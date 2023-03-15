The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 15-21 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy
- Gaslight at the End of the Tunnel
Laugh Marathon
Friday 17 & Saturday 18
Beloved local sketch-comedy troupe Stealing From Work returns to Burlington's Vermont Comedy Club with a brand-new revue, Gaslight at the End of the Tunnel. Fourteen original sketches featuring 75 characters offer a full evening of laughs for mature audiences who like immature jokes.
How Sweet It Is
Sunday 19
- © Wirestock | Dreamstime
- How Sweet It Is
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Maple Festival returns to the Middletown Springs Historical Society for a day of sweet, sweet fun. On tap are a sugaring demonstration, plenty of vendors, live music, exhibits and talks on the history of this classic Vermont industry, and, of course, plenty of sticky treats. Proceeds benefit the historical society.
Cowboy Meets World
Thursday 16
- Courtesy Of Bicoastal Productions
- Cross That River
Cross That River, a musical by Harlem, N.Y., composer Allan Harris, dazzles audiences at Stowe Mountain Resort's Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center with its energetic country-blues songbook and poignant storytelling. Inspired by true stories — a quarter of all cowboys in the 19th century were Black — the play follows Blue as he escapes slavery to find a new life in the Wild West.
Taken to the Extreme
Thursday 16
Award-winning journalist and Dartmouth College writing professor Jeff Sharlet launches his newest book at Norwich Bookstore. Drawing on Sharlet's years of research into American religious extremism, The Undertow: Scenes From a Slow Civil War is an investigation into the Christian far right's descent into conspiracy, bigotry and insurrection over the past decade.
Men in Tights
Friday 17-Sunday 19
The Shelburne Players pull out all the stops for their 40th production, The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood, at Shelburne Town Hall. This side-splitting satire stars Alex Nalbach as the titular hero, alongside a cast packed with local talent, and follows a swaggering, bumbling Robin Hood and his Merry Men in a funny, family-friendly retelling of the classic stories.
No Irish Goodbye
Saturday 18
- Courtesy
- Irish Session on Main
Cabot-area music lovers celebrate St. Patrick's Day with A Celtic Equinox at Willey Memorial Hall, featuring Irish Session on Main, a rotating crew that has been gathering to play Irish and Scottish tunes in Montpelier since 2011. This show marks one of the final performances of its featured guest, Scottish singer Norman Kennedy.
Where the Heart Is
Ongoing
- Courtesy Of Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery
- "On Route 100 North of Warren" by Ken Russack
Visitors at "House Portraits," Queen City artist Ken Russack's solo show at Burlington's Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery, feel right at home among the studio and plein air oil paintings of houses and buildings. The impressionist landscapes are full of light, movement, and a sense of place and passing time.