The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 19 to 25 

Angie Thomas

Survivor Story

Wednesday 26

In a 2017 review for the Atlantic, Anna Diamond called Angie Thomas' debut novel The Hate U Give "a vital new contribution to the white-dominated publishing industry." The YA book, which was the Vermont Reads 2020 pick, centers on a Black teen who sees her friend being shot by a police officer. Vermont Humanities hosts Thomas for a free online talk about her creative process and what it means to be an influential writer in America today.

News of the World

Thursday 20

It's one thing to scroll through news headlines — and another to think critically about current events. Those looking to dive deeper into the news can get in on Weekly Discussions on Current Events hosted by Burlington's Fletcher Free Library. Commentator Sandy Baird facilitates these conversations on the library lawn on Thursdays through September, encouraging attendees to analyze daily happenings.

Shopping Locally

Saturday 22

Rain or shine, Mad River Valley food producers share their bounty at the Waitsfield Farmers Market every Saturday through mid-October. Sellers set up shop on the Mad River Green to vend veggies, herbs, flowers, crafts and more amid live music. Shoppers may browse this bustling bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Run for It

Sunday 23

Runners and walkers have two options for participating in BarnArts Center for the Arts' eighth annual Race Around the Lake. In-person 5- and 10K races kick off at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard, where participants enjoy scenic lakeside trails. Folks can also hoof it in virtual races anytime and anywhere, then post their race time to the BarnArts website by May 28. Funds raised support the nonprofit arts organization's youth programming.

Trailside Entertainment

Saturday 22

"All the world's a stage," wrote William Shakespeare. For students of Montpelier's Contemporary Dance and Fitness Studio, that stage includes the Capital City's Hubbard Park. In the annual recital DANCE ON!, youth and adult performers showcase their skills in modern, jazz, hip-hop and tap dance on eight makeshift stages throughout the park. Audience members stop to observe as they walk the grounds. Advance registration is required.

In Focus

Tuesday 25

As part of its Climate Change and Sustainability Film Series, environmental nonprofit Sustainable Woodstock presents two short films focused on human displacement. "Homesick" tells the fictional story of a father who must enter the Fukushima nuclear disaster zone to visit his young son. The documentary "Lowland Kids" chronicles the lives of the last two teenagers living on a sinking island off the Louisiana coast. Donations are welcome for this online showing.

Blue Prints

Ongoing

For Vermont artist Renee Greenlee, photography is "a dialogue between light, memory and the meaning of making an image," reads her bio. "Blue Alchemy," Greenlee's solo exhibition on view at Karma Birdhouse Gallery in Burlington, features cyanotypes she created using water from Lake Champlain. These striking blue photo prints remain on view through May, accompanied by a video of the artist at work by Macaulay Lerman.