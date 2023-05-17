The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 17-23 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Underground System

We Got the Beat

Friday 19

Afrobeat-influenced indie band Underground System kick off Next Stage Arts' Bandwagon Summer Series with a bang at Cooper Field in Putney. Audience members can't help but get groovy when this eclectic New York City act takes the stage with its signature blend of disco, dance punk and global sounds.

The Last Craw

Sunday 21

Crawfish Boil

Hungry for summertime feasts already? Shelburne Vineyard and Southern Smoke Cajun & Caribbean BBQ host an Old Fashioned Crawfish Boil, complete with a full pound of crunchy crawdads per person, plus jambalaya, greens, okra, red peas and ham, cornbread, and bread pudding for dessert. Plus, Iapetus wines and Eden ciders pair perfectly with an overflowing plate.

Music of the Night

Wednesday 17

Rhedd Rhumm

Miss Czechoslovakia brings together a crew of some of the Green Mountain State's most sickeningly talented performers for Theater Queen: A Night of Drag and Musical Theater at Burlington's Vermont Comedy Club. Triple threats abound at this evening of Broadway favorites featuring Rhedd Rhumm, Katniss Everqueer and others.

Bike It Like That

Saturday 20

Richard's Ride

Cyclists come together in solidarity to raise funds for bike safety and accessibility initiatives at the annual Richard's Ride at Cochran's Ski Area in Richmond. To honor the life of beloved biking community fixture Richard Tom, participants pedal along rolling roads, magnificent mountain trails, grueling gravel paths and fun family-friendly routes.

Putt Above the Rest

Saturday 20

Adventure Island Mini Golf Spring Classic

Adventure Dinner hosts Adventure Island Mini Golf Spring Classic, a day of holes in one and fun in the sun at Panton flower farm Diddle & Zen. Ticket holders have access to three nine-hole courses, an all-you-can-eat seafood boil, a cash bar stocked with summery cocktails and mocktails, and a best-dressed competition.

Swing It On

Wednesday 24

Hot dog and beer at a Vermont Lake Monsters game

The Vermont Lake Monsters are back for another season of balls, bats and boogying with Champ. Spectators at Burlington's Centennial Field buy some peanuts and Cracker Jack to watch the Green Mountain State's own Futures Collegiate Baseball League team face off against the Brockton Rox on opening night.

Espresso Yourself

Ongoing

Artwork by Sarah Rosedahl

Art lovers on a java run take a sip of local artist Sarah Rosedahl's collection "Coffee Break" while waiting in line for their lattes at Speeder & Earl's in Burlington's South End. The colorful, humorous works depict various farm animals enjoying their own caffeinated cups.