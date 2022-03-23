The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 23-29 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Caitlin Durkin

Eurydice

Don't Look Back

Friday 25-Sunday 27

Foul Contending Rebels Theatre presents its first production of a contemporary play: Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice, a feminist retelling of the Orpheus myth that gives his lost love a voice of her own. Reuniting with her father in the underworld, Eurydice faces a seemingly impossible choice that dredges up questions about love, fate and grief.

Jolly Old Town

Ongoing

Alexis Serio

The Edgewater Gallery at Middlebury Falls displays the landscapes of Texas artist Alexis Serio. Exploring concepts of time and memory, the painter's skyscapes and seascapes employ bright colors, surreal sunsets and hazy abstraction to evoke a sense of paradox, elusion and déjà vu.

Don't Stop the Music

Thursday 24

Jeffrey Buettner

Middlebury College music professor Dr. Jeffrey Buettner speaks at the McCarthy Arts Center at Saint Michael's College in Colchester. Drawing on more than two decades of experience as a conductor and Fulbright scholar in Kharkiv, he takes listeners on a stunning journey through the choral music traditions of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Roma.

Bring It Home

Friday 25 & Saturday 26

Spectrum's Sleep Out

Campers in St. Albans and beyond raise funds for Vermont's homeless youth during Spectrum's Sleep Out 2022. Whether spending the night in Taylor Park or in their own backyards, teams and individuals sleep under the stars in solidarity, with all donations going toward Spectrum Youth & Family Services' efforts to provide care and shelter for houseless kids and teens.

Three's Company

Sunday 27

Champlain Trio

Formed during the pandemic, the Champlain Trio has allowed violinist Letitia Quante, cellist Emily Taubl and pianist Hiromi Fukuda to make something beautiful out of a difficult time. Following a blockbuster 2021 season, the three instrumentalists take the stage at the Plainfield Town Hall Opera House for an afternoon of virtuosic chamber music.

Library Sciences

Sunday 27 & Monday 28

Nature & Environment Book Sale

Having recently launched its new Syz Family Nature Lending Library, Montpelier's North Branch Nature Center has hundreds of overstock nature guides, travelogues and other environmental nonfiction. At a two-day Nature & Environment Book Sale, readers pay what they wish for these titles, and all proceeds benefit the library's ongoing efforts to expand its collection of books by BIPOC authors.

Party Like It's Pride

Wednesday 30

Vermont LGBTQ+ Community Mixer

The Pride Center of Vermont invites its queer and trans family from all across the state to a virtual Vermont LGBTQ+ Community Mixer. Folks who may have felt unmoored from the queer scene during the ongoing pandemic gather online to meet new friends and deepen existing relationships.