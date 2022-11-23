The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 23-29 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of New Frontier Touring And Cj Favino

In the Loop

Saturday 26

Rhode Island roots rocker Will Evans, formerly of the band Barefoot Truth, stops by the Barre Opera House on his ongoing journey toward solo superstardom. His inventive arrangements display his mastery of the looper pedal, didgeridoo, guitar, beatboxing and more, and his uplifting lyrics reflect his priorities as an environmentalist.

What, Like It's Hard?

Wednesday 30

Legally Blonde: The Musical

In the latest of the Flynn's touring Broadway offerings, Legally Blonde: The Musical takes Burlington by storm with a high-energy ode to girl power. Elle Woods won't let sexism, snobby WASPs, or her undying love of all things pink and sparkly stop her from rising to the top of her class at Harvard Law School in this hilarious musical extravaganza.

Sweet Stuff

Friday 25 & Saturday 26

Candy canes

Much better than seeing how the sausage gets made is seeing how the sweet stuff gets made at Laughing Moon Chocolates' Candy Cane Making Demonstrations in Stowe. Curious locals watch as sugar workers boil, pull, turn, roll and twist festive treats that taste of peppermint, spearmint, cinnamon, wintergreen and — what else? — maple. Onlookers can even make their own for $6 each.

Buster a Move

Saturday 26

Our Hospitality

Holiday weekenders jolt themselves out of their Turkey Day stupors at an uproarious screening of the Buster Keaton classic Our Hospitality at Epsilon Spires in Brattleboro. Organist Jeff Rapsis plays a live score to soundtrack this satirical send-up of the legendary Hatfield-McCoy feud, and Keaton superfans enjoy a double dose of comedic genius thanks to the opening short film, "The Scarecrow."

Princess Puppet

Saturday 26

Wasabi

No Strings Marionette turns Randolph's Chandler Center for the Arts into an intimate performance space for the all-ages fairy tale Wasabi. With puppeteers in full view so the audience can appreciate their handiwork, the story follows spunky Princess Aja as she quests to rescue her love, Prince Olaf, from a nasty neighborhood dragon.

Stocking Stuffers

Monday 28

Basked goods

Anyone who's got too many holiday parties lined up and not enough ideas for what to bring can find relief at the virtual City Market, Onion River Co-op class Holiday Baked Goods for Gifting. Underhill baker Audrey Bernstein demonstrates how to make three different kinds of chocolate truffles and shortbread cookies perfect for gifts and festive shindigs.

For Wood Measure

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Will Mentor

A sculpture by Sam Bartlett

Visual artist, musician and stunt performer Sam Bartlett presents a new solo show at McCarthy Art Gallery at Colchester's Saint Michael's College. His sardonic, cartoon-inspired sculptures, cut from reclaimed wood and painted freehand, evoke the feral joy of music making and getting eaten by crocodiles.