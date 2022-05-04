The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 11-17 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Caleb Kenna

Estela Gonzalez

The Turtle of Life

Friday 13

Middlebury College professordebuts her new novel,, at Middlebury's Little Seed Coffee Roasters. The story follows a pianist who, upon becoming involved in sea turtle conservation in her Mexican hometown, finds herself in danger due to both the web of secrets she uncovers and the deepening connection between herself and the Indigenous woman with whom she organizes. La Catrina 802 serves free snacks, and beer and coffee are available for purchase.

Sweet, Sweet History

Tuesday 17

The Essex Junction Syrup Plant

Ever wanted to know more about the maple industry's long history in the Green Mountain State? The Chittenden County Historical Society presents local historian' talk "The Essex Junction Syrup Plant: Weaving Together 75 Years of Vermont Maple Syrup." Attendees at Shelburne Sugarworks learn about one of the 20th century's most prolific syrup factories while slurping down creemees, sugar on snow and maple strawberry shortcakes.

Like No One's Watching

Friday 13 & Sunday 15

Dance Nation

Continuing its ongoing, Middlebury Acting Company presents a staged reading of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated off-Broadway play. In this funny, furious piece, a crew of preteen dancers must fight to win the Tampa Bay Grand Prix — and to express themselves. The production shows at ArtsRiot in Burlington and the Hannaford Career Center in Middlebury.

Mountaintop Munch

Sunday 15

Dayhike & Dine

Bradford Parks and Recreation kicks off a new outdoor adventure series,, for hikers and foodies alike. The debut outing features a moderate hike up Spruce Mountain, followed by a delectable cooldown at Plainfield's Positive Pie pizza shop. Meet at Bradford Park & Ride to carpool.

Bazaar Adventure

Sunday 15

Book Postcard & Ephemera Fair

Lovers of old book smell, rejoice: The Vermont Antiquarian Booksellers Association's annual Spring Book, Postcard & Ephemera Fair is back. St. Albans City Hall fills with vintage volume vendors, period postcard purveyors, hand-me-down map merchants and antique art auctioneers, all toting classic Vermontiana for buying and browsing.

Toys' Night Out

Wednesday 18

Earth + Salt Pop-Up

, Burlington's new adult store, presents aat Monarch & the Milkweed for friends, lovers and everyone in between. The sultry soirée features a "tasting menu" of the shop's finest goods alongside new, complementary cocktails. Earth + Salt employees are on hand to answer any questions and field any purchases. Proof of vaccination required.

Triptych Messages

Ongoing

Tell Us a Story

Jeffersonville's Bryan Memorial Gallery hostsa group show in which artists were invited to convey a single narrative in three pieces of work. The exhibit features landscapes, quilts, still lifes and abstract animals in every color of the rainbow from 32 artists.