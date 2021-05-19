 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 19 to 25 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 17, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 19 to 25 

  • Weekly Discussions on Current Events @ Fletcher Free Library

    • Newsworthy subjects take the spotlight in this informal discussion led by Sandy Baird. Meet on the library lawn....
    • Thursdays, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 30 Free.

    Renee Greenlee @ Karma Bird House Gallery

    • "Blue Alchemy," cyanotypes on silk and paper; includes a video of the artist by Macaulay Lerman....
    • Through May 31

    DANCE ON! @ Hubbard Park

    • Attendees stroll through the park, watching eight performances by Contemporary Dance and Fitness Studio dancers along the way....
    • Sat., May 22, 12-6:15 p.m. $10-20; preregister.

  • Waitsfield Farmers Market @ Mad River Green

    • A bustling bazaar boasts seasonal produce, prepared foods, artisan crafts and live entertainment....
    • Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Continues through Oct. 16 Free.

    Race Around the Lake @ Silver Lake State Park

    • Athletes take on a 5K run/walk or a 10K run to raise funds for BarnArts. Participate virtually through May 28. 10K, 10:30 a.m.; 5K, 11...
    • Sun., May 23, 10:30 a.m. $10-35.

    'Lowland Kids' & 'Homesick' (Climate Crisis)

    • As part of this month's Climate Change and Sustainability Film Series, Sustainable Woodstock shows two short films featuring stories of human displacement. Watch a...
    • Tue., May 25, 6 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Free.

    An Evening With Angie Thomas (Words)

    • The author of the Vermont Reads 2020 book The Hate U Give reveals her creative process, as well as what it means to be...
    • Wed., May 26, 7 p.m. Free; preregister.
About The Author

Kristen Ravin

Kristen Ravin
Bio:
 Kristen Ravin has been Seven Days' calendar writer since 2015. She also writes about music and books, and contributes to Seven Days’ parenting magazine Kids VT.

