The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 1-7 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Gabriela Gabrielaa

Emmet Cohen Trio

Tickling the Ivories

Friday 3

The Emmet Cohen Trio approaches jazz as a way of making connections and tapping into deep feelings. Listeners feel the love when the virtuoso pianist and his backing band take to the stage at Burlington's University of Vermont Recital Hall for an evening of sensitive, soulful stylings.

Make Some Magic

Friday 3 & Saturday 4

click to enlarge Courtesy

The Butterfly Queen&

Those who couldn't make it to the Brattleboro premiere can catch The Butterfly Queen at St. Johnsbury's Catamount Arts Center. A farmer and a vagabond must defeat a nefarious fae who wants to steal their art in this farm-punk fairy-tale feature film, homegrown in the Northeast Kingdom. A Q&A with the cast and crew follows.

First Class

Starts Thursday 2

click to enlarge © Maria Dmitrieva | Dreamstime

Bethel University

Central Vermonters who have always wanted to learn how to beekeep, juggle, bake sourdough pastries or play Dungeons & Dragons, look no further: Bethel University is back. All month, across town and online, students of all ages can take seminars on subjects such as line dancing, home renovation, first aid, transgender rights, wine tasting and off-grid living.

Get Your Goat

Saturday 4

click to enlarge Courtesy

Lu•Lu

Vergennes' premier farm-to-scoop ice cream shop presents a Lu•lu Goat Milk Gelato Launch & Tasting Party. An all-new line of sweet treats, made with milk straight from the furry friends at Huntington's Midnight Goat Farm, features original flavors to be revealed at the fiesta.

High Moon

Sunday 5

click to enlarge Courtesy

Full Moon Sunday

Nordic skiers revel in the moonlight at Sleepy Hollow Inn Ski & Bike Center's Full Moon Sunday in Huntington. Visitors traverse lighted trails and take ski lessons, followed by chili, s'mores and hot chocolate around the fire, as well as après-ski music and dancing in the barn.

Fear Factory

Opens Wednesday 8

White River Junction's Northern Stage presents Sweat at Barrette Center for the Arts. This Pulitzer Prize-winning play follows a Pennsylvania factory as the effects of the manufacturing industry's decline unravel decades-old ties and exacerbate racial tensions. The first two preview nights are "pay what you wish."

Floral Flourishes

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

Artwork by Lynn Johnson

Atlanta artist Lynn Johnson presents her solo show "As I See It" at Middlebury's Edgewater Gallery on the Green. Johnson's still-life paintings of flowers in oil and graphite capture an exquisite sense of calm and serenity and offer viewers a veritable dance of color and dynamism.