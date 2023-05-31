 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 31-June 6 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 29, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 31-June 6 

Published May 29, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. | Updated May 29, 2023 at 4:58 p.m.

  • Staff Picks
    Rory Jackson @ Edgewater Gallery on the Green

    • "Seasonal Majesty," a solo exhibition of new paintings by the local artist....
    • Through June 27

  • 25th Anniversary Celebration Weekend @ Shelburne Vineyard

    • Four days of wine tastings, cellar tours, live music and food truck dinners mark this Chittenden County institution's silver anniversary. See shelburnevineyard.com for full...
    • Thu., June 1, 6-8:30 p.m., Fri., June 2, 6-9 p.m., Sat., June 3, 12:30-9 p.m. and Sun., June 4, 12:30-9 p.m. Free; fee for some activities.

  • Vermont Dairy Festival @ Various Enosburg Falls locations

    • Lactose lovers and cream cravers have a cow over pageants, baking contests, fun runs, Texas Hold'em, milking competitions and much more. See vermontdairyfestival.com for...
    • Thu., June 1, 6-10 p.m., Fri., June 2, 4-10 p.m., Sat., June 3, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun., June 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Prices vary.

  •  'Tender Hearts' @ Black Box Theater, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • ANIMAL Dance presents an evening of mythical movement, directed by Hanna Satterlee....
    • Fri., June 2, 8 p.m., Sat., June 3, 8 p.m. and Sun., June 4, 2 p.m. $20-30.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Adamant Blackfly Festival @ Adamant Co-op

    • If you can't shoo ’em, join ’em! Adamant's infamous fest celebrates the little buggers with a parade, grilled eats and nature walks....
    • Sat., June 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    John Gorka @ Highland Center for the Arts

    • More than 40 years of stage time inform the folk singer's soulful baritone and insightful lyrics....
    • Sat., June 3, 7 p.m. $10-25.

  • Sangha Community Pride @ Battery Park

    • A morning of brunch, tarot readings, glitter and Taylor Swift-themed yoga benefits Essex Pride....
    • Sat., June 3, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Free; donations accepted.

  • John Gorka with Lizzy Mandell & Barry Stockwell @ Next Stage Arts Project

    • A singer-songwriter and instrumentalist performs both classic and new folk music....
    • Sun., June 4, 7 p.m. $10-28
