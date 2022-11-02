 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 2-8 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 31, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 2-8 

Published October 31, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

  • Sam Colt @ Axel's Frame Shop & Gallery

    • Recent work in grassello on masonite, using oils, gold leaf, gouache, charcoal, shellac and varnishes....
    • Through Nov. 19

  • Thought Club @ Democracy Creative

    • Artists and activists convene to engage with Burlington‘s rich tradition of radical thought and envision its future....
    • Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m. Free.

    TWIST: TWIn STate Zine & Comic Fair @ Junction Arts & Media

    • Locals browse comic books, homemade zines and self-published poetry chapbooks by local artists and Center for Cartoon Studies students....
    • Fri., Nov. 4, 5-8 p.m. Free.

    English Country Dance @ Elley-Long Music Center, Saint Michael's College

    • Locals get their Jane Austen on at a British ball where all the dances are run through beforehand. Wear casual, comfortable clothes. Newcomers' lesson, 6:30...
    • Every other Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 17 $10-15; preregister.

    Women Who Bird: Stick Season @ Green Mountain Audubon Center

    • Women and nonbinary folks of all birding abilities seek out late-autumn warblers at this outing co-hosted by Pride Center of Vermont....
    • Sat., Nov. 5, 9-11 a.m. Pay what you can; preregister.

    Alisa Amador @ Richmond Congregational Church

    • The NPR Tiny Desk Contest-winning Latin singer displays her singing and songwriting chops....
    • Sun., Nov. 6, 4-6 p.m. $15-25.

    Jennifer Foerster @ Vermont Studio Center

    • Lit lovers listen to the poet behind Leaving Tulsa, Bright Raft in the Afterweather and The Maybe-Bird....
    • Wed., Nov. 9, 7-8 p.m. Free.
