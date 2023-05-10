 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 10-16 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 08, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 10-16 

By

Published May 8, 2023 at 4:21 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Downtown Sip + Shop @ Downtown Rutland

    • Neighborhood stores team up with local brewers and distillers to offer shoppers samples of mead, beer, cider, chai and cheese....
    • Thu., May 11, 5-8 p.m. $25; preregister.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Neon Ramblers @ Town Hall Theater

    • Local band the Grift celebrates its 24th anniversary with an evening of bluegrass covers of 1980s pop classics....
    • Thu., May 11, 7 p.m. $19-24.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    The Grift @ Town Hall Theater

    • The beloved local band ends its two-night birthday party with a mind-blowing rock spectacle....
    • Fri., May 12, 7 p.m. $29-39.

  • Staff Picks
    Morgan Toney @ North Universalist Chapel Society

    • BarnArts' global music residency artist combines fiery Cape Breton fiddling with traditional Mi’kmaq music....
    • Fri., May 12, 7:30 p.m. $5-20.

  • User Submitted
    Colossal Sanders @ Thirty-odd

    • "Something's Gone Terribly Wrong," handmade art toys that examine human folly: destroying the natural world and its inhabitants, wrecking cars, and just plain ignorance....
    • Through May 31

  • Staff Picks
    TransPlants Plant Sale & Block Party @ Pride Center of Vermont

    • Green thumbs have a day of queer fun featuring fun activities, live music, food trucks and donated sprouts for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Pride Center's...
    • Sat., May 13, 12-3 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Rosé All Day: Perfect Pairings for Spring Sipping @ Dedalus Wine Shop, Market & Wine Bar

    • Sommeliers serve up samples of the pink stuff, from light Provence offerings to bold Tuscan rosatos....
    • Sun., May 14, 1-2 p.m. $45; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Sarah Marshall @ Higher Ground Ballroom

    • The host of the podcast "You're Wrong About" and her guests debunk urban legends and moral panics....
    • Tue., May 16, 8 p.m. $35.

  • Staff Picks
    Rosé All Day: Perfect Pairings for Spring Sipping @ Dedalus Wine Shop, Market & Bakery

    • Sommeliers serve up samples of the pink stuff, from light Provence offerings to bold Tuscan rosatos....
    • Wed., May 17, 6-7 p.m. $45; preregister.
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

