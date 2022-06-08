 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 8-14 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 06, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 8-14 

    'Neptune Frost' @ Film House, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • Vermont International Film Foundation screens a Rwandan sci-fi musical rooted in themes of anti-colonialism and Afrofuturism....
    • Thu., June 9, 7-8:45 p.m. $6-12; VTIFF member benefits apply.

    Afghan/Ukraine Refugee Relief Dinner @ Greensboro United Church of Christ

    • Sales of mouthwatering takeaway meals benefit the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Vermont with Afghan refugees and Hungarian Interchurch....
    • Fri., June 10, 5-7 p.m. Donations.

  • 36th Annual Quilt Exhibition @ Billings Farm & Museum

    • "Piecing the Past to the Present," a juried display of works from Windsor County quilters, as well as a pair of historical quilts from the...
    • Through July 10

    Grand Isle Family Fishing Festival @ Ed Weed Fish Culture Station

    • Families snag trout in the hatchery pond and learn about the popular pastime with the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department....
    • Sat., June 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

    Middlebury New Music Crawl @ Various Middlebury locations

    • Music lovers hop around town taking in performances from up-and-coming percussionists, pianists and composers. See pointcp.com for full schedule and list of venues....
    • Sat., June 11, 12-6 p.m. Free.

    Central Vermont Drag Ball @ Old Labor Hall

    • Friendly neighborhood drag queens put on a colorful show. Drag tips and closet sale, 5-7 p.m....
    • Sat., June 11, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. $10-25.

    Filipino Feast: Pinakbet (Food & Drink)

    • Chef Maria Garrido demonstrates how to cook an aromatic pork belly and vegetable sauté. Presented by City Market, Onion River Co-op....
    • Wed., June 15, 5:30-7 p.m. Free; preregister.
Emily Hamilton

 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

