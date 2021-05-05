The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 5 to 11 

click to enlarge © Erhan Inga | Dreamstime

Garden Variety

Saturday 8

Cacti and veggies and rosemary, oh my! Folks looking to spruce up indoor and outdoor spaces find a wide variety of horticultural offerings at the Pride Center of VT's TransPlants Plant Sale. Shoppers browse houseplants, vegetable and herb starts, and seed packets as the Champlain Shoregasms and Ronnie Russell provide live tunes in the Pride Center's Burlington parking lot. Funds raised support the center's Transgender Program.

Event Details TransPlants Plant Sale @ Pride Center of Vermont 255 South Champlain St. Burlington, VT When: Sat., May 8, 12-3 p.m. Price: Free; preregister to donate plants. Agriculture Map

Tale of Two Countries

Sunday 9-Tuesday 11

The sixth annual Stowe Jewish Film Festival features four motion pictures illuminating the theme "A Virtual Tour of Modern-Day Israel." The fest commences with an online showing of the 2016 documentary Mekonen: The Journey of an African Jew. This emotional movie follows Israeli Defense Forces commander Mekonen Abebe as he visits Ethiopia to explore his roots.

Taking Shape

Ongoing

Vermont artist Lian Brehm is a sculptor, but instead of shaping clay or stone, she transforms paper pulp into 3D organic forms. Brehm's work, along with that of artists Martha Elmes, Carolyn Guest and James Frase-White, is on display at the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild Backroom Gallery as part of the exhibition "4 Visions: Paper as a Medium."

Event Details '4 Visions: Paper as a Medium' @ Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild Backroom Gallery 430 Railroad St. Northeast Kingdom St. Johnsbury, VT When: Through June 12 802-748-0158 Shows Map





Step Up

Friday 7-Friday 14

So you're not a runner. That doesn't have to stop you from participating in the Virtual Fun Run to benefit the McClure Miller Respite House, an inpatient hospice facility in Colchester. Individuals and teams can jog, bike, jump rope or do any activity that promotes health and wellness, then share their achievements on social media.

Event Details Virtual Fun Run & Walk When: May 7-14 Price: Donations; preregister. Sports

Trail Work

Friday 7

A through-hiker is someone who has hiked a long-distance trail from end to end. Experienced Long Trail through-hikers share their hard-earned knowledge during the Long Trail End-to-Ender's Panel, hosted by the Green Mountain Club. Speakers in this online discussion and Q&A help hopeful hikers prepare with tips on food, equipment and planning.

Event Details Long Trail End-to-Ender Panel @ Green Mountain Club Headquarters 4711 Waterbury-Stowe Rd. Mad River Valley/Waterbury Waterbury Center, VT When: Fri., May 7, 6-7:30 p.m. Price: Free; preregister. Talks Map





Pull Your Weight

Sunday 9

Looking for a special way to celebrate your family's matriarch this Mother's Day? Consider spending the holiday at the Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock, where moms get free admission for Draft Animal Day. Visitors at this working dairy farm marvel at the sheer strength as teamsters and their trained horses, steers and oxen demonstrate plowing techniques. Treat your loved one to Mexican fare from the Trail Break Taps + Tacos food truck and a refreshing beverage in the beer garden.

Event Details Draft Animal Day @ Billings Farm & Museum 5302 River Rd. Upper Valley Woodstock, VT When: Sun., May 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 802-457-2355 Price: Regular admission, $8-16; free for moms and kids 3 and under; free for moms. Agriculture Map

With Honors

Wednesday 12

Writer Paisley Rekdal has accolades to spare. The Utah poet laureate has received Guggenheim and National Endowment for the Arts fellowships and two Pushcart Prizes, among other honors. Fellow writers and lit lovers can listen in as the celebrated poet and essayist gives a virtual reading next Wednesday, hosted by Johnson's Vermont Studio Center.

