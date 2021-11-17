 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 17-23 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 15, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 17-23 

Related Events

  • Staff Picks Online
    Architecture + Design Film Series: 'Beyond The Visible: Hilma af Klint' (Film)

    • Burlington City Arts presents a virtual screening of this documentary on a pioneer of abstract art....
    • Nov. 17-19 Free.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Katie Ives (Words)

    • The Norwich Bookstore presents the author of Imaginary Peaks: The Riesenstein Hoax and Other Mountain Dreams in conversation with writer Sean Prentiss....
    • Thu., Nov. 18, 7 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    'Showing Up' @ Town Hall Theater

    • Native Vermonters and lifelong friends Miranda Ferriss Jones and Vanessa Dunleavy present a new, original musical....
    • Thu., Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 20, 2 p.m. $20.

  • Staff Picks
    Jazz Jam at the Grange @ Caledonia Grange

    • Instrumentalists and community members come together to swap tunes, follow along, take the lead or just listen. Presented by Modern Times Theater....
    • Fri., Nov. 19, 7 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Kasey Child & Kenneth Goss @ ART, etc.

    • Textural abstract acrylic paintings and original photography of the Vermont countryside, respectively....
    • Through Nov. 30

  • Staff Picks
    Stephen Goldberg & Friends With Slut Magic @ Burlington City Hall Auditorium

    • A father-daughter musician duo and their bands — a jazz combo and a glitter punk outfit, respectively — come together for an eclectic show....
    • Sat., Nov. 20, 8 p.m. $10-20.

  • User Submitted
    Woman Of The Woods @ The Grange Theatre

    • Woman of the Woods is a night of standup and story telling comedy featuring one of the country's funniest and edgiest female comics Vicki Ferentinos....
    • Sat., Nov. 20, 8 p.m. $20
Emily Hamilton

 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021.

