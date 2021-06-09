 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 9 to 15 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 09, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 9 to 15 

By

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'Interiors-Walls Within' @ Bryan Memorial Gallery

    • Member artists share some of their pandemic-era interior paintings....
    • Through June 20

  • Staff Picks
    'Main Street' @ Bryan Memorial Gallery

    • A group show of paintings that speak to the long-awaited opportunity to get outdoors and re-engage with community life in the Northeast....
    • Through June 20

  • 'The Persians' @ Bread and Puppet Theater

    • Bread and Puppet Theater presents a new adaptation of Aeschylus’ ancient Greek tragedy critiquing warring empires....
    • June 11-13, 4 p.m. $10; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Hinesburg Garden Tour @ Hinesburg Library

    • A self-guided excursion highlights six stunning plots. Proceeds go to the Friends of the Carpenter-Carse Library....
    • Sun., June 13, 10 a.m. $22; preregister.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Salvation Farm Aid @ Camp Meade

    • Local favorite musicians including Rik Palieri and Blues for Breakfast cover songs by national acts such as Pete Seeger and the Highwaymen....
    • Sun., June 13, 12:30-5 p.m. $30; free for kids under 12.

  • Online
    Poetry Clinic @ River Arts

    • Writers set their pens and minds in motion with group exercises and critiques in this ongoing drop-in gathering....
    • First Tuesday of every month, 6-8 p.m. and Third Tuesday of every month, 6-8 p.m. Continues through Dec. 21 $5.

  • Staff Picks
    Broccoli Bar Happy Hour @ Fisher Brothers Farm

    • Foodies top off their Pingala Cafe vegan meals with Sisters of Anarchy Ice Cream scoops, as well as friendly games of frisbee golf....
    • Wed., June 16, 5-8 p.m., Wed., June 23, 5-8 p.m., Wed., June 30, 5-8 p.m., Wed., July 7, 5-8 p.m., Wed., July 14, 5-8 p.m., Wed., July 21, 5-8 p.m., Wed., July 28, 5-8 p.m., Wed., Aug. 4, 5-8 p.m., Wed., Aug. 11, 5-8 p.m., Wed., Aug. 18, 5-8 p.m., Wed., Aug. 25, 5-8 p.m. and Wed., Sept. 1, 5-8 p.m. Prices vary.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

About The Author

Kristen Ravin

Kristen Ravin
Bio:
 Kristen Ravin has been Seven Days' calendar writer since 2015. She also writes about music and books, and contributes to Seven Days’ parenting magazine Kids VT.

Trending

Burlington Democrats Change Caucus Date to Meet Deadline
Vermont Lawmaker Kelly Pajala Feels Housing Pinch First-Hand
Law Firm That Advised Quiros on EB-5 Projects to Pay $32.5 Million Settlement
Businesses Skipped Over for Pandemic Relief Get Preference for New Grants
Stuck in Vermont: Founders Hall on Saint Michael’s Campus Is Selectively Dismantled
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 2 to 8

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 2 to 8

    As the state prepares to lift its remaining coronavirus restrictions, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including an outdoor performance by Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem.
    • By Kristen Ravin
    • Jun 1, 2021
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 26 to June 1

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 26 to June 1

    As the state approaches a full reopening, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including an outdoor performance of Ballet Vermont's Bees & Friends.
    • By Kristen Ravin
    • May 24, 2021
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 19 to 25

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 19 to 25

    Even when dealing with a global health crisis and social unrest, Vermonters continue to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including a free online talk by influential writer Angie Thomas.
    • By Kristen Ravin
    • May 17, 2021
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation