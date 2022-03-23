The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 23-29 

click to enlarge
Courtesy Of Caitlin Durkin
Eurydice
Don't Look Back
Friday 25-Sunday 27
Foul Contending Rebels Theatre presents its first production of a contemporary play: Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice, a feminist retelling of the Orpheus myth that gives his lost love a voice of her own. Reuniting with her father in the underworld, Eurydice faces a seemingly impossible choice that dredges up questions about love, fate and grief.
Jolly Old Town
Ongoing
Courtesy Of Edgewater Gallery
Alexis Serio
The Edgewater Gallery at Middlebury Falls displays the landscapes of Texas artist Alexis Serio. Exploring concepts of time and memory, the painter's skyscapes and seascapes employ bright colors, surreal sunsets and hazy abstraction to evoke a sense of paradox, elusion and déjà vu.
Don't Stop the Music
Thursday 24
Courtesy Of Saint Michael's College
Jeffrey Buettner
Middlebury College music professor Dr. Jeffrey Buettner speaks at the McCarthy Arts Center at Saint Michael's College in Colchester. Drawing on more than two decades of experience as a conductor and Fulbright scholar in Kharkiv, he takes listeners on a stunning journey through the choral music traditions of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Roma.
Bring It Home
Friday 25 & Saturday 26
Courtesy Of Brian Jenkins
Spectrum's Sleep Out
Campers in St. Albans and beyond raise funds for Vermont's homeless youth during Spectrum's Sleep Out 2022. Whether spending the night in Taylor Park or in their own backyards, teams and individuals sleep under the stars in solidarity, with all donations going toward Spectrum Youth & Family Services' efforts to provide care and shelter for houseless kids and teens.
Three's Company
Sunday 27
Courtesy Of The Champlain Trio
Champlain Trio
Formed during the pandemic, the Champlain Trio has allowed violinist Letitia Quante, cellist Emily Taubl and pianist Hiromi Fukuda to make something beautiful out of a difficult time. Following a blockbuster 2021 season, the three instrumentalists take the stage at the Plainfield Town Hall Opera House for an afternoon of virtuosic chamber music.
Library Sciences
Sunday 27 & Monday 28
Courtesy Of NBNC
Nature & Environment Book Sale
Having recently launched its new Syz Family Nature Lending Library, Montpelier's North Branch Nature Center has hundreds of overstock nature guides, travelogues and other environmental nonfiction. At a two-day Nature & Environment Book Sale, readers pay what they wish for these titles, and all proceeds benefit the library's ongoing efforts to expand its collection of books by BIPOC authors.
Party Like It's Pride
Wednesday 30
© Rosshelen | Dreamstime
Vermont LGBTQ+ Community Mixer
The Pride Center of Vermont invites its queer and trans family from all across the state to a virtual Vermont LGBTQ+ Community Mixer. Folks who may have felt unmoored from the queer scene during the ongoing pandemic gather online to meet new friends and deepen existing relationships.