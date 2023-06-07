 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 7-13 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 05, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 7-13 

Published June 5, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. | Updated June 5, 2023 at 5:05 p.m.

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Eric Pope @ Vermont Granite Museum

    • The former Hardwick Gazette owner and editor discusses his debut historical novel, Granite Kingdom....
    • Thu., June 8, 6-7 p.m. Free.

  • Ben Wasserman: Live After Death @ La Vigne Funeral Home

    • (comedy)...
    • Thu., June 8, 8 p.m. $15

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    The Birchwood Opening Weekend @ The Birchwood Woodland Garden

    • Nature lovers browse the blooms of more than 1,200 rhododendrons in this seven-acre garden....
    • Fri., June 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat., June 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., June 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $7.

  • Staff Picks
    Eric Hibit @ Hexum Gallery

    • "The Spontaneous Garden," a solo exhibition of paintings and works on paper that draw inspiration from nature and everyday objects....
    • Through July 14

  • User Submitted
    John Blacklow and Peter Stumpf @ Federated Church of Rochester

    • Rochester Chamber Music Society opens its season with a virtuoso pianist and cellist paying tribute to the works of Beethoven, Brahms and Schumann....
    • Fri., June 9, 7:30-9 p.m. Free; donations accepted.

  • User Submitted
    Grand Isle Family Fishing Festival @ Ed Weed Fish Culture Station

    • Young fishers receive lessons on the sport and enjoy a seafood cookout....
    • Sat., June 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Veterans Summit @ Northern Vermont University-Lyndon

    • Veterans and their families access resources and make connections....
    • Wed., June 14, 2-9:30 p.m. Free.
