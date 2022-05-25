 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 25-31 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 23, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 25-31 

  • Staff Picks
    Music Mexico Symposium @ Hopkins Center for the Arts, Dartmouth College

    • Attendees experience a two-day extravaganza of performance and education highlighting Mexican classical music. See hop.dartmouth.edu for full schedule. Virtual option available....
    • Thu., May 26, 4:30-10 p.m. and Fri., May 27, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. $10-20; free for virtual attendees; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    World Music & Wine Series: KeruBo @ Lincoln Peak Vineyard

    • The Kenyan jazz singer kicks off this summer-long series that combines global sounds with global food and wine....
    • Fri., May 27, 6 p.m. $15-18; price of food and drink; free for kids 12 and under.

  • Staff Picks
    Vermont Lake Monsters @ Centennial Field

    • Spectators buy some peanuts and Cracker Jack to watch the Green Mountain State's own Futures Collegiate Baseball League team face off against new opponents each...
    • Fri., May 27, 6:35 p.m., Sat., May 28, 6:05 p.m., Sun., May 29, 5:05 p.m., Mon., May 30, 6:35 p.m., Tue., May 31, 6:35 p.m., Thu., June 2, 6:35 p.m., Fri., June 3, 6:35 p.m., Tue., June 7, 6:35 p.m., Wed., June 8, 6:35 p.m., Sat., June 11, 6:05 p.m. and Sun., June 12, 5:05 p.m. $6-25; $125-418 for season passes.

  • Staff Picks Online
    'Donbass' (Film)

    • Vermont International Film Foundation's virtual cinema screens a darkly satirical 2018 drama lampooning the Russian separatist movement in Ukraine....
    • Through June 19 $6-12; VTIFF members benefits apply.

  • Paul Gruhler @ Vermont Supreme Court Gallery

    • "Harmonics," geometric abstract paintings by the Vermont artist....
    • Through June 30

  • Staff Picks
    Summer Kickoff Celebration @ Tälta Lodge

    • Food, drink, lawn games and live music make for a Memorial Day weekend shindig to remember....
    • Sat., May 28, 5-9 p.m. $10; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Michael Mwenso’s Ancestral Communal Listening Experience @ Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe Mountain Resort

    • The Burlington Jazz Fest curator shepherds audiences through the history of Black music and discusses the intergenerational influence of the great gospel, blues and jazz...
    • Wed., June 1, 7 p.m. Free; preregister.
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

