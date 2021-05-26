The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 26 to June 1 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Ideena Beach

Camp Meade in Middlesex is abuzz with fireflies, ladybugs and bumblebees during an outdoor performance of Ballet Vermont's Bees & Friends. Dancers in this seasonal spectacular move to The Four Seasons by Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi while portraying various insects. Doors open early for a screen-printing activity and a mini dance lesson in a festive atmosphere. See Ballet Vermont's website for additional spring dates.

Thanks to spring, live music is back in outdoor settings. Independent concert presenter Keepsake House hosts Roots Less Traveled, an open-air show featuring local acts Sabrina Comellas, Marcie Hernandez, Mikahely and Frank Song Jr. During this sunset event in Burlington's Battery Park, performers share their musical roots, as well as what it means to them to stay grounded.

According to a 2013 story in Smithsonian Magazine, preindustrial humans found myriad uses for urine, such as softening leather, washing clothes and whitening teeth. As participants in the Rich Earth Institute's weekly webinar Urine My Garden find out, pee also promotes healthy gardens and watersheds. Folks can attend one or more sessions to learn about this DIY eco-gardening practice.

Vermont-based cult awareness educator Gerette Buglion spent 18 years entangled with a teacher who, as she writes on her blog, "slowly eroded my mind while I poured money into his pocket." Buglion recounts her experiences and shares insight into techniques common to cults in her new memoir, An Everyday Cult. Hardwick's Galaxy Bookshop hosts an online launch party with Buglion and mental health counselor Steve Hassan.

Home cooks find ample inspiration among fresh, local offerings from the Craftsbury Farmers Market. Eggs, herbs, meats and maple syrup are just a few of the items listed among this year's products, along with artwork, CBD goods and even dog treats. Family-friendly entertainment rounds out this weekly emporium open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through October 2.

"We recognize the need for our community to get outside in a safe manner this spring," reads the South Burlington municipal website. To that end, South Burlington Recreation & Parks hosts Thursday Night Take-Out, a weekly food truck gathering at Veterans Memorial Park from 5 p.m. until sunset. The mouthwatering lineup rotates each week through June 24.

A century ago, W.E.B. Dubois cofounded The Brownies' Book, which he called "a monthly magazine for children of the sun." Its pages featured stories, games and art celebrating African American identity. Artist Jennifer Mack-Watkins draws inspiration from the magazine, as well as accounts of Vermont storyteller Daisy Turner, for her solo exhibition "Children of the Sun." Mack-Watkins' screen prints depicting Black baby dolls are on view at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center through June 13.