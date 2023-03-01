 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 1-7 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 27, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 1-7 

By

Published February 27, 2023 at 3:09 p.m. | Updated February 27, 2023 at 3:10 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Bethel University @ Various Bethel locations

    • Every day in March, locals take free outdoor and online classes on everything from thermodynamics to glassblowing to ice skating. See betheluniversityvt.org for full...
    • March 2-31 Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    'The Butterfly Queen' @ Catamount Arts Center

    • A farmer and a vagabond must defeat a nefarious fae in this farmpunk fairytale feature, homegrown in the Northeast Kingdom. Q&A with the cast and...
    • Fri., March 3, 7 p.m. and Sat., March 4, 7 p.m. $6-9.

  • Staff Picks
    Emmet Cohen Trio @ University of Vermont Recital Hall

    • Sensitive, soulful stylings stun audiences when the virtuoso pianist and his backup band take the stage....
    • Fri., March 3, 7:30 p.m. $6.20-38.25.

  • Staff Picks
    Lynn Johnson @ Edgewater Gallery on the Green

    • "As I See It," large-scale still life works on canvas and paper....
    • Through March 22

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Lu•lu Goat Milk Gelato Launch & Tasting Party @ Lu•lu

    • Scoops are complementary at this flavor reveal fiesta featuring a presentation by Yves Gonnet of Huntington's Midnight Goat Farm....
    • Sat., March 4, 12-2 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Full Moon Sunday @ Sleepy Hollow Inn Ski & Bike Center

    • Nordic skiers traverse lighted trails, followed by live music and nourishment around the fire....
    • Sun., March 5, 4-9 p.m. $21-41; free for kids under 7.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Sweat' @ Barrette Center for the Arts

    • A decline in the manufacturing industry unravels decades-old ties in a Pennsylvania factory town in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play presented by Northern Stage....
    • March 8-10, 7:30 p.m., Sat., March 11, 6:30 p.m., Sundays, 5 p.m., March 15-17, 7:30 p.m., Thursdays, Saturdays, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Wed., March 22, 11 a.m. & 7:30 p.m. and Fri., March 24, 7:30 p.m. Continues through March 25 $5-69.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 22-28

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 22-28

    It may be the shortest month of the year, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including a performances by newcomer Canadian folk musician Annie Sumi.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 20, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 15-21

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 15-21

    It's the shortest month of the year, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including a performance by the rootsy folk duo of Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 13, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 8-14

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 8-14

    The temperatures are low, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including a reading by poet, Hampshire College assistant professor and Massachusetts Review editor Nathan McClain.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 6, 2023
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 22-28

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 22-28

    It may be the shortest month of the year, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including a performances by newcomer Canadian folk musician Annie Sumi.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 20, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 15-21

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 15-21

    It's the shortest month of the year, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including a performance by the rootsy folk duo of Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 13, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 8-14

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 8-14

    The temperatures are low, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including a reading by poet, Hampshire College assistant professor and Massachusetts Review editor Nathan McClain.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 6, 2023
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation