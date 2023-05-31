The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 31-June 6 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Owen Leavy Photography

Tender Hearts

Take a Dance

Friday 2-Sunday 4

ANIMAL Dance presents Tender Hearts, an evening of mythical movement directed by Hanna Satterlee, at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center's Black Box Theater in Burlington. Four local dancers weave together vulnerable movement with their personal stories to create an intimate show about human connection. Reception follows on Saturday.

Cowabunga, Dude

Thursday 1-Sunday 4

click to enlarge File Sam Simon

Vermont Dairy Festival

Enosburg Falls' annual Vermont Dairy Festival returns with four days of milky mirth. Lactose lovers and cream cravers have a cow over a packed schedule of pageants, baking contests, parades, bike stunts, live music, fun runs, bingo, Texas Hold'em, milking competitions and fireworks.

Master of Wine Arts

Thursday 1-Sunday 4

Beloved Chittenden County beverage institution Shelburne Vineyard hosts its own 25th Anniversary Celebration Weekend. Wine and cider lovers celebrate over multiple days of wine tastings, cellar tours, food truck dinners, and live music from the likes of Troy Millette, Marcie Hernandez, High Summer and NIIKA.

Bug Off

Saturday 3

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Conrad Smith

Pitz Quattrone

Vermonters already annoyed by blackflies blow off some steam at the annual Blackfly Festival, hosted by the Adamant Cooperative. No guarantees you won't get bitten at the parade, cookout, live music and nature walk, but at least there will be plenty of solidarity.

Pride and Joy

Saturday 3

click to enlarge © Elenavolf | Dreamstime

Sangha Community Pride

Queer, trans and allied movers kick off Pride Month and pregame Essex Pride at Sangha Community Pride in Burlington's Battery Park. Sangha Studio hosts a morning of brunch, tarot readings, glitter, food, drinks and Taylor Swift-themed yoga, with donations benefiting the Essex area's first-ever Pride festivities.

Go for Folk

Saturday 3 & Sunday 4

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Joe Del Tufo, Moonloop Photography

John Gorka

Audiences at Greensboro's Highland Center for the Arts and Putney's Next Stage Arts Project enjoy the heartfelt acoustic stylings of "new folk" legend John Gorka. More than 40 years of songwriting and performing inform Gorka's moving lyrics and sweet vocals. Folk duo Lizzy Mandell and Barry Stockwell open the Putney show.

'Tis the Season

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Edgewater Gallery

"Lincoln Peak Spring Storm" by Rory Jackson

Edgewater Gallery on the Green in Middlebury hosts a new solo show by Vermont artist Rory Jackson, "Seasonal Majesty." Jackson's oil paintings depict the landscape between Snake Mountain and Stark Mountain throughout the year, from the rain clouds of April and summer sunsets over the hills through autumn streams and snowy forests.