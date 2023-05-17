The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 17-23 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy
- Underground System
We Got the Beat
Friday 19
Afrobeat-influenced indie band Underground System kick off Next Stage Arts' Bandwagon Summer Series with a bang at Cooper Field in Putney. Audience members can't help but get groovy when this eclectic New York City act takes the stage with its signature blend of disco, dance punk and global sounds.
The Last Craw
Sunday 21
click to enlarge
- © Bhofack2 | Dreamstime
- Crawfish Boil
Hungry for summertime feasts already? Shelburne Vineyard and Southern Smoke Cajun & Caribbean BBQ host an Old Fashioned Crawfish Boil, complete with a full pound of crunchy crawdads per person, plus jambalaya, greens, okra, red peas and ham, cornbread, and bread pudding for dessert. Plus, Iapetus wines and Eden ciders pair perfectly with an overflowing plate.
Music of the Night
Wednesday 17
click to enlarge
- Courtesy Of Brian De La Bruere
- Rhedd Rhumm
Miss Czechoslovakia brings together a crew of some of the Green Mountain State's most sickeningly talented performers for Theater Queen: A Night of Drag and Musical Theater at Burlington's Vermont Comedy Club. Triple threats abound at this evening of Broadway favorites featuring Rhedd Rhumm, Katniss Everqueer and others.
Bike It Like That
Saturday 20
click to enlarge
Cyclists come together in solidarity to raise funds for bike safety and accessibility initiatives at the annual Richard's Ride at Cochran's Ski Area in Richmond. To honor the life of beloved biking community fixture Richard Tom, participants pedal along rolling roads, magnificent mountain trails, grueling gravel paths and fun family-friendly routes.
Putt Above the Rest
Saturday 20
click to enlarge
- Courtesy Of Patricia Trafton
- Adventure Island Mini Golf Spring Classic
Adventure Dinner hosts Adventure Island Mini Golf Spring Classic, a day of holes in one and fun in the sun at Panton flower farm Diddle & Zen. Ticket holders have access to three nine-hole courses, an all-you-can-eat seafood boil, a cash bar stocked with summery cocktails and mocktails, and a best-dressed competition.
Swing It On
Wednesday 24
click to enlarge
- File: Jordan Barry ©️ Seven Days
- Hot dog and beer at a Vermont Lake Monsters game
The Vermont Lake Monsters are back for another season of balls, bats and boogying with Champ. Spectators at Burlington's Centennial Field buy some peanuts and Cracker Jack to watch the Green Mountain State's own Futures Collegiate Baseball League team face off against the Brockton Rox on opening night.
Espresso Yourself
Ongoing
click to enlarge
- Courtesy
- Artwork by Sarah Rosedahl
Art lovers on a java run take a sip of local artist Sarah Rosedahl's collection "Coffee Break" while waiting in line for their lattes at Speeder & Earl's in Burlington's South End. The colorful, humorous works depict various farm animals enjoying their own caffeinated cups.