May 22, 2023

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 24-30 

By

Published May 22, 2023 at 6:14 p.m.

Related Events

  • 'Eufloria' @ Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery

    • Watercolor paintings by Annelein Beukenkamp and glass vases by Janet Zug....
    • Through June 1

  • Staff Picks
    Music With the Museum @ Ferrisburgh Town Offices & Community Center

    • A silent auction and a set from Paul Asbell and Bob Stannard raise funds for Rokeby Museum's exhibition fund....
    • Thu., May 25, 6 p.m. $30-45; preregister.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'The Comedy of Errors' @ Isham Family Farm

    • On the 400th anniversary of its publication, Vermont Repertory Theatre presents Shakespeare's first comedy in all its gut-busting glory....
    • Thu., May 25, 7-9 p.m., Fri., May 26, 7-9 p.m. and Sat., May 27, 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. $10-25; free for kids under 16.

  • Staff Picks
    Flight Night + Trapeze Recital @ New England Center for Circus Arts

    • After a 1980s-themed showcase by students and staff, audience member ages 5 and up get to try some high-flying tricks themselves....
    • Fri., May 26, 7-9 p.m. Donations; $10-20 for trapeze lessons.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Di Lady Di' @ Black Box Theater, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • A one-woman musical takes a new look at the glamorous but approachable powerhouse that would become royalty....
    • Fri., May 26, 7:30 p.m. and Sat., May 27, 2 & 7:30 p.m. $25.

  • Staff Picks
    Arlo Guthrie @ Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe Mountain Resort

    • You can get anything you want (exceptin' Alice) when the iconic folk songwriter stops by to share songs and stories from a life on the...
    • Sat., May 27, 7 p.m. $35-55.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    K-Ming Chang @ Vermont Studio Center

    • The Lambda Literary Award- and Center for Fiction First Novel Prize-nominated author of Bestiary reads from her work....
    • Wed., May 31, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free.
Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

