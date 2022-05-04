 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 4-10 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 02, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 4-10 

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    2022 Vermont Walk/Bike Summit @ Town Hall Theater

    • Transportation planners and sustainability advocates confer with locals about livable communities....
    • Fri., May 6, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $50; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Truong Tran @ Norwich Bookstore

    • The author of the poetry and essay collection Book of the Other: Small in Comparison reads from his work and discusses anti-Asian racism in academia....
    • Fri., May 6, 7 p.m. Free.

  • Stacy Hopkins @ Scavenger Gallery

    • "Shapeshifter," linoleum prints of ravens by the gallery owner and jewelry artisan....
    • May 6-July 31

  • Staff Picks
    2022 TransPlants Plant Sale + Block Party @ Pride Center of Vermont

    • Green thumbs have a day of queer fun featuring workshops, live music, food trucks and donated sprouts for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Pride Center's transgender...
    • Sat., May 7, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free; plant prices vary.

  • Staff Picks
    Montpelier Contra Dance @ Capital City Grange

    • To tunes by the Turning Stile and gender-neutral calling by Will Mentor, dancers balance, shadow and do-si-do the night away. Newcomers lesson, 7:40 p.m....
    • Sat., May 7, 8-11 p.m., Sat., May 21, 8-11 p.m., Sat., June 4, 8-11 p.m. and Sat., June 18, 8-11 p.m. $5-20.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Ukrainian Dessert Traditions (Food & Drink)

    • Home bakers learn to make poppy seed bread, Easter cheese cake and spiced honey punch from culinary anthropologist Anna Mays. Presented by City Market,...
    • Tue., May 10, 5:30-7 p.m. Free; donations accepted.

  • Staff Picks
    'Fire & Ash' @ The Savoy Theater

    • Artists Hanna Satterlee and Andreas John premieres a new short dance film in tribute to the late hip hop artist JL. Potluck reception follows....
    • Tue., May 10, 6-8 p.m. $5-20.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag... more

