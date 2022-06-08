The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 8-14 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Kino Lorber

Neptune Frost

Afro Future

Thursday 9

The Vermont International Film Foundation screens Neptune Frost, a Rwandan science fiction musical, at the Film House at Burlington's Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center. Cocreated by Black American multidisciplinary musician Saul Williams and Rwandan cinematographer Anisia Uzeyman, this cyberpunk fantasia follows a group of hackers as they resist colonialism via the cosmic power of love.

Fresh Beat

Saturday 11

Susie Ibarra

New Music on the Point invites families and friends of the arts to the Middlebury New Music Crawl, a day-long smorgasbord of up-and-coming artists playing at venues from Middlebury Congregational Church to Edgewater Gallery. Performers include composers and percussionists Susie Ibarra and Levy Lorenzo, and the day closes out with a community jam session.

Get Together

Friday 10

Afghan Ukraine Refugee Dinner

Greensboro United Church of Christ serves up a delicious dinner and good deeds at its Afghan/Ukraine Refugee Relief Dinner. Proceeds from the 120 available takeaway meals benefit the work of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants with Afghan refugees in the Green Mountain State and the work of Hungarian Interchurch Aid with Ukrainian refugees.

Dancing Queen

Saturday 11

Emoji Nightmare

The local LGBTQ community grabs its glitter for the Central Vermont Drag Ball, a night of dancing and decadence at Barre's Old Labor Hall. Before the show, veteran performers hand out drag tips to newbies and sell their used apparel and props. The stage show and dance party follow, with Babes Bar tending drinks and Woodbelly Pizza passing out slices.

Throw Me a Line

Saturday 11

Grand Isle Family Fishing Festival

The Champlain Islands mark the arrival of Free Fishing Day with the Grand Isle Family Fishing Festival at the Ed Weed Fish Culture Station. Aspiring anglers of all ages cast their lots and learn tricks of the trade at the trout hatchery pond, with no licenses required. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department provides rods, reels and bait.

Sauté Away

Wednesday 15

Filipino Feast Pinakbet

Home cooks add a punch of flavor to their dinner repertoires with an aromatic online cooking class, Filipino Feast: Pinakbet, from chef Maria Garrido and City Market, Onion River Co-op. Garrido teaches attendees how to make a classic stew indigenous to the Philippines, featuring pork belly and vegetables flavored with shrimp paste.

Stitch in Time

Ongoing

"Tumbling Blocks" historic quilt from Billings Farm & Museum collection

Woodstock's Billings Farm & Museum celebrates rural Vermont craftsmanship and a quintessential American art form with its 36th Annual Quilt Exhibition. The historic barn fills up with colorful textiles from local artists and the museum's collection, and visitors can vote for which quilt should win the People's Choice Award.