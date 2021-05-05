The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 5 to 11 

click to enlarge
Garden Variety
Saturday 8
Cacti and veggies and rosemary, oh my! Folks looking to spruce up indoor and outdoor spaces find a wide variety of horticultural offerings at the Pride Center of VT's TransPlants Plant Sale. Shoppers browse houseplants, vegetable and herb starts, and seed packets as the Champlain Shoregasms and Ronnie Russell provide live tunes in the Pride Center's Burlington parking lot. Funds raised support the center's Transgender Program.
@ Pride Center of Vermont
255 South Champlain St.
Burlington,
VT
When: Sat., May 8, 12-3 p.m.
Price:
Free; preregister to donate plants.
Agriculture
Tale of Two Countries
Sunday 9-Tuesday 11
The sixth annual Stowe Jewish Film Festival features four motion pictures illuminating the theme "A Virtual Tour of Modern-Day Israel." The fest commences with an online showing of the 2016 documentary Mekonen: The Journey of an African Jew. This emotional movie follows Israeli Defense Forces commander Mekonen Abebe as he visits Ethiopia to explore his roots.
When: May 9-11
802-760-4634
Price:
Free.
Film
Taking Shape
Ongoing
Vermont artist Lian Brehm is a sculptor, but instead of shaping clay or stone, she transforms paper pulp into 3D organic forms. Brehm's work, along with that of artists Martha Elmes, Carolyn Guest and James Frase-White, is on display at the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild Backroom Gallery as part of the exhibition "4 Visions: Paper as a Medium."
@ Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild Backroom Gallery
430 Railroad St.
Northeast Kingdom
St. Johnsbury,
VT
When: Through June 12
802-748-0158
Shows
Step Up
Friday 7-Friday 14
So you're not a runner. That doesn't have to stop you from participating in the Virtual Fun Run to benefit the McClure Miller Respite House, an inpatient hospice facility in Colchester. Individuals and teams can jog, bike, jump rope or do any activity that promotes health and wellness, then share their achievements on social media.
When: May 7-14
Price:
Donations; preregister.
Sports
Trail Work
Friday 7
A through-hiker is someone who has hiked a long-distance trail from end to end. Experienced Long Trail through-hikers share their hard-earned knowledge during the Long Trail End-to-Ender's Panel, hosted by the Green Mountain Club. Speakers in this online discussion and Q&A help hopeful hikers prepare with tips on food, equipment and planning.
@ Green Mountain Club Headquarters
4711 Waterbury-Stowe Rd.
Mad River Valley/Waterbury
Waterbury Center,
VT
When: Fri., May 7, 6-7:30 p.m.
Price:
Free; preregister.
Talks
Pull Your Weight
Sunday 9
Looking for a special way to celebrate your family's matriarch this Mother's Day? Consider spending the holiday at the Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock, where moms get free admission for Draft Animal Day. Visitors at this working dairy farm marvel at the sheer strength as teamsters and their trained horses, steers and oxen demonstrate plowing techniques. Treat your loved one to Mexican fare from the Trail Break Taps + Tacos food truck and a refreshing beverage in the beer garden.
@ Billings Farm & Museum
5302 River Rd.
Upper Valley
Woodstock,
VT
When: Sun., May 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
802-457-2355
Price:
Regular admission, $8-16; free for moms and kids 3 and under; free for moms.
Agriculture
With Honors
Wednesday 12
Writer Paisley Rekdal has accolades to spare. The Utah poet laureate has received Guggenheim and National Endowment for the Arts fellowships and two Pushcart Prizes, among other honors. Fellow writers and lit lovers can listen in as the celebrated poet and essayist gives a virtual reading next Wednesday, hosted by Johnson's Vermont Studio Center.
@ Vermont Studio Center
80 Pearl St.
Stowe/Smuggs
Johnson,
VT
When: Wed., May 12, 7-8 p.m.
802-635-2727
Price:
Free.
Words
