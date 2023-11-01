The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 1-7 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Victoria Smith

Shemekia Copeland

Lady Sings the Blues

Thursday 2

Acclaimed blues singer Shemekia Copeland takes the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center at Stowe Mountain Resort by storm. Declared one of her generation's most accomplished artists by multiple critics, the daughter of Blues Hall of Famer Johnny Copeland shows off her impressive pipes and soul-stirring sensibilities.

Peaks My Interest

Ongoing

"Still Turning" by Kathryn Milillo

Missing summer already? "Simple Matters," Kathryn Milillo's new solo collection at Middlebury's Edgewater Gallery on the Green, features landscapes of Vermont's farmland and mountains that glow with warm greens and golden sunlight. Milillo's minimalist style evokes a wistfulness perfect for capturing the Green Mountain State's barns, fields and distant summits.

Beginner's Luck

Thursday 2

Emoji Nightmare

We all have to start somewhere. Local icons Rhedd Rhumm and Emoji Nightmare host a Drag Newcomers' Showcase at the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington, welcoming novice kings and queens to take the stage and strut their stuff. Audiences delight in the chance to bestow their singles upon some of Vermont's most talented rising stars.

Smells Like Zine Spirit

Friday 3

Zaria Cannon and Wayne Carter

Local poets, art students and cartoonists all get a seat at the tables at TWIST 2.0: Twin State Comics & Zine Fair. Junction Arts & Media in White River Junction fills up with self-published comic books, zines and poetry chapbooks. Locals can find a collage, collection or cartoon for every taste and get a head start on holiday shopping for the creatives in their lives.

Roast Assured

Saturday 4

Trotting of the Turkeys

Burlington's Church Street Marketplace is for the birds at Feeding Chittenden's annual Trotting of the Turkeys. Just $50 buys Queen City citizens the right to march in a high-energy parade through downtown — with a whole frozen turkey in hand. At the end of the day, all poultry will be donated to Vermonters in need. Those who can't make the event can still donate, and a turkey will be trotted in their name.

Core Values

Saturday 4 & Sunday 5

Woodstock Vermont Film Series Whitman Brook

Billings Farm & Museum kicks off a fresh season of its Woodstock Vermont Film Series with a screening of Whitman Brook: An Apple Orchard and the Nature of Time. This new, locally grown documentary tells the story of Terry and Sara Dorman, who restored and rejuvenated the titular Quechee orchard. A Q&A with Terry and filmmaker Ben Silberfarb follows the Saturday showing.

Apocalypse Now

Wednesday 8

We're All Going to Die

Audiences prep to have their worlds rocked by a special screening of the new independent documentary We're All Going to Die at Burlington's Off Center for the Dramatic Arts. This (mostly) funny flick follows German journalist and filmmaker Ben Knight as he travels from Berlin to Vermont and beyond talking to preppers, climate activists and bunker dwellers about the end of the world. A Q&A with the cast and crew follows.