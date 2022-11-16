 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 16-22 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 14, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 16-22 

Published November 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. | Updated November 14, 2022 at 6:31 p.m.

  • Christy Mitchell @ The S.P.A.C.E. Gallery

    • "Object Permanence," an installation that is part dream and part allegory of our collective experience with COVID-19 and the new world that surrounds us....
    • Through Nov. 26

    Red Bench Speaker Series: Vasu Sojitra (Sports)

    • The amputee skier discusses his groundbreaking descent of Denali. Presented by the Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum....
    • Thu., Nov. 17, 7-8:30 p.m. $10 suggested donation; preregister.

    Montpelier PLACE: Montpelier Underfoot Presentation @ North Branch Nature Center

    • NBNC educator Sean Beckett tells locals how how Montpelier’s geology has shaped the city’s infrastructure....
    • Fri., Nov. 18, 7-8:30 p.m. Free.

    'Vulture Sister Song' @ Grange Theatre

    • With movement, folk music, storytelling and ethereal props, local dancer Ellen Smith Ahern and friends present a wild, transcendent show....
    • Fri., Nov. 18, 7-8 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 19, 7-8 p.m. $1-50.

    QWANQWA @ Next Stage Arts Project

    • An Ethiopian supergroups blends genres and sounds for a psychedelic show....
    • Fri., Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m. $18-22.

    Montpelier PLACE: Montpelier Underfoot Field Walk @ North Branch Nature Center

    • Locals take to the trails to see the impact of geology and geography on their city's bridges, roads and buildings....
    • Sat., Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Free.

    GMCMF Artist Faculty Recital Series: Elizabeth Chang & Steven Beck @ College Street Congregational Church

    • Sonatas for violin and piano make for an exciting off-season show from Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival....
    • Sat., Nov. 19, 3-5 p.m. $25; free for students.

    Stunt Nite @ The Flynn

    • Rice Memorial High School students compete to perform the most miraculous songs, skits and feats of derring-do in this century-old tradition....
    • Tue., Nov. 22, 4 & 8 p.m. $25-30.
