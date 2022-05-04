The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 4-10 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Andreas John

Fire and Ash

Last Dance

Tuesday 10

Before his death in September, Vermont hip-hop artist and producer Johnny "JL" Morris composed the soundtrack for the short film "Fire & Ash." Codirected by Andreas John and Hanna Satterlee, the film is a moving tribute to creation, transformation, and JL's life and work. It premieres at Montpelier's Savoy Theater, followed by a talk-back and potluck reception. Masks are required.

Deep Roots

Saturday 7

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Phoebe Zorn & Pcvt

Transplants

It's never a bad time for a spring shindig. But given the recent spike in transphobic and homophobic hate and harassment, the Pride Center of Vermont's 2022 TransPlants Plant Sale + Block Party in Burlington couldn't be more timely. Between browsing for new sprouts and seedlings, attendees jam out to live music, attend workshops and pick up excellent nosh from a fleet of food trucks. Proceeds benefit the PCVT's transgender programming and advocacy.

Ode to Outrage

Friday 6

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The Author

Truong Tran

Vietnamese American poet Truong Tran brings his perspective as a teacher, queer person and refugee to his new collection of verse and essays, Book of the Other: Small in Comparison. Reading and discussing selections from the book at the Norwich Bookstore, Tran engages with the injustices of anti-Asian racism in the world of academia and beyond.

Life Cycle

Friday 6

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Katharine Otto

Vermont Walk/Bike Summit

Researchers, city planners, sustainability advocates and community members convene at Middlebury's Town Hall Theater for the 2022 Vermont Walk/Bike Summit. During a packed day of workshops, film screenings, award presentations and a keynote address from transportation planning expert Don Kostelec, Vermonters contemplate the impact that a more walkable, bikeable state would have on public health, happiness and the environment.

That's So Raven

Friday 6

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The Artist

Stacy Hopkins

Scavenger Gallery in White River Junction marks its 10th birthday with "Shapeshifter," a solo show from founder Stacy Hopkins. Hopkins' magical, mystical linoleum prints center on ravens, the bird in the jewelry gallery's logo. The show's opening-night celebration features a sale, raffle and wine tasting from Artisanal Cellars.

Toe the Line

Saturday 7

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Don Stratton

Montpelier Contra Dance

The Capital City Grange comes alive with the sounds of folk music and gender-neutral calling at Montpelier Contra Dance. With a newcomers' lesson before the main event, locals of all experience levels can balance, shadow and do-si-do the night away at this joyful community affair. Masks and proof of vaccination are required.

How Sweet It Is

Tuesday 10

click to enlarge © Anmbph | Dreamstime

Ukrainian Dessert Traditions

Home bakers learn new recipes while giving back at Ukrainian Dessert Traditions, an online class from City Market, Onion River Co-op. Culinary anthropologist Anna Mays demonstrates how to make makivnyk, a poppy seed bread; syrnyk, an Easter cheesecake; and uzvar, a spiced honey fruit punch. Donations benefit World Central Kitchen's Chefs for Ukraine relief program.