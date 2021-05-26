 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 26 to June 1 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 24, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 26 to June 1 

By

Related Events

  • Online
    Urine My Garden (Environment)

    • Students of this weekly webinar learn how nutrients from urine can promote flourishing gardens and a healthier watershed....
    • Thursdays, 1-2 p.m. Continues through July 29 Free.

  • Thursday Night Take-Out @ Veterans Memorial Park

    • South Burlingtonians fill their bellies with mouthwatering fare from a rotating lineup of food trucks....
    • Thursdays, 5-8 p.m. Continues through June 24 Cost of food and drink.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Gerette Buglion (Words)

    • Bookworms join the Morrisville author to celebrate the launch of her memoir An Everyday Cult....
    • Fri., May 28, 7-8:30 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Jennifer Mack-Watkins @ Brattleboro Museum & Art Center

    • "Children of the Sun," a solo exhibition inspired in part by The Brownies’ Book: A Monthly Magazine for the Children of the Sun, a co-created...
    • Through June 13

  • Roots Less Traveled @ Battery Park

    • Music lovers welcome summer at an outdoor concert featuring local songwriters Sabrina Comellas, Marcie Hernandez, Mikahely and Frank Song Jr....
    • Sat., May 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m. $20.

  • Craftsbury Farmers Market @ Craftsbury Common

    • Food, drink, crafts and family-friendly entertainment are on the menu at an emporium of local merchandise....
    • Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Continues through Oct. 2 Free.

  • Bees & Friends Dance Festival @ Camp Meade

    • Ballet Vermont dancers portray fireflies, bumblebees, caterpillars and ladybugs in a performance set to Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons." Arrive early for screen-printing and a mini...
    • Sun., May 30, 12:30-2:30 & 4-6:30 p.m. $10-25.

  • Online
    Pollen-Palooza @ The Woodchuck Cider House

    • Ballet Vermont dancers perform "Bees & Friends," a colorful ballet depicting insects and birds iconic to their seasons. Gates open 90 minutes before showtime for...
    • Sat., June 5, 2 & 5:30 p.m. $10-20; free for kids under 3.

  • Bees & Friends Dance Festival @ Wheeler Community Garden

    • Ballet Vermont dancers portray fireflies, bumblebees, caterpillars and ladybugs in a performance set to Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons." Arrive early for flatbread, a mini dance...
    • Sun., June 6, 2 & 5:30 p.m. $10-35.

  • Bees & Friends Dance Festival @ Highland Center for the Arts

    • Ballet Vermont dancers portray fireflies, bumblebees, caterpillars and ladybugs in a performance set to Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons." Arrive early to try local eats, learn...
    • Sat., June 12, 2-4 & 5-7 p.m. $8-20.
Kristen Ravin

Bio:
 Kristen Ravin has been Seven Days' calendar writer since 2015. She also writes about music and books, and contributes to Seven Days’ parenting magazine Kids VT.

