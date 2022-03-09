 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 9-15 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 07, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 9-15 

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Hari Kondabolu @ Vermont Comedy Club

    • (comedy)...
    • Thu., March 10, 7 p.m., Fri., March 11, 7 & 9 p.m. and Sat., March 12, 7 & 9 p.m. $30

  • Staff Picks
    Diana Burco @ The Flynn

    • The trailblazing Colombian folk musician displays her riveting accordion skills....
    • Fri., March 11, 8 p.m. $25.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Erica Cummings @ The Front

    • "Touch and Response," abstract sculptures by the late artist and Front member....
    • Through March 27

  • Staff Picks
    The Special Olympics Vermont Penguin Plunge @ Waterfront Park

    • Daredevils take a dip in Lake Champlain's icy depths to raise funds for athletes with intellectual disabilities....
    • Sat., March 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $50.

  • Staff Picks
    Woodstock Vermont Film Series: 'The Conductor' @ Billings Farm & Museum

    • Set to a breathtaking soundtrack, this documentary tells the story of Marin Alsop, the first and only conductor to receive a MacArthur Award....
    • Sat., March 12, 3 & 5:30 p.m. $12-15; $115-130 for season pass.

  • Staff Picks
    Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series: KeruBo @ Catamount ArtPort

    • The Kenyan American Afro-jazz artist kicks off a collaboration between Clemmons Family Farm and Catamount Arts....
    • Sat., March 12, 7 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Pride Snow Day @ Bolton Valley Resort

    • Pride Center of Vermont invites queer and trans skiers and snowboarders of all experience levels to enjoy an evening of discounted lift tickets, lessons and...
    • Tue., March 15, 4-10 p.m. Price of lift tickets and rentals; preregister.
