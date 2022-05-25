The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 25-31 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The Flynn

Michael Mwenso

All That Jazz

Wednesday 1

Ahead of the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, curator Michael Mwenso stops by Stowe Mountain Resort's Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center to deliver an Ancestral Communal Listening Experience. Alongside Flynn executive director Jay Wahl and Electric Root cofounder Jono Gasparro, Mwenso shepherds audiences through the history of Black music and discusses the intergenerational influence of great gospel, blues and jazz artists.

Shape of Things

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Vermont State Curator

Paul Gruhler

The Vermont Supreme Court Gallery in Montpelier presents Vermont artist Paul Gruhler's "Harmonics," a collection of bold, geometric abstract paintings. Combining works from shows spanning Gruhler's 60-year career, as well as pieces from exhibitions that were canceled due to the pandemic, "Harmonics" is a colorful, eye-grabbing retrospective.

Un Nuevo Repertorio

Thursday 26 & Friday 27

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Ben Deflorio

Music Mexico Symposium

Dartmouth College's Hopkins Center for the Arts presents the Music Mexico Symposium, a two-day extravaganza of performance and education highlighting the past, present and future of Mexican classical music. Attendees in Hanover, N.H., and online experience a stacked schedule of workshops, talks and concerts — including the world premiere of new pieces from the symposium's composers in residence: Rodrigo Martinez, Nubia Jaime Donjuan and Juan Pablo Contreras.

Root for the Home Team

Friday 27-Tuesday 31

click to enlarge File Jordan Barry

Vermont Lake Monsters

Locals ready their peanuts and Cracker Jack and head over to Burlington's Centennial Field for the start of the Vermont Lake Monsters' season. The Green Mountain State's own Futures Collegiate Baseball League team faces off against new opponents each night. This week, it's the Westfield Starfires, the New Britain Bees and the Brockton Rox, providing spectators ample opportunity to heckle their New England neighbors.

Smooth Finish

Friday 27

click to enlarge Courtesy

World Music & Wine Series

Middlebury's Town Hall Theater teams up with New Haven's Lincoln Peak Vineyard this summer for an outdoor concert series with a bold flavor and full-bodied feel: the World Music & Wine Series. The monthly shows kick off with Kenyan Afro-jazz singer KeruBo, and each one features multicultural, international sounds alongside delicious wines and global food offerings.

What Time Is It?

Saturday 28

click to enlarge Courtesy

Summer Kickoff Celebration

Summertime! Tälta Lodge Bluebird throws a Memorial Day weekend shindig to remember with a Summer Kickoff Celebration for all ages. While the Eames Brothers Band provide live tunes, Japanese pop-up Kitsune and food truck the Waffle Wagon serve locally sourced nosh. Plus, there are lawn games for the young, the old and the furry friends in attendance.

Last Laugh

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Pyramide Films

Donbass1

Vermont International Film Foundation's virtual cinema screens 2018 festival darling Donbass, a darkly satirical war film lampooning the Russian separatist movement in Ukraine. Viewers come away with a better understanding of both the political situation leading up to this year's invasion and how humor can be a powerful tool for downtrodden populations.