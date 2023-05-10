The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 10-16 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Morgan Toney

Fiddle Bit of Everything

Friday 12

Canadian fiddler Morgan Toney calls his signature style "Mi'kmaltic": a blend of the ancient songs of the Mi'kmaq First Nation and the fiery Celtic fiddling of Cape Breton Island. With his performance at Woodstock's North Universalist Chapel Society, BarnArts' Global Music Residency artist displays heart, talent, and a reverence for the language and culture of his people.

Just Plant Get Enough

Saturday 13

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Phoebe Zorn & Pcvt

Transplants

Burlingtonians who bought the wrong kind of mint at the nursery or have more pothos propagations than they know what to do with donate their sprouts to the TransPlants Plant Sale & Block Party at Pride Center of Vermont. Then green thumbs have a day of queer fun featuring activities, live music, food trucks and plants for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Pride Center's transgender advocacy program.

Need for Mead

Thursday 11

click to enlarge Courtesy

Sip + Shop

At Rutland's Downtown Sip + Shop, more than 20 local stores pair up with Vermont beverage purveyors for a delicious day of drinking and supporting small businesses. From Golden Rule Mead at Phoenix Books to Shacksbury Cider at Wild Kind Toys, participants can track down all the tastings with a passport app, a map and a special glass from the Paramount Theatre.

One Birthday More

Thursday 11 & Friday 12

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Benjamin D. Bloom Photography

The Grift

Local band the Grift celebrate their 24th anniversary with two evenings of unparalleled jams at Middlebury's Town Hall Theater. Night one sees the ensemble transform into its alter ego, the Neon Ramblers, and play bluegrass covers of 1980s pop hits. Night two is an epic extravaganza of rock songs old and new.

Pretty in Pink

Sunday 14 & Wednesday 17

click to enlarge © Freeprod | Dreamstime

Rose All Day

Dedalus Wine Shops in Burlington and Stowe celebrate the return of warmer weather at Rosé All Day: Perfect Pairings for Spring Sipping. Sommeliers serve up samples of the pink stuff, from light Provence offerings to bold Tuscan rosatos, alongside complementary dairy such as fresh goat cheese.

Pod Off the Presses

Tuesday 16

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Christina Bodznick

Sarah Marshall

Fans of the smash hit podcast "You're Wrong About" flock to Higher Ground Ballroom in South Burlington to see host Sarah Marshall do her thing: debunk the urban legends and moral panics that confound our culture. Marshall is joined onstage by comedian Jamie Loftus and producer Carolyn Kendrick for a riveting variety show sure to change hearts and minds.

The Devil's Playthings

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

Colossal Sanders

Thirty-odd in Burlington hosts "Something's Gone Terribly Wrong," a solo show by local printmaker and satirical toy creator Colossal Sanders. Items in this collection of the world's worst stocking stuffers include the last of the polar ice caps, the buffalo that Teddy Roosevelt shot and the last orange from a future in which all other oranges are extinct.