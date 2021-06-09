The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 9 to 15 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Joseph Gresser

Bread & Puppet 'The Persians'

Show of Force

Friday 11-Sunday 13

A performance by Glover's Bread and Puppet Theater is not just a puppet show but a memorable combination of performance art and social commentary. Its latest offering, The Persians, for example, is an adaptation of Aeschylus' ancient Greek tragedy critiquing warring empires. Watch the company's large papier-mâché puppets in action, then enjoy housemade sourdough bread and aioli.

Moving Pictures

Thursday 10

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Lunafest

LUNAFEST 'Knocking Down the Fences'

"We are thrilled to again host LUNAFEST, a traveling film festival of award-winning short films by and about women," reads the Vermont Works for Women website. Viewers pull into Colchester's Sunset Drive-in for inspiring motion pictures, including "Knocking Down the Fences," a documentary on professional softball player AJ Andrews. Proceeds support women and girls in Vermont.





In Bloom

Sunday 13

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Anne Donnegan

Hinesburg Garden Tour

How does your garden grow? Six local gardeners share their secrets with visitors on the second annual Hinesburg Garden Tour. Hosted by the Friends of Carpenter-Carse Library, this horticultural excursion allows folks to feast their eyes on private plots featuring azaleas and rhododendron, bridges and stone walls, local flora and vintage perennials. Purchase tickets from the library, Red Wagon Plants in Hinesburg or Seven Days Tickets.

Eating Green

Wednesday 16

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Kromatik Creations

Broccoli Bar Happy Hour

Just because a dish is nutritious doesn't mean it can't be delicious. Need convincing? Swing by Fisher Brothers Farm in Shelburne on Wednesday evenings through September 1 for vegan eats from Pingala Café's Broccoli Bar Happy Hour. Sisters of Anarchy Ice Cream, which is made at the farm, is also on hand with farm-to-cone scoops.

Songs of Support

Sunday 13

click to enlarge File/ Matthew Thorsen © Seven Days ©️ Seven Days

Rik Palieri

Held at Camp Meade in Middlesex, Salvation Farms Aid features favorite local musicians covering songs by national acts. Rik Palieri does Pete Seeger; Blues for Breakfast do the Highwaymen; Craig Mitchell does Prince. The best part? The show benefits Salvation Farms, a Morrisville nonprofit dedicated to building a resilient food system through agricultural surplus management.

Write on Time

Tuesday 15

click to enlarge © Mimagephotography | Dreamstime

Poetry Clinic

For aspiring writers, sometimes the greatest challenge is finding time to put pencil to paper — or fingers to keyboard. One solution is to add River Arts' ongoing drop-in Poetry Clinic to your calendar. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Tuesdays of each month for writing exercises and respectful critiques.

Inside Out

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Bryan Memorial Gallery

"Steps of the Met" by Mary Ann Heinzen from "Main Street" exhibition

Two group shows at Jeffersonville's Bryan Memorial Gallery consider contrasting perspectives on the pandemic year. In "Interior — Walls Within," member artists share pandemic-era paintings of their indoor surroundings. "Main Street," on the other hand, showcases scenes from main thoroughfares in New England cities and towns, reflecting the desire to get outdoors and into community life. Both shows are in the front two galleries through June 20.



