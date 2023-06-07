The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 7-13 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Lisa-marie Mazzucco/Courtesy Of Victor Serrano

Cellist Peter Stumpf/Pianist John Blacklow

Chamber Mates

Friday 9

Pianist John Blacklow and cellist Peter Stumpf kick off Rochester Chamber Music Society's 29th season at the town's Federated Church. The in-demand virtuosos and professors perform a selection of 18th- and 19th-century works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Johannes Brahms and Robert Schumann for fans of the intimate genre.

Natural Selection

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

"The Spontaneous Garden" by Eric Hibit

In the first solo exhibition at Montpelier's new Hexum Gallery, New York City-based artist Eric Hibit's works in "The Spontaneous Garden" burst with the exuberance of nature. Inspired by a wide range of flora and fauna, as well as everyday household objects, Hibit infuses each painting with bright rainbow colors and a fanciful playfulness.

Dead Funny

Thursday 8

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Jeff Musillo

Brooklyn comedian Ben Wasserman

After losing seven close friends and family members within three years, Ben Wasserman channeled his grief into "Live After Death," a comedy show combining humor, conversation, juggling and a séance — wait, it gets stranger — performed at Winooski's LaVigne Funeral Home. The result is a sidesplitting but also emotional and vulnerable journey for both comic and audience. (The show will be canceled if the funeral home needs to host, you know, an actual funeral.)

Stone-Cold Mystery

Thursday 8

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Vermont Granite Museum

120-year-old historic photograph of a Hardwick, Vt. granite shed, from the Vermont Granite Museum's collection

As part of its Granite Lecture and Film Series, Vermont Granite Museum in Barre presents author Eric Pope, discussing his debut historical mystery, Granite Kingdom: A Novel. Pope, the former owner and editor of the Hardwick Gazette, referenced back issues of the newspaper to bring to authentic life his tale of greed, grudges and granite in 1910 Vermont.

Not-a-Secret Garden

Friday 9-Sunday 11

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Eileen Oktavec

Rhododendrons in the Birchwood Woodland Garden in Montgomery Center

Woodland wanderers satisfy all their senses when the Birchwood, Vermont's newest public garden, opens for viewing in Montgomery Center for the very first time. Named for its stand of white and gray birches, the seven-acre landscape offers a half-mile path for strolling, hundreds of blooming rhododendrons and other shrubs, and breathtaking views of the Green Mountains.

In Reel Life

Saturday 10

click to enlarge Courtesy Of John Hall

Grand Isle Family Fishing Festival

Fin fanatics mark the state's annual Free Fishing Day at the Grand Isle Family Fishing Festival. Members of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department provide tackle and bait, and young anglers and their families learn the basics while they try to hook trout in the hatchery pond. No experience is necessary and — for this one day — neither is a license.

Central Service System

Wednesday 14

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Herb Swanson

Photo from the 2022 Veterans Summit

Veterans, their families and all people interested in veterans' issues find resources and community at the 11th annual Veterans Summit at Northern Vermont University's Lyndon campus. In addition to a keynote address by Robert Bellows of collaborative art project Warrior Storyfield, more than 60 vet service groups will be on hand to share information and make connections.