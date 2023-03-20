 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 22-28 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 20, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 22-28 

Published March 20, 2023 at 4:03 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    MNFF Vermont Tour: 'Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest' @ Paramount Theatre

    • Pasang Lhamu Sherpa becomes the first known Nepali woman to summit the world's highest mountain in this 2022 documentary. Q&A with producer Christy McGill follows....
    • Thu., March 23, 7 p.m. $12-15.

  • User Submitted
    Elizabeth Nelson @ The Front

    • "North," paintings that explore the climate and landscapes of Vermont, Iceland and Norway....
    • Through March 31

  • Staff Picks
    MNFF Vermont Tour: 'Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest' @ Film House, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • Pasang Lhamu Sherpa becomes the first known Nepali woman to summit the world's highest mountain in this 2022 documentary. Q&A with producer Christy McGill follows....
    • Fri., March 24, 5:15 p.m. $6-12; free for VTIFF All Access members.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Basset @ Chandler Center for the Arts

    • The Toronto-based acoustic duo take listeners on a timeless journey through cool forests and quiet city streets....
    • Fri., March 24, 7-9:30 p.m. Pay what you can.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Waffle Day @ AO Glass

    • The Swedish celebration of waffles gets a Vermont twist with Runamok’s infused maple syrups and interactive glassblowing activities....
    • Sat., March 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Zig Zag Lit Mag' Issue.14 Release Party @ Tourterelle

    • Hot off the press, the latest issue of the Addison County arts and literature magazine debuts with a reading and a meet and greet....
    • Sun., March 26, 2:30-4 p.m. Free; cash bar.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Basset @ Richmond Congregational Church

    • The Toronto-based acoustic duo take listeners on a timeless journey through cool forests and quiet city streets. Presented by Valley Stage Productions....
    • Sun., March 26, 4-6 p.m. $15-25.

  • Staff Picks
    'A Night at the Movies' @ Castleton University

    • Vermont Symphony Orchestra musicians score seven animated and documentary shorts, from a reimagining of "Hansel and Gretel" to the story of an undocumented family....
    • Wed., March 29, 7 p.m. $10-30.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'A Night at the Movies' @ Robison Hall, Mahaney Arts Center, Middlebury College

    • Vermont Symphony Orchestra musicians score seven animated and documentary shorts, from a reimagining of "Hansel and Gretel" to the story of an undocumented family....
    • Fri., March 31, 7:30-9 p.m. $10-25.
