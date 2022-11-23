 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 23-29 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 21, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 23-29 

By

Published November 21, 2022 at 4:52 p.m. | Updated November 21, 2022 at 5:05 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Candy Cane Making Demonstration @ Laughing Moon Chocolates

    • Merry makers watch as sugar workers boil, pull, turn, roll and twist festive treats....
    • Fridays, Saturdays, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Continues through Dec. 23 Free; $6 to make a candy cane.

  • Sam Bartlett @ McCarthy Art Gallery, Saint Michael's College

    • “Low Stakes: Plywood Cutouts and Everyday Comix,” cartoonish 2D sculptures in wood by the artist, musician and stuntologist....
    • Through Dec. 3

  • Staff Picks
    'Wasabi' @ Chandler Center for the Arts

    • No Strings Marionette presents an intimate puppet show for all ages, with the puppeteers in full view so the audience can appreciate their handiwork....
    • Sat., Nov. 26, 7-9 p.m. $10-15.

  • Staff Picks
    Will Evans @ Barre Opera House

    • The Rhode Island roots rocker displays his mastery of the looper pedal, didgeridoo, guitar, beatboxing and more....
    • Sat., Nov. 26, 7 p.m. $25-50.

  • Staff Picks
    'Our Hospitality' @ Epsilon Spires

    • Composer Jeff Rapsis plays a live score for this silent Buster Keaton classic, as well as the opening short film "The Scarecrow."...
    • Sat., Nov. 26, 8-10 p.m. $5-20.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Holiday Baked Goods for Gifting (Holidays)

    • Baker Audrey Bernstein demonstrates how to make chocolate truffles and shortbread cookies perfect for stocking stuffing. Presented by City Market, Onion River Co-op....
    • Mon., Nov. 28, 5:30-7 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    'Legally Blonde: The Musical' @ The Flynn

    • In the latest Broadway tour to stop by Burlington, sorority girl Elle Woods takes Harvard Law School by storm — what, like it's hard?...
    • Wed., Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m. $67-98.
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

