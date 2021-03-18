The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 18 to 24 

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Miller Farm
Miller Farm
1. Down on the Farm
Where does your food come from? Vermont Breakfast on the Farm
gives locavores an inside look at Miller Farm in Vernon, a working dairy operation that provides milk to Stonyfield Organic. Participants prepare a morning meal at home, and then hop online for a tour of the 105-year-old farm, including its barn, cows and calves. Miller Farm's Keith Franklin and Peter Miller also respond to agricultural inquiries during a live Q&A. Preregister
for free, and then set the table for the morning of Sunday, March 21.
2. Honoring Heritage
Caleb Kenna ©️ Seven Days
Don Stevens
In a description of its Abenaki Speaker Series, the Community College of Vermont recognizes the Abenaki people as "the original stewards of the land on which all CCV academic centers reside." To highlight Vermont's Native American heritage, CCV is offering three virtual talks from Abenaki community members. The first lecture took place in February. The next, at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, features Don Stevens
, chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation. Stevens delves into topics of sovereignty, recognition and the history of the Abenaki people in Vermont. To learn more about Stevens ahead of his free talk, check out Ken Picard's 2020 cover story
for Seven Days
.
3. Street Art
Courtesy of Catamount Arts
"High Over Yonder" by Arista Alanis
Are you itching to see some visual art but not quite ready to enter an indoor gallery? Stroll through downtown St. Johnsbury to experience the public art exhibition "Evoking Spring
." Presented as part of the collaborative project StJ Art on the Street, this seasonal exhibition features works by Northeast Kingdom artists displayed in storefront windows. Pedestrians remain outside and physically distanced while viewing works by creatives including Arista Alanis, Bob Manning and Nanine Beard, on Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue through May 28.
4. School Communities
Courtesy of Rose Hulman
Judy Shepard
In 2008, the University of Vermont launched the Blackboard Jungle, an annual symposium centered on "equipping [students] with tools that will enhance their experiences in an increasingly diverse world." Focused on reimagining inclusive college and university communities, the Blackboard Jungle 13
is held online from Tuesday, March 23, through Friday, March 26. LGBTQ rights advocate and Matthew Shepard Foundation cofounder Judy Shepard is among the keynote speakers. University staff, faculty and administrators; K-12 teachers and administrators; diversity coordinators; preservice professionals; and college students can reregister here
.
5. Happy Trails
As milder weather approaches, beginner hikers may have questions before hitting Vermont's many trails. "What gear do I need?" and "What types of food should I pack?" they may wonder. The Green Mountain Club has new hikers covered with its free online seminar Backpacking 101
. At 6 p.m., on Wednesday, March 24, GMC members go over gear selection, trip planning, first aid and nutrition to get participants trail-ready. Preregister
to join in through Zoom.
6. On the Fly
Courtesy of Mills Entertainment
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood
Fans of the TV show "Whose Line Is it Anyway?" are likely familiar with the improv comedy stylings of Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood
. On two Saturdays in March, the pair has viewers cracking up with their interactive virtual performance "Stream of Consciousness." During the hourlong laugh riot, Mochrie and Sherwood use audience suggestions to create a comedy show on the spot. ArtisTree Community Arts Center in South Pomfret presents shows via Zoom on March 20 and 27 at 8 p.m.
7. Don't Fret
Courtesy
Vermont Mandolin Trio
Matt Flinner has a thing for strings. The Green Mountain State musician's bio states that he was playing banjo in bluegrass festivals before he reached his teens, and then he picked up the mandolin. He was even nominated for a Grammy Award in 2012. Flinner takes the stage at the University of Vermont Recital Hall in Burlington with his band the Vermont Mandolin Trio
as part of the UVM Lane Series Spring 2021 Sessions. Hear Flinner, fellow mandolin players Jamie Masefield and Will Patton, and guest musician Pat Melvin pick and strum on Friday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m. This is a livestreamed event.
