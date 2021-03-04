The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 4 to 10 

click to enlarge
Courtesy of David McClister
Caitlin Canty
1. Country Song
"On 'Where is the Heart of My Country,' Canty paints a haunting portrait of a country in distress," wrote American Songwriter
of Caitlin Canty
's September 2020 single. The Vermont native has delivered her original Americana numbers from stages across the United States, opening for the likes of Mary Chapin Carpenter and the Milk Carton Kids. Acoustic guitar in hand, the singer-songwriter treats fans to an online performance as part of the Ripton Community Coffee House concert series at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.
2. Step Right Up
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Caroline Thibault
Vermonters are juggling a lot right now. Families can enjoy a bit of escapism and
support circus artistry by tuning in to New England Center for Circus Arts' Circus Spectacular!
Internationally renowned performers from companies including Cirque du Soleil, the 7 Fingers, Cirque Éloize and Pilobolus participate remotely from around the world to support NECCA's outreach and scholarship programming. Snag your tickets
for the Saturday, March 6, show and prepare to be awed by displays of strength and technique.
3. House Work
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Soapbox Arts
"We Feel Her Absence" by Corinne Yonce
"What is my relationship to my home space, and how does that confirm or deny traditions of the feminine domestic?" Queen City artist Corinne Yonce
explores this question in "Home in What Remains," her exhibition on view at Soapbox Arts
in Burlington. The show's large-scale paintings and drawings feature a first-person perspective and depict female figures in tight domestic spaces, Yonce explains in her artist statement. She also writes, "My commitment to painting bumps up against my work as a housing advocate and my lived experience of housing insecurity." The show is up through Saturday, April 3.
4. Action Plan
click to enlarge
Individuals concerned about the climate crisis may wonder what they can do to address it and its effects. The movies in the second annual Climate Action Film Festival
, presented by Waterbury- and New York-based solar company SunCommon, offer some ideas. Taking place on select dates through March 12, this virtual fest features short films, director Q&As, and panel discussions to inspire viewers to take action. See the full schedule and details here
.
5. Masked Dancer
click to enlarge
© Chris Brignell | Dreamstime
What better way to shake off the winter blues than with an evening of hot jazz? BarnArts Center for the Arts in Barnard invites music lovers to turn their living rooms into dance halls for its Masquerade Jazz & Funk Winter Music Carnival Zoom Dance Party
. Now in its ninth year, this New Orleans-inspired bash gets revelers on their feet with tunes from the Upper Valley's DJ Sean. A mask contest and Big Easy-style takeout from area restaurants round out the party starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.
6. Films From France
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Juin Films
'Première année'
The Tournées French Film Festival makes its Norwich University debut beginning Friday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m. Over the course of five weeks, cinephiles and francophones alike can stream six French films shown with English subtitles and followed by roundtable discussions with Norwich professors. The festival commences with Première année
, a 2018 comedy following two first-year medical students. Preregister
to watch this and other films, including Jeanne
, a 2019 drama inspired by Joan of Arc, and Le mystère Picasso
, a 1956 documentary on Spanish painter Pablo Picasso.
7. Laugh Out Loud
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Ari Scott
Tracy Dolan
In a 2017 Seven Days story
about Vermont women comedians, two of those profiled — Katie Gillespie and Hillary Boone — counted Tracy Dolan among their favorite local funny people. Dolan is in the lineup for Vermont Comedy All-Stars
, an online standup special hosted by Gordon Clark at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 5. Jared Hall, Marlin Fish, Jeremy Rayburn, Maggie Lenz and Gladys (yes, just Gladys) round out the roster for this free show. Preregistration
is required.
.