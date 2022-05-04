 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 11-17 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

May 09, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 11-17 

By

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'Tell Us a Story' @ Bryan Memorial Gallery

    • A group exhibit in which artists were invited to convey a narrative in three pieces of work each....
    • Through June 19

  • Staff Picks
    Estela González @ Little Seed Coffee Roasters

    • The Middlebury College professor of Luso-Hispanic studies presents her book Arribada in a conversation with Roberto Lint-Sagarena. Snacks provided by La Catrina 802; beer and...
    • Fri., May 13, 6-7:30 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Cutting Edge Series: 'Dance Nation' @ ArtsRiot

    • Middlebury Acting Company presents a staged reading of Clare Barron’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated play about preteen dancers....
    • Fri., May 13, 7:30 p.m. $10 suggested donation.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks
    Spring Book, Postcard & Ephemera Fair @ St. Albans City Hall

    • Bibliophiles browse thousands of old, rare and antiquarian titles along with maps, letters, postcards and prints....
    • Sun., May 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Cutting Edge Series: 'Dance Nation' @ Hannaford Career Center

    • Middlebury Acting Company presents a staged reading of Clare Barron’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated play about preteen dancers....
    • Sun., May 15, 4 p.m. $10 suggested donation.

  • Staff Picks
    Dayhike & Dine @ Bradford Park & Ride

    • Landscape lovers and foodies carpool to a hiking adventure on Spruce Mountain, then recharge with pizza at Positive Pie....
    • Third Sunday of every month, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Matthew M. Thomas @ Shelburne Sugarworks

    • A leading expert on the history of the maple industry traces the influence of the Essex Junction Syrup Plant while attendees chow down on maple...
    • Tue., May 17, 6 p.m. Free; preregister; limited space.

  • Staff Picks
    Earth + Salt Pop-Up @ Monarch & the Milkweed

    • RESCHEDULED. The Queen City adult store throws a sultry soirée featuring a “tasting menu” of toys and themed cocktails....
    • Wed., May 18, 5-10 p.m. Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 4-10

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 4-10

    Warmer weather is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including the premiere of "Fire & Ash," a short dance film in tribute to late Vermont hip-hop artist and producer Johnny "JL" Morris.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • May 2, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 27-May 3

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 27-May 3

    Spring is right around the corner, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Malian Afro-pop duo Amadou & Mariam with legendary gospel group the Blind Boys of Alabama.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 25, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 20-26

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 20-26

    Spring is right around the corner, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Grammy Award-nominated vocal ensemble Stile Antico.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 18, 2022
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag... more

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 4-10

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 4-10

    Warmer weather is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including the premiere of "Fire & Ash," a short dance film in tribute to late Vermont hip-hop artist and producer Johnny "JL" Morris.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • May 2, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 27-May 3

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 27-May 3

    Spring is right around the corner, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Malian Afro-pop duo Amadou & Mariam with legendary gospel group the Blind Boys of Alabama.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 25, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 20-26

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 20-26

    Spring is right around the corner, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Grammy Award-nominated vocal ensemble Stile Antico.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 18, 2022
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation