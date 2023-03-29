The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 29-April 4 

click to enlarge :courtesy Of Jeanette Spicer

Alison Bechdel

Watching Out

Wednesday 5

Alison Bechdel, the iconic cartoonist behind "Dykes to Watch Out For" and Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic, gives a First Wednesdays talk at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. Bechdel discusses her career path from comic strip illustrator to graphic memoirist and her latest Vermont Book Award-winning work, The Secret to Superhuman Strength.

High Slopes

Sunday 2

Cochran's Nordic Cross

Cochran's Ski Area in Richmond welcomes one and all to its last big event of the season, the annual Cochran's Nordic Cross. All-ages races challenge competitors and endlessly entertain spectators with uphill, downhill, slalom, jump and obstacles portions, and every racer is a winner at an après-ski pancake party.

Fifteen Candles

Thursday 30

Cutline: Jazz at Lincoln Center

Town Hall Theater celebrates a decade and a half of life as an iconic Middlebury cultural institution at its Happy Birthday THT! show. The esteemed New York City ensemble Jazz at Lincoln Center play a program of classics spanning the 1920s through the 1950s, and a postshow reception at the Middlebury Inn offers audience members the chance to rub elbows with the musicians.

Trans Formative

Friday 31

Leadership Day_

Supporters of all ages turn out for LGBTQ youths at Outright Vermont's Leadership Day rally at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier. Sparkly signs in hand, attendees listen to trans and queer youngsters as they speak about their experiences, LGBTQ history, self-care in a time of rising transphobia and homophobia, and the ways that local legislators can protect their rights.

Words, Words, Words

Starts Saturday 1

PoemCity

PoemCity, Kellogg-Hubbard Library's beloved festival of verse, takes over Montpelier for the entirety of National Poetry Month. This week, lit lovers can catch an opening reception, a lyrical walking tour of the city with radio journalist and educator Rick Agran, a mindful embodied-writing workshop, a haiku class, and multiple readings with local wordsmiths.

Mesmerizing Klezmer

Saturday 1

Daniel Kahn & Jake Shulman-Ment

The Lane Series continues at Burlington's University of Vermont Recital Hall with an appearance by celebrated klezmer musician Daniel Kahn. The multi-instrumentalist and his touring partner, violinist Jake Shulman-Ment, play an intimate show of poignant and political songs in Yiddish, German and English.

Farmland Scapes

Ongoing

Cutline White Barn Near Barnard by Hannah Sessions

"Collective Vision: Beauty in Transitions," a new solo show by Hannah Sessions at Vergennes' Northern Daughters gallery, celebrates springtime in the Green Mountain State with bold, impressionistic paintings of migrating geese, newborn calves, golden sunsets and melting snow on barn rooftops. Ten percent of proceeds goes to the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont's grants and emergency funds for farmers.