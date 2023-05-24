The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 24-30 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Comedy of Errors

Hand in Hand

Thursday 25-Saturday 27

To mark the 400th anniversary of the play's publication, Vermont Repertory Theatre presents The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare's first comedy, in all its gut-busting glory at Williston's Isham Family Farm. A colorful crew of actors embraces the slapstick sensibilities of this First Folio farce, which follows twin brothers who were separated at birth through many tawdry twists of mistaken identity.

The People's Princess

Friday 26 & Saturday 27

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Lucia Towers Photography

Charlotte Munson

Williston native playwright and performer Charlotte Munson presents Di Lady Di, her award-winning one-woman musical about Princess Diana, at the Black Box Theater at Burlington's Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center. Leaving behind gossip and glamour to dive deep into the mind of the Princess of Wales, Munson's Hollywood Fringe Festival favorite brims with heart and humor.

Exhibit Yay

Thursday 25

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Laura Carbone

Paul Asbell

Ferrisburgh's Rokeby Museum celebrates the start of its 2023 season at Music With the Museum, a benefit concert and silent auction to support its exhibition fund. Bluesmen Paul Asbell and Bob Stannard soundtrack the shindig at the Ferrisburgh Town Offices & Community Center. Auction items up for grabs include beach house stays, opera tickets, art, sailboat trips and golf excursions.

I Believe I Can Fly

Friday 26

click to enlarge Courtesy

Flight Night + Trapeze Recital

At Flight Night & Trapeze Recital, New England Center for Circus Arts students and staff show off some of their most death-defying stunts to audience members in Brattleboro — and then invite them to join in. After two mind-boggling, 1980s-themed showcases, attendees ages 5 and up try out the trapezes for themselves.

All-Time Arlo

Saturday 27

click to enlarge © Frank Manno | Dreamstime

Arlo Guthrie

Folk icon Arlo Guthrie gets intimate on his "What's Left of Me" tour, which makes a stop this weekend at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe. Joined onstage by Grammy Museum executive director Bob Santelli, Guthrie shares stories from a lifetime on the road, plays rarely seen performance footage and answers audience questions.

Beauties and Beasts

Wednesday 31

click to enlarge Courtesy

K-Ming Chang

Vermont Studio Center in Johnson hosts acclaimed author K-Ming Chang for a featured reading. The author's debut novel, Bestiary, is a queer, fabulist fairy tale that was long-listed for the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction and a finalist for a Lambda Literary Award, and her story collection Gods of Want was called "voracious, probing ... [and] exhilarating" by the New York Times.

A Day at the Vases

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

Floral Fruit Fantasy' by Annelein Beukenkamp

Burlington's Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery hosts "Eufloria," a fabulously floral dual show by painter Annelein Beukenkamp and glassblower Janet Zug. Beukenkamp's vivid, kaleidoscopic watercolors of blossoms and bouquets pair perfectly with Zug's colorful, evocative vases.