The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 30-April 5 

Alash

Two Tone

Wednesday 6

The admission is free and the music is mind-blowing when Alash play at the Lebanon Opera House. Hailing from the tiny Central Asian Tuva Republic, the trio combines the region's traditional, improbable throat singing (xöömei) — a method of singing two notes at the same time — with modern inflections such as beatboxing and dance-worthy doshpuluur riffs.

Ordinary Words

Thursday 31, Saturday 2 & Wednesday 6

Ruth Stone's Vast Library of the Female Mind

To mark the start of National Poetry Month, director Nora Jacobson tours her documentary Ruth Stone's Vast Library of the Female Mind, a tender exploration of the late Vermont poet's life and work. Screenings and Q&As take place at Next Stage Arts Project in Putney, Town Hall Theater in Middlebury and Bradford Academy.

From Paris With Love

Friday 1

David Finckel & Wu Han

As part of its season-long celebration of the cello, Middlebury College's Mahaney Arts Center hosts an intimate, virtual concert with chamber music power couple David Finckel and Wu Han. The cellist and pianist, respectively, take streaming audiences into their Westchester, N.Y., home for a delightfully French-flavored program of sonatas by Camille Saint-Saëns and César Franck.

Into the West

Saturday 2

Queen City Westie Social

Dancers can imagine they're tucking and turning in the warm California air at the Queen City Westie Social at Burlington's Champlain Club. The newly formed 802 Westie Collective, an organization dedicated to teaching and celebrating West Coast swing, invites beginners and old hats to boogie all evening to irresistible tunes from DJ Oscar Hampton and DJ River Peterson.

Count Your Eggs

Monday 4

Pysanky Eggs

Every Monday in April, egg lovers ages 12 and up stop by the Norman Williams Public Library in Woodstock for Pysanky Eggs: Ukrainian Egg Decorating Drop-in Sessions. Librarian Danelle Sims demonstrates this ancient, intricate style of painting, and the library provides all the necessary supplies, though anyone may bring their own eggs.

Garden Secrets

Tuesday 5

Square Foot Gardening

Certified garden educator Peter Burke teaches Intro to Square-Foot Gardening, a virtual seminar offered by City Market, Onion River Co-op. Home growers who are working with limited space get a head start on the season by learning how to build raised beds, maximize production, nip weeds in the bud and erect effective trellises.

Funny Pages

Ongoing

Vermont Comic Creators Group

The Emile A. Gruppe Gallery in Jericho hosts a show by the Vermont Comic Creators Group, a collective of more than 100 artists. Members display their stunning variety of cartoons and comic strips alongside vintage pieces by Robert Waldo Brunelle Jr., one of the group's first members and the creator of the long-running political cartoon "Mr. Brunelle Explains It All."