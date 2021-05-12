The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 12 to 18 

click to enlarge © Dreamstime

Farm Fresh

Saturday 15

If cooking became part of your routine during lockdown, perhaps you're ready to up your culinary game by incorporating fresh, local ingredients. Browse the Burlington Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through October for seasonal produce from area growers. Vendors also offer flowers, artisan wares and prepared foods at the market's summer location at 345 Pine Street.

Think Tank

Saturday 15

What does it mean to reimagine one's world? For 2020 Dartmouth College graduate Jessica Campanile, it meant founding Access Dartmouth, the school's first organization dedicated to disability advocacy and accessibility activism. Campanile is one of six speakers at TEDxDartmouth to share ideas, innovations and experiences related to the theme "Reimagine." Watch this thought-provoking conference online.

Back to the Land

Wednesday 19

click to enlarge Credit: Courtesy Of Lost Nation Theater

From left (top): G. Richard Ames, Erin Galligan Baldwin, Kim Allen Bent, Eric PetersonFrom left (bottom): Maren Langdon Spillane, Dominic Spillane, John Foley, Yvonne Daley

"By 1970, approximately 35,800 hippies were estimated to be living in Vermont," wrote author Yvonne Daley in her 2018 book Going Up the Country: When the Hippies, Dreamers, Freaks and Radicals Moved to Vermont. Montpelier's Lost Nation Theater brings Daley's examination of 1960s and '70s counterculture to the stage with a reading of Going Up the Country, a new musical based on the book. LNT president Kim Allen Bent directs a cast of readers and singers in this donation-based online performance.

In Flight

Thursday 13

click to enlarge ©daveallenphoto | Dreamstime

What's the status of bald eagles in Vermont? Audubon Vermont conservation biologist Margaret Fowle gives an update on the once-endangered species in her talk "All About Eagles." Hosted online by the Friends of the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge, Fowle swoops in with facts about this stately bird of prey.

Family History

Thursday 13

click to enlarge Credit: Courtesy Of Atlantic Monthly Press

As a former longtime writer for Sports Illustrated, Alexander Wolff covered elite-level soccer, baseball, tennis and cycling. The Vermont writer switches gears for his latest book. Endpapers: A Family Story of Books, War, Escape and Home delves into the lives of Wolff's German-born father and grandfather — the latter was renowned publisher Kurt Wolff, who founded Pantheon in 1941. Alexander Wolff discusses Endpapers in an online conversation hosted by Woodstock's Norman Williams Public Library.

Show and Tell

Wednesday 12-Sunday 16

The art of collecting has many faces. People of all backgrounds and ages have contributed their beloved items to the Virtual Collectors' Fair hosted by Brownington's Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village. Over five days, members of the public can view submitted collections of coins, folk art, memorabilia and historical artifacts — and swap stories with fellow hobbyists. There's even special programming for kids who collect.

Paint by Numbers

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Soapbox Arts

For Burlington artist Scott André Campbell, digital and analog techniques go hand in hand. When creating mixed-media works for his exhibition "Resist" at Soapbox Arts in Burlington, Campbell used a system he built that draws mathematically programmed information. "My intent was to open my access to numerically derived marks to expand the vocabulary of my visual conversations," he writes in his artist's statement. See Campbell's graphic paper-on-panel pieces through May 29.