 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 30-April 5 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

March 28, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 30-April 5 

By

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Pysanky Eggs: Ukrainian Egg Decorating Drop-in Sessions @ Norman Williams Public Library

    • Easter artists ages 12 and up learn the ancient practice of elaborate egg painting. Egg donations welcome....
    • Mon., March 28, 1-4 p.m., Mon., April 4, 1-4 p.m., Mon., April 11, 1-4 p.m., Mon., April 18, 1-4 p.m. and Mon., April 25, 1-4 p.m. Free; limited space.

  • Staff Picks
    'Ruth Stone's Vast Library of the Female Mind' @ Next Stage Arts Project

    • A Q&A with director Nora Jacobson follows a screening of this intimate portrait of a Vermont poet's life and work....
    • Thu., March 31, 7 p.m. $10.

  • Staff Picks Online
    David Finckel & Wu Han (Music)

    • The chamber music power couple takes virtual concertgoers into their home for an intimate program of French sonatas for the cello and piano. Presented...
    • Fri., April 1, 7:30-9 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Vermont Comic Creators Group @ Emile A. Gruppe Gallery

    • Cartoons and comic art by members, along with items from the vintage cartoon collection of Robert Waldo Brunelle Jr....
    • Through April 24

  • Staff Picks
    'Ruth Stone's Vast Library of the Female Mind' @ Town Hall Theater

    • A Q&A with director Nora Jacobson follows a screening of this intimate portrait of a Vermont poet's life and work. Gallery exhibit and reception, 6...
    • Sat., April 2, 7 p.m. $25.

  • Staff Picks
    Queen City Westie Social @ Champlain Club

    • 802 Westie Collective and two hopping DJs celebrate of all things West Coast Swing. All-levels dance lesson, 7-8pm....
    • Sat., April 2, 8-11 p.m. $15-20.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Intro to Square-Foot Gardening (Agriculture)

    • Home gardeners learn how to make the absolute most of limited space. Presented by City Market, Onion River Co-op....
    • Tue., April 5, 5:30-7 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Alash @ Lebanon Opera House

    • A stupendously talented trio combines the ancient practice of Tuvan throat singing with modern influences....
    • Wed., April 6, 6:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    'Ruth Stone's Vast Library of the Female Mind' @ Bradford Academy

    • A Q&A with director Nora Jacobson follows a screening of this intimate portrait of a Vermont poet's life and work....
    • Wed., April 6, 7-9 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Alash @ Chandler Music Hall

    • A stupendously talented trio combines the ancient practice of Tuvan throat singing with modern influences....
    • Sat., April 9, 7-9 p.m. $10-55.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 23-29

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 23-29

    Spring is right around the corner, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Foul Contending Rebels Theatre's first production of a contemporary play: Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Mar 21, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 16-22

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 16-22

    Spring is right around the corner, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by two of New Orleans' most influential ensembles — the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Mar 15, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 9-15

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 9-15

    Spring is right around the corner, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Colombian accordionist Diana Burco.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Mar 7, 2022
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag... more

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 23-29

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 23-29

    Spring is right around the corner, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Foul Contending Rebels Theatre's first production of a contemporary play: Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Mar 21, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 16-22

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 16-22

    Spring is right around the corner, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by two of New Orleans' most influential ensembles — the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Mar 15, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 9-15

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 9-15

    Spring is right around the corner, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Colombian accordionist Diana Burco.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Mar 7, 2022
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation