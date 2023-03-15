 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 15-21 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 13, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 15-21 

By

Published March 13, 2023 at 1:25 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Cross That River' @ Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe Mountain Resort

    • Inspired by true stories, this staging of a musical by Harlem composer Allan Harris follows Blue as he escapes slavery to become a cowboy in...
    • Thu., March 16, 7 p.m. $25-35.

  • Staff Picks
    Jeff Sharlet @ Norwich Bookstore

    • The award-winning journalist launches his book The Undertow: Scenes From a Slow Civil War, an investigation into the past decade of the religious far-right....
    • Thu., March 16, 7 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood' @ Shelburne Town Hall

    • The Shelburne Players' 40th production follows a bumbling Robin Hood in a funny, family-friendly retelling of the classic stories....
    • Fri., March 17, 7-9 p.m., Sat., March 18, 7-9 p.m., Sun., March 19, 2-4 p.m., Fri., March 24, 7-9 p.m. and Sat., March 25, 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. $20.

  • Stealing From Work: Gaslight at the End of the Tunnel @ Vermont Comedy Club

    • (comedy)...
    • Fri., March 17, 6 & 8 p.m. and Sat., March 18, 6 & 8 p.m. $25

  • Ken Russack @ Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery

    • "House Portraits," recent studio and plein air oil paintings by the Burlington artist....
    • Through March 30

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'A Celtic Equinox' @ Willey Memorial Hall

    • Irish Session on Main marks St. Patrick's day with a bevy of Celtic tunes....
    • Sat., March 18, 7-9 p.m. $17-20.

  • Staff Picks
    Maple Festival @ Middletown Springs Historical Society

    • From sap to syrup, Vermont's liquid gold steals the show at this annual family-friendly fête....
    • Sun., March 19, 1-4 p.m. Free.
Emily Hamilton

 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

