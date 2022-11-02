The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 2-8 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Richard Blue Cloud Castaneda

Jennifer Foerster

Words for the World

Wednesday 9

Muscogee poet Jennifer Foerster visits the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson for an evening of powerful selections from her storied writing career. From her debut collection, Leaving Tulsa, to her latest, The Maybe-Bird, Foerster's poems deal in themes of myth, Indigenous identity and humanity's connection to the Earth even in times of climate crisis.

Smells Like Zine Spirit

Friday 4

click to enlarge © Aleksandra Alekseeva | Dreamstime

TWIST: TWIn STate Zine & Comic Fair

Local poets, art students and cartoonists all get a seat at the tables at TWIST: TWIn STate Zine & Comic Fair. Junction Arts & Media in White River Junction fills up with self-published comic books, zines and poetry chapbooks; locals can find a collage, collection or cartoon for every taste and even get a head start on holiday shopping for the creatives in their lives.

Party People

Thursday 3

With Election Day just around the bend, citizens meet up at Burlington's Democracy Creative to discuss the expansive possibilities of collective governance at Thought Club. Drawing on the Queen City's long history of radical political thinking, attendees listen to presentations on subjects as wide-ranging as artificial intelligence and Christian anarchism, then have a rousing discussion.

Have a Ball

Friday 4

click to enlarge Courtesy

English Country Dance

Every first and third Friday, locals get their Jane Austen on at an English Country Dance at Elley-Long Music Center at Saint Michael's College in Colchester. This eminently British ball, hosted by Burlington Country Dancers, features run-throughs of each dance, expert callers, and live violin and harp music. The dress code is casual, in case you can't find your bonnet.

Stick It to the Man

Saturday 5

click to enlarge © Steve Byland | Dreamstime

Women Who Bird_

Women and nonbinary birders take to the woods around Huntington's Green Mountain Audubon Center for a Stick Season edition of Women Who Bird. Longtime and novice avian enthusiasts alike rejoice at each sighting of a feathered friend making its home for the winter, from nuthatches to cardinals to woodpeckers.

Rock and Soul

Sunday 6

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Cornerscape Artist Management

Alisa Amador

Before Alisa Amador won NPR's 2022 contest to become the first Tiny Desk performer with a live audience since before the pandemic, she had been on the brink of abandoning her music career. Thankfully, she didn't, and music lovers can catch the Latin singer's tender vocal stylings and genre-blending grooves at Richmond Congregational Church.

Plaster of Arts

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Axel's Frame Shop & Gallery

"The Mountain" by Sam Colt

Visitors to Sam Colt's solo show at Axel's Frame Shop & Gallery in Waterbury take a step back in time — with a foot firmly in modern art. Colt is an expert in grassello, or Venetian plasterwork, and other old European techniques such as gold leafing and faux bois. Her thoroughly contemporary murals thus feature trowel strokes rather than brushstrokes and pair technical mastery with abstract spontaneity.