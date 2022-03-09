The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 9-15 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Center Stage & Nicolas Hernandez

Diana Burco

Born in the Valley

Friday 11

From being the only girl at her music lessons to becoming the first woman nominated for a Latin Grammy in the cumbia/vallenato category, Colombian accordionist Diana Burco has long been a trailblazer. Audience members at her show at the Flynn in Burlington witness that drive, as well as her deep connection to the musical tradition of her home on Colombia's Caribbean coast.

Board This Way

Tuesday 15

click to enlarge © Lubastock | Dreamstime

Pride Snow Day

Pride Center of Vermont invites queer and trans skiers, snowboarders and snowshoers to hit the slopes and make new LGBTQ+ friends at its first-ever Pride Snow Day at Bolton Valley Resort. Lessons, rentals and lift tickets are discounted for all participants, and groups sorted by experience level make the trip accessible to expert athletes and the snow-curious alike.

Standup Guy

Thursday 10-Saturday 12

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Rob Holysz

Hari Kondabolu

Hari Kondabolu takes to the Vermont Comedy Club stage in Burlington for three nights of his distinctively razor-sharp, political standup. Kondabolu is perhaps most famous for his critically acclaimed 2017 documentary The Problem With Apu, which took an incisive and entertaining look at the racism against and erasure of South Asian people in the media.

Allegro con Grazia

Saturday 12

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Cargo Releasing

The Conductor

In its final screening of the season, the Woodstock Vermont Film Series at Billings Farm & Museum presents The Conductor. The documentary tracks the ascension of Marin Alsop, the first woman music director of a major symphony and the first conductor to receive a MacArthur Award. Set to the thrumming beat of Alsop's performances, it's a triumphant look at a legend.

Freeze the Day

Saturday 12

click to enlarge Courtesy Of H.l. Glenn Photography

Penguin Plunge

Frigid swimmers of all ages take a dip in Lake Champlain's icy depths at Special Olympics Vermont's annual Penguin Plunge at Burlington's Waterfront Park. Plungers and their sponsors raise funds for athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state. Dive times are staggered for COVID-19 safety, and the entire event is livestreamed for viewers at home.

Let the Sunshine In

Saturday 12

click to enlarge Courtesy

KeruBo

The Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series, a new collaboration between Clemmons Family Farm and Catamount Arts, kicks off with a performance from KeruBo at Catamount Arts ArtPort in St. Johnsbury. Drawing from jazz, blues and African traditions, the Kenyan singer-songwriter makes healing, socially conscious music.

A Clay to Remember

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Alice Dodge & The Front

Erica Cummings

On the first anniversary of her passing, Erica Cummings' posthumous solo show at the Front in Montpelier, "Touch and Response," reflects her life and the stuff of life itself. A prolific ceramics artist, Cummings was also an environmental scientist who viewed clay both as an organic material and a medium through which to meditate on culture and politics.