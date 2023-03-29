 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 29-April 4 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 27, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 29-April 4 

Published March 27, 2023 at 2:57 p.m.

  • Staff Picks
    Happy Birthday THT! @ Town Hall Theater

    • Lincoln Center jazz musicians and other luminaries celebrate the anniversary of the beloved cultural institution....
    • Thu., March 30, 7 p.m. $62.

  • Staff Picks
    Leadership Day @ Vermont Statehouse

    • Supporters of all ages rally for LGBTQ youth activists as they talk about their experiences and speak out against rising anti-trans legislation....
    • Fri., March 31, 12-1:30 p.m. Free.

  • Hannah Sessions @ Northern Daughters

    • "Collective Vision: Beauty in Transitions," land- and farmscape paintings by the Vermont artist....
    • Through April 30

  • Staff Picks
    Lane Series: Daniel Kahn @ University of Vermont Recital Hall

    • The klezmer multi-instrumentalist and guest violinist Jake Shulman-Ment play poignant songs in Yiddish, German and English....
    • Sat., April 1, 7:30 p.m. $6.20-38.25.

  • Staff Picks
    PoemCity 2023 @ Various Montpelier locations

    • The beloved local festival of words, hosted by Kellogg-Hubbard Library, fills National Poetry Month with readings, workshops and talks. See kellogghubbard.org for full schedule....
    • April 1-30 Free; some activities require preregistration.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Cochran's Nordic Cross @ Cochran's Ski Area

    • An all-ages race challenges competitors with uphill, downhill, slalom and jump sections, and endlessly entertains spectators. Pancake feast for competitors follows....
    • Sun., April 2, 11 a.m. $25; free for spectators.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    First Wednesdays: Alison Bechdel @ St. Johnsbury Athenaeum

    • The celebrated cartoonist discusses her career, including her most recent graphic memoir The Secret to Superhuman Strength....
    • Wed., April 5, 7 p.m. Free.
Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 22-28

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 22-28

    Spring is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including Zig Zag Lit Mag's Issue.14 Release Party at Tourterelle in New Haven. The newest issue of the Addison County publication features works from more than 30 local writers, most of whom are in attendance for readings and meet and greets.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Mar 20, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 15-21

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 15-21

    Spring is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including "Gaslight at the End of the Tunnel."a brand-new revue from beloved local sketch-comedy troupe Stealing From Work.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Mar 13, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 8-14

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 8-14

    Spring is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including "Customer Service: Sketch Comedy by Serious People," the first-ever scripted show by Dirt Road Theater.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Mar 6, 2023
