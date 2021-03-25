The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 25 to 31 

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Tristan Cook
-
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
1. Classic Compositions
Classical music fans, are you craving a concert of works by your favorite composer? If that composer happens to be Antonio Vivaldi, the Middlebury Performing Arts Series has you covered. On Friday, March 26, the Middlebury College series shares "Vivaldi Explosion." This virtual concert features archival video recordings of the New York City-based Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
performing some of the Italian composer's most famous concertos and sonatas. Watch for free at 7:30 p.m.
2. Bottoms Up
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films
-
'Another Round'
What would happen if a group of ordinary middle-age guys were to keep a low level of alcohol in their bodies at all times? This is the premise of Another Round
, a 2020 Danish film starring Mads Mikkelsen as a dissatisfied high school teacher. The Vermont International Film Foundation presents the picture for online viewing from Monday, March 29, through Thursday, April 15. Find more information here
about streaming the Academy Award-nominated film that, writes Seven Days'
Margot Harrison in a review
, raises tough questions such as "How can a substance be both helpful and harmful?"
3. Career Path
click to enlarge
Companies, meet candidates. Job seekers connect with potential employers during Hire Up!
, a virtual job fair hosted by Seven Days
. On Wednesday, March 31, individuals hop online for live video Q&A sessions with recruiters from local companies including the Vermont Federal Credit Union, Darn Tough Vermont and the Institute for American Apprenticeships. Folks may preregister
(for free!) for one, some or all of these online opportunities.
4. Outside Inspiration
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Proverse Hong Kong
-
'Poems From the Wilderness' by Jack Mayer
There's no missing National Poetry Month in Montpelier. Each April, the Kellogg-Hubbard Library puts on PoemCity
, a citywide celebration of the written word with hundreds of poems in storefront windows, as well as free readings and workshops. In 2021, the library gets a jump on National Poetry Month with several events in late March, including a reading by Middlebury wordsmith Jack Mayer
. Appearing via Zoom on Monday, March 29, at 7 p.m., Mayer shares selections from Poems From the Wilderness
, his 2020 collection written while solo hiking Vermont's Long Trail.
5. Tight Space
-
Courtesy of SPA
-
Artwork by Ellen Urman
How much can an artist truly express in a gallery space the size of a telephone booth? Artist Ellen Urman
's answer: plenty. Urman displays several works in the compact Quick Change Gallery — made of an actual phone book — at Studio Place Arts in Barre. Maps and images of wildlife, landscapes and cityscapes compose the collages in the exhibition "The Whole WHIRLD IS Upside Down." Step into the small space on SPA's second floor and experience Urman's works, on view through Saturday, April 3.
6. Sip and Learn
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Dedalus Wine Shop, Market & Wine Bar
Each Sunday, Dedalus Wine Shop, Market & Wine Bar in Burlington offers oenophiles and neophytes alike the opportunity to explore various wines through free themed tastings
, complete with detailed explanations. On March 28, participants experience varieties from Maxime Magnon, a winemaker in the Languedoc, a historical coastal region in southern France. Attendees should preregister
for a time slot and wear a mask for this sampling session highlighting two to four vinos on an outdoor patio set up for social distancing.
7. Communal Listening
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Lissa Schneckenburger
-
Lissa Schneckenburger and Corey DiMario
"To me, music creates community," says Vermont fiddler and singer Lissa Schneckenburger
in her bio. Listeners bond online as Schneckenburger and her husband, double bassist Corey DiMario, perform acoustic folk tunes as part of Live&IN!, a concert series presented by Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph. Starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, the show is by donation and will be streamed via Facebook Live and the Chandler's website.
This is just a small sampling of the state's in-person and virtual happenings in the coming days. Browse our art
, calendar
and music + nightlife
listings for more.
If you're planning or promoting an event in Vermont, please send details our way for a free online listing. Find our event submission form at sevendaysvt.com/postevent
.