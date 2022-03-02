 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 2-8 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 28, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 2-8 

  • Staff Picks
    Actors From the London Stage: 'Much Ado About Nothing' @ Wright Memorial Theatre, Middlebury College

    • Using minimal props and only five actors, a storied theater troupe breaks down the bard’s beloved comedy into a blueprint for performance and poetry....
    • Thu., March 3, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Fri., March 4, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Sat., March 5, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $10-25.

  • Staff Picks
    Chuck Trotsky @ Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild Backroom Gallery

    • "Technologia Informatio," acrylic-on-panel paintings that play with images from popular culture, along with smaller mixed-media paintings using hand-cut stencils. The "imaginary" artist is the alter...
    • March 4-April 16

  • Staff Picks
    Punch Brothers @ The Flynn

    • The Grammy-winning bluegrass quintet displays its dazzling boundary-pushing style, including songs from its new, pandemic-recorded album Hell on Church Street....
    • Fri., March 4, 8 p.m. $39.75-191.
  • Staff Picks
    10th Annual Masquerade Jazz & Funk Winter Music Carnival @ Barnard Town Hall

    • Costumes are encouraged and fun is required at BarnArts' celebration of all things funky, featuring the musical stylings of Michael Zsoldos & Jason Ennis, Sultans...
    • Sat., March 5, 6-10 p.m. $10-20; free for kids under 6.

  • Staff Picks
    Wintervale @ Intervale Center

    • Locals — including Champ the lake monster — take part in wintry delights, from snowshoe adventures to maple syrup tastings....
    • Sun., March 6, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Sourdough 101, Part 1: Maintaining a Starter (Food & Drink)

    • In the first of four workshops, Heike Meyer of Brot Bakehouse teaches home bakers how to keep their yeasts happy. Presented by City Market,...
    • Mon., March 7, 5:30-7 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Preserving Holocaust History: Collecting Artifacts & Researching Fates (Community)

    • The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum invites Vermont Holocaust survivors and their families to learn about the process of submitting interviews and artifacts to...
    • Wed., March 9, 12-1 p.m. Free; preregister.
    The temperatures may be low, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including The King's Jester, a new one-man show from award-winning political comedian Hasan Minhaj.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 21, 2022
    The temperatures may be low, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including A Tribute to Aretha Franklin — The Queen of Soul featuring Franklin's mentee Damien Sneed.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 14, 2022
    The temperatures may be low, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Pride Hikes: Red Rocks Park + Great Backyard Bird Count, an easy two-mile stroll for LGBTQIA++ hikers and birders.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 7, 2022
