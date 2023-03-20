The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 22-28 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Inna Chirko Photography

The cover photo of Zig Zag Lit Mag

It's Lit

Sunday 26

Lovers of literature and independent media flock to Zig Zag Lit Mag's Issue.14 Release Party at Tourterelle in New Haven. The newest issue of the Addison County publication features works from more than 30 local writers, most of whom are in attendance for readings and meet and greets. A cash bar keeps the party going all afternoon.

Glass Waffle Houses

Saturday 25

click to enlarge Courtesy of Brian MacDonald

Waffle Day

Burlington's AO Glass throws an unmissable party for Swedish Waffle Day — Våffeldagen to those in the know — featuring the eponymous breakfast food courtesy of the Waffle Wagon food truck and a sampling of Runamok's infused maple syrups. Attendees can even press their own glass waffle after watching the expert glassblowers at work.

Happily Everest After

Thursday 23 & Friday 24

click to enlarge © Mosaymay | Dreamstime

Pasang

Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest is one of the films traveling the state during Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival's MNFF Vermont Tour this week. Stopping at Rutland's Paramount Theatre and Burlington's Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Film House, this 2022 documentary tells the story of Pasang Lhamu Sherpa, the first known Indigenous Nepali woman to summit the world's highest mountain.

Living in Harmony

Friday 24 & Sunday 26

click to enlarge Courtesy

Basset

Toronto-based acoustic duo Basset takes audiences at Randolph's Chandler Center for the Arts and Richmond Congregational Church on tuneful journeys through forests, prairies and silent cities after dark. Songs from the pair's debut album, In the Clay, are deeply inspired by nature in all its diverse and ever-changing forms.

Two in the Sugar Bush

Saturday 25 & Sunday 26

click to enlarge © James Pintar | Dreamstime

Maple Open House Weekend

During the first of two Maple Open House Weekends, sugar makers across the state open their doors to visitors interested in the tapping, making and tasting of all things sweet and sticky. From sugar bush tours to sugar on snow to sap boiling demonstrations, there's something everywhere and for everyone.

Short Stories

Wednesday 29

click to enlarge Courtesy

Night at the Movies

Vermont Symphony Orchestra presents A Night at the Movies at Castleton University, the first of three performances celebrating animated and documentary short films made or scored by Vermonters. Matt LaRocca conducts a chamber orchestra in the soundtracks to stories ranging from a reimagining of "Hansel and Gretel" to a child's perspective on her undocumented farmworker family.

Great White North

0ngoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

"To the Hot River (Sveitarfélagio Olfus)" by Elizabeth Nelson

Northern Vermont artist Elizabeth Nelson presents a solo show, "NORTH," at the Front in Montpelier. Nelson's paintings ruminate on the harsh, wintry landscapes of the Green Mountain State, Iceland and Norway, harnessing light and texture to evoke the beauty and fragility of these locations.