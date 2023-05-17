 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 17-23 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 15, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 17-23 

Published May 15, 2023 at 2:13 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Theater Queen: A Night of Drag and Musical Theater @ Vermont Comedy Club

    • (drag)...
    • Wed., May 17, 6:30 p.m. $10

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Bandwagon Summer Series: Underground System @ Cooper Field

    • The Afrobeat-influenced indie dance band kicks off the warm season....
    • Fri., May 19, 6 p.m. $20-25; free for kids under 12.

  • Sarah Rosedahl @ Speeder & Earl's Coffee

    • "Coffee Break," paintings of farm animals enjoying a cup. Curated by SEABA....
    • Through June 27

  • Staff Picks
    Richard's Ride @ Cochran's Ski Area

    • Athletes honor the eponymous cyclist with a range of rides for hardcore and casual pedalers alike. See bikereg.com for details....
    • Sat., May 20, 8:30-11 a.m. $35-75; certain rides free for kids under 17.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Adventure Island Mini Golf Spring Classic @ Diddle & Zen

    • Three nine-hole courses, an all-you-can-eat seafood boil and a best-dressed competition make for an unbelievably fun day in the sun....
    • Sat., May 20, 12-3 p.m. $50; cash bar; preregister.

  • Old Fashioned Crawfish Boil @ Shelburne Vineyard

    • Jambalaya, okra, greens, cornbread and a pound of crawdads per person make for a scrumptious early-summer smorgasbord....
    • Sun., May 21, 6-8 p.m. $30; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Vermont Lake Monsters @ Centennial Field

    • Spectators buy some peanuts and Cracker Jack to watch the Green Mountain State's own Futures Collegiate Baseball League team face off against new opponents each...
    • May 24-26, 6:35 p.m., Sat., May 27, 6:05 p.m., Sun., May 28, 5:05 p.m., Sat., June 3, 6:05 p.m., Sun., June 4, 5:05 p.m., June 6-8, 6:35 p.m., June 13-15, 6:35 p.m., Sat., June 17, 6:05 p.m., Sun., June 18, 5:05 p.m., Fri., June 23, 6:35 p.m., Sat., June 24, 6:05 p.m., Sun., June 25, 5:05 p.m. and Tue., June 27, 6:35 p.m. $6-17; $125-418 for season passes.
