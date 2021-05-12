 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 12 to 18 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 11, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 12 to 18 

By

Related Events

  • Staff Picks Online
    Virtual Collectors' Fair @ Old Stone House Museum

    • Participants display sets of coins, memorabilia, folk art and more at an ultimate show-and-tell....
    • May 12-16, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Free.

  • Online
    Alexander Wolff @ Norman Williams Public Library

    • Speaking with retired journalist William Colson, the author discusses his new book, Endpapers: A Family Story of Books, War, Escape and Home....
    • Thu., May 13, 7 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Online
    Margaret Fowle (Talks)

    • In "All About Eagles," the Audubon Vermont conservation biologist educates listeners on these majestic birds....
    • Thu., May 13, 7-8:30 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Scott André Campbell @ Soapbox Arts

    • "Resist," precise, graphic paper-on-panel works that meld digitally produced components with analog techniques....
    • Through May 29

  • Online
    TEDxDartmouth @ Hopkins Center for the Arts, Dartmouth College

  • Burlington Farmers Market @ Burlington Farmers Market (Summer Location)

    • Dozens of stands overflow with seasonal produce, flowers, artisan wares and prepared foods....
    • Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Continues through Oct. 30 Free.

  • Staff Picks Online
    'Going Up the Country' @ Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier City Hall

    • Lost Nation Theater puts on a reading of the new musical based on local author Yvonne Daley's book Going Up the Country: When the...
    • Wed., May 19, 7 p.m. Donations; preregister.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Kristen Ravin

Kristen Ravin
Bio:
 Kristen Ravin has been Seven Days' calendar writer since 2015. She also writes about music and books, and contributes to Seven Days’ parenting magazine Kids VT.

