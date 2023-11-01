 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 1-7 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 30, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 1-7 

Published October 30, 2023 at 12:10 p.m. | Updated October 30, 2023 at 4:05 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Drag Newcomers' Showcase @ Vermont Comedy Club

    • (drag)...
    • Thu., Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m. $15

  • Staff Picks
    Shemekia Copeland @ Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe Mountain Resort

    • The acclaimed Harlem singer demonstrates her award-winning pipes and heartstring-tugging blues tunes....
    • Thu., Nov. 2, 7 p.m. $35-45.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    TWIST 2.0: Twin State Comics and Zine Fair @ Junction Arts & Media

    • Locals browse comic books, homemade zines and self-published poetry chapbooks by local artists and Center for Cartoon Studies students....
    • Fri., Nov. 3, 4-8 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Kathryn Milillo @ Edgewater Gallery on the Green

    • "Simple Matters," paintings of Vermont landscapes and farm buildings....
    • Through Nov. 28

  • Staff Picks
    Woodstock Vermont Film Series: 'Whitman Brook: An Apple Orchard and the Nature of Time' @ Billings Farm & Museum

    • A new documentary tells the story of a beloved Quechee orchard and its stewards....
    • Sat., Nov. 4, 3 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 5, 3 p.m. $12-15.

  • Trotting of the Turkeys @ Church Street Marketplace

    • A parade of fundraisers carry frozen turkeys down Church Street to be donated to Feeding Chittenden....
    • Sat., Nov. 4, 11 a.m. $50; preregister.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'We're All Going To Die' @ Off Center for the Dramatic Arts

    • A (mostly) funny new documentary follows the filmmaker as he travels from Berlin to Vermont and beyond talking to preppers, climate activists and bunker dwellers....
    • Wed., Nov. 8, 7-10 p.m. $10.
