The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 17-23 

Stephen Goldberg & Friends w/ Slut Magic

All in the Family

Saturday 20

Father-daughter duo Stephen Goldberg and Emma Sky and their bands — Stephen Goldberg & Friends and Slut Magic, respectively — come together for a multi-genre, multigenerational show at Burlington City Hall Auditorium. Presented by Burlington City Arts, the new-school jazz combo and the angsty glitter-punk outfit (pictured) make for a thrillingly eclectic family reunion.

Friends Forever

Thursday 18-Saturday 20

Showing Up

Vermont natives Miranda Ferriss Jones and Vanessa Dunleavy have been friends since they were stars of their high school drama department's musicals. Now, with years of theater experience under both their belts, they take to the Town Hall Theater stage in Middlebury with Showing Up, their original musical that was workshopped in 2019 and is now presented to audiences in all its glory.

Give In to Abstraction

Wednesday 17-Friday 19

Architecture + Design Series

Put some respect on Hilma af Klint's name. The Swedish painter, inspired by her forays into mysticism and ghost-whispering, created the first known abstract works in the Western world. Her story is brought to the forefront in Halina Dyrschka's landmark documentary Beyond the Visible – Hilma af Klint, screening virtually this week as part of Burlington City Arts, AIA Vermont and 118 Elliot's Architecture + Design Film Series.

Sneaks and Valleys

Thursday 18

Katie Ives_

In 1962, Summit magazine published a story about a theretofore undiscovered mountain range in British Columbia. Readers' imaginations were captured — by a hoax. In her book Imaginary Peaks: The Riesenstein Hoax and Other Mountain Dreams, Alpinist editor in chief Katie Ives uses the story as a jumping-off point to investigate our obsession with untapped wilderness and empty spots on maps. Norwich Bookstore presents a conversation with the author.

Free Flow

Friday 19

Jazz Jam at the Grange

Northeast Kingdom instrumentalists shine up their saxophones and tune up their trumpets for Jazz Jam at the Grange, a community sesh hosted by Modern Times Theater at Caledonia Grange in East Hardwick. Instrumentalists of all kinds are invited to lead the group in a favorite tune, noodle along or just listen.

Countryside Comedy

Saturday 20

Woman of the Woods

Standup comic Vicki Ferentinos aims to have audiences rolling in the aisles by the end of Woman of the Woods, her one-woman show at ArtisTree Community Arts Center in South Pomfret. The set follows her journey from suburbian to city slicker to country girl, replete with mishaps and hijinks along the way.

Paints and Prints

Ongoing

Kasey Child & Kenneth Goss

Through November, ART, Etc. in Northfield presents a joint exhibition of works by Kasey Child and Kenneth Goss, an abstract acrylics painter and a landscape photographer, respectively. Child's colorful, chaotic paintings lie somewhere between Jackson Pollock's drip technique and Henri Matisse's fauvist period, while Goss' photos provide a tender, naturalistic counterpoint.