friday 2

Book Sale

Seeking fresh summer reads? Friends of the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library in Williston host a scaled-back version of their annual Book Sale on the library lawn as part of Williston Recreation & Parks' Independence Day celebration events. Browsers should be sure to bring their own bags, as well as cash or checks for donations.

Varied Terrain

Friday 2

Ryley Walker

"Course in Fable is Walker's most ambitious and satisfying solo album to date," wrote Dave Segal in a Pitchfork review of Calais musician Ryley Walker's 2021 release. The dynamic artist melds prog rock with folk music and poetry throughout the album's seven songs. Walker and Burlington rockers Matthew Mercury perform in Burlington as part of Backside 405, an outdoor concert series presented by Higher Ground and Burlington City Arts.

Meaningful Forms

Ongoing

"Enigma" by Gail Salzman

"Shapes & Variations," an exhibit at Shelburne's Furchgott Sourdiffe gallery, is artist Gail Salzman's first series rendered with gouache, an opaque watercolor paint. "Shapes meet, interact and collide in a dance that takes on personal significance," writes the Vermont artist in the show's description. See the exhibition through July 10.