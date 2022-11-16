The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 16-22 

click to enlarge Courtesy

QWANQWA

Fiddle Me This

Friday 18

QWANQWA, a supergroup made up of some of Addis Ababa's most exceptional musicians, brings experimental Ethiopian music to Next Stage Arts Project in Putney. Using instruments such as the one-stringed masinko and the goatskin kebero drum, the quintet blends genres and moods for a psychedelic show.

Summit Completely Different

Thursday 17

Courtesy Of Max Lowe

Vasu Sojitra

An adaptive athlete and advocate for racial justice in outdoor sports, Vasu Sojitra stops by the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum's Red Bench Speaker Series for a virtual chat. He speaks to journalist David Goodman about climbing Grand Teton, backcountry skiing at the University of Vermont and skiing the first disabled descent of Denali.

Bartók Blues

Saturday 19

Courtesy Of Matt Dine

Elizabeth Chang

The Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival launches its first off-season GMCMF Artist Faculty Recital Series with a performance by violinist Elizabeth Chang and pianist Steven Beck at College Street Congregational Church in Burlington. Sonatas by Ern Dohnányi, Karol Szymanowski and Béla Bartók are on the menu for classical music lovers.

Flock Together

Friday 18 & Saturday 19

Courtesy Of Tori Lawrence

Ellen Smith Ahern & Kate Elias

With movement, folk music, storytelling and ethereal props, local dancer Ellen Smith Ahern and friends present Vulture Sister Song. This wild, transcendent show mixes disciplines, utilizes a migrating herd of lanterns, and examines the connections between humans and the beyond at Artistree's Grange Theatre in South Pomfret.

Our Town

Friday 18 & Saturday 19

© Jiawangkun | Dreamstime

Montpelier Underfoot

Capital City locals gain an entirely fresh perspective at Montpelier Underfoot, the final two events of North Branch Nature Center's Montpelier PLACE series. A presentation by director of natural history programs Sean Beckett and a field adventure at Gateway Park teach attendees how the area's geology has shaped the city's infrastructure.

Derring-Do

Tuesday 22

Courtesy Of Andy Pohlen

Stunt Nite

Born in 1929 as Vaudeville Nite, Rice Memorial High School's Stunt Nite is a beloved community tradition. Guests at the Flynn in Burlington witness an evening of joyful music, hilarious skits and mind-boggling feats presented by each grade of students after a month of rehearsals.

Requiem for a Dream

Ongoing

Courtesy Of The Artist

Objects in the installation

Every year, Christy Mitchell, the owner and creative director of Burlington's S.P.A.C.E. Gallery, presents a thought-provoking solo exhibit. This fall's installation, "Object Permanence," puts a surreal twist on typical household items to create a scene that's part dream, part evocation of the collective experience of quarantine in the early pandemic.