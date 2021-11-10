 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 10 to 16 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 08, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 10 to 16 

  • Vanessa Compton @ Karma Bird House Gallery

    • "Grandmother," mixed-media collages inspired by the artist's grandmothers, both artists and of different cultures....
    • Through Dec. 9

  • Staff Picks
    Schumann Quartet & Diana Fanning @ Robison Hall, Mahaney Arts Center, Middlebury College

    • The stunning string quartet makes its Middlebury debut alongside the Vermont pianist. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Streaming option available....
    • Thu., Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m. $5-25.

  • Staff Picks
    'Mamma Mia!' @ Woodstock Town Hall Theatre

    • Audiences dance, jive and have the time of their lives at North Country Community Theatre's production of the ABBA jukebox musical....
    • Fri., Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Nov. 13, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Sun., Nov. 14, 2 p.m., Thu., Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 21, 2 p.m. $15.50-25.50.

  • Staff Picks
    Artist Changemaker Workshop @ Film House, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • Music to Life leads a community-building day of panels and workshops for artists trying to make a difference while still making a living....
    • Sat., Nov. 13, 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Writers on the Rise: Paige Buffington (Words)

    • Vermont Studio Center presents an evening with the Navajo writer, whose work has been published in The Diné Reader, Narrative and elsewhere....
    • Mon., Nov. 15, 7-8 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Mulu Tewelde (Food & Drink)

    • The local chef cooks Ethiopian and Eritrean dishes on this City Market, Onion River Co-op livestream....
    • Tue., Nov. 16, 5:30-7 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Agricultural Literacy Week 2021: We Are the Land (Agriculture)

    • Joseph and Jesse Bruchac share Abenaki stories and songs about the creation of Petonbowk (Lake Champlain), the coming of corn and more. Presented by...
    • Wed., Nov. 17, 6:30-8 p.m. Free; preregister.
