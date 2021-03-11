The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 11 to 17 

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Hildene, the Lincoln Family Home
-
The "Many Voices" exhibit at Hildene, the Lincoln Family Home
1. Hard Work
Visitors at Hildene, the Lincoln Family Home
in Manchester can explore the exhibit "Many Voices," the southernmost site on the Vermont African American Heritage Trail. The display highlights the Black railway attendants — known as porters — who worked for the Pullman Company, of which Abraham Lincoln's son Robert was president from 1897 to 1911. At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, Hildene offers a live virtual program titled "Pullman Porters: Unsung Heroes
." Preregister
to hear Hildene educators discuss the role Black porters played in the Pullman Company's success, as well as their involvement in the formation of the Black labor movement.
2. For Love of Literature
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Anastasia Pottinger of Rogue Studios
-
Crystal Wilkinson
"Wilkinson's novel is a special gift to Kentuckians," wrote the Louisville Review
of Kentucky author Crystal Wilkinson's 2016 book The Birds of Opulence.
" It speaks to the love of family and the region, and delivers real-life tragedies and joys with honest appraisal." Vermont Studio Center in Johnson hosts the writer, whose poetry collection Perfect Black
comes out in August 2021, for a reading and short Q&A
on Wednesday, March 17, at 7 p.m. Want to hear more from Wilkinson? VSC hosts her again for a writing craft talk
on Thursday, March 18, at 10 a.m. Both events are free.
3. Get the Picture
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Frank DeAngelis
-
"I Only See Beauty" by Frank DeAngelis
There's no mistaking a Frank DeAngelis
painting. Symbols and characters rendered in loud colors populate the Queen City creative's canvases, channeling street-art style. A selection of DeAngelis' paintings are on view at Karma Bird House Gallery
in Burlington in the solo exhibition "Bubblegum Goth." See the pieces and hear a music playlist created by the artist through March 31. For a deeper look into DeAngelis' life and work, check out Rachel Elizabeth Jones' 2017 profile
of the artist in Seven Days
.
4. On Key
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Sullivan Fortner
-
Sullivan Fortner
Jazz pianist and New Orleans native Sullivan Fortner
has taken the stage at notable events such as the Newport and Monterey Jazz Festivals, and he has collaborated with genre stars including Wynton Marsalis and Cecile McLorin Salvant. Now, Fortner tickles the ivories in a virtual concert broadcast exclusively for the Middlebury Performing Arts Series Spring 2021 Virtual Season at Middlebury College. The Friday, March 12, show will include a mix of original works and jazz standards and will remain available on demand through Friday, March 19.
5. Literary Legends
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Lost Nation Theater
-
'Sam & Jim in Hell'
In honor of Saint Patrick's Day, Montpelier's Lost Nation Theater presents a staged reading of a new play inspired by Irish writers Samuel Beckett and James Joyce. Penned by Vermont playwright Jeanne Beckwith, Sam & Jim in Hell
follows the literary legends in the afterlife. Local actors Ethan Bowen and Scott "Renzo" Renzoni take on the titular roles in this one-night-only virtual reading on Wednesday, March 17, at 7 p.m. Viewing is free, but donations are appreciated.
6. Walking the Walk
click to enlarge
-
Jeb Wallace-Brodeur ©️ Seven Days
-
Kesha Ram
"We need to take action to address the issues of racism and justice in our society, and one key action we can take is to educate ourselves to better understand these complex issues," said Temple Sinai's rabbi David Edleson in a January press release. To that end, the South Burlington synagogue is offering a five-part lecture series titled Race and Responsibility
. The third installment, at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 15, features Sen. Kesha Ram (D-Chittenden) elucidating the challenges and possibilities of acting for social justice in Vermont. Call Temple Sinai at 862-5125 for the Zoom meeting password.
7. Namaste at Home
click to enlarge
-
© Kateryna Garyuk | Dreamstime
What better way to start off a Monday than with a mild, one-hour stretching session? City Market, Onion River Co-op joins Sangha Studio to bring a gentle morning yoga flow
to community members' homes. Local dancer, choreographer and yoga instructor Hanna Satterlee leads this all-levels virtual class focused on connecting to the breath, releasing tension, and developing strength and flexibility. Preregister
for free, then hop on the mat — and online — at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 15.
