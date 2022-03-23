 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 23-29 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 21, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 23-29 

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Jeffrey Buettner @ McCarthy Arts Center, Saint Michael's College

    • The Middlebury College professor delivers a special lecture on the choral traditions of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Roma....
    • Thu., March 24, 4-6 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    'Eurydice' @ Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • Foul Contending Rebels Theatre presents contemporary playwright Sarah Ruhl’s lyrical reinterpretation of the classic Greek myth....
    • Fri., March 25, 7:30-9 p.m., Sat., March 26, 2-3:30 & 7:30-9 p.m. and Sun., March 27, 7:30-9 p.m. $10-40.

  • Staff Picks
    Spectrum's Sleep Out 2022 @ Taylor Park

    • Teams and individuals camp out in person or virtually to raise money for Spectrum Youth & Family Services' efforts with homeless youth....
    • Fri., March 25, 9 p.m. and Sat., March 26, 7 a.m. Donations; preregister.

  • Alexis Serio @ Edgewater Gallery at Middlebury Falls

    • Abstracted landscape paintings that explore perceptions of time and memory....
    • Through March 31

  • Staff Picks
    Nature & Environment Book Sale @ North Branch Nature Center

    • NBNC's new Syz Family Nature Lending Library sells hundreds of overstock nature guides, travelogues and other environmental nonfiction. Proceeds benefit the library's ongoing efforts to...
    • Sun., March 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Mon., March 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Champlain Trio @ Plainfield Town Hall Opera House

    • A violinist, a cellist and a pianist transport audiences to France with a program featuring works by Cécile Chaminade, Lili Boulanger and Fauré....
    • Sun., March 27, 4-5 p.m. Donations.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Vermont LGBTQ+ Community Mixer (LGBTQ)

    • The Pride Center of Vermont gathers queer and trans folks from all over the state to make friends and build community....
    • Wed., March 30, 6 p.m. Free.
