November 22, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 23 to 30 

  • Online
    Miniature Christmas Tree Raffle @ Henry Sheldon Museum of Vermont History

    • Online auction of artist-decorated tiny trees for the holidays. View trees and place bids at henrysheldonmuseum.org....
    • Through Dec. 21 $5 for one ticket, $20 for five

    Zack's Place Turkey Trot @ Woodstock Elementary School

    • Racers walk, run or gobble their way through a Thanksgiving Day 5K benefiting Zack's Place, a community center for those with special needs....
    • Thu., Nov. 25, 10 a.m. $35-40.

    'Scrooge, a Christmas Carol' @ Chandler Center for the Arts

    • No Strings Marionette presents a puppet-populated version of the classic holiday story....
    • Sat., Nov. 27, 2 p.m. $10.

    Public Menorah Lighting @ University Green, University of Vermont

    • Chabad Vermont marks each night of Hanukkah in advance of its blowout show on December 5....
    • Sun., Nov. 28, 5 p.m. Free.

    Virtual Composers of Color Workshop Series (Music)

    • Scrag Mountain Music hosts a packed panel of musicians to discuss the impact of composers of color on classical chamber music....
    • Sundays, 7-8:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 5 Donations; preregister.

    Public Menorah Lighting @ Jericho Town Green

    • Chabad Vermont marks each night of Hanukkah in advance of its blowout show on December 5....
    • Mon., Nov. 29, 5 p.m. Free.

    Public Menorah Lighting @ Shelburne Parade Ground

    • Chabad Vermont marks each night of Hanukkah in advance of its blowout show on December 5....
    • Tue., Nov. 30, 5 p.m. Free.

    Pages in the Pub (Words)

    • Local luminaries list off thoughtful and hilarious book recommendations at this annual fundraiser for the Norwich Public Library. Hosted by the Book Jam and...
    • Tue., Nov. 30, 7 p.m. $20; preregister.

    Public Menorah Lighting @ Taylor Park

    • Chabad Vermont marks each night of Hanukkah in advance of its blowout show on December 5....
    • Wed., Dec. 1, 5 p.m. Free.

    HIV, Then & Now @ Fletcher Free Library

    • Vermont Cares and GLAM Vermont mark World AIDS Day with an evening of storytelling, art and intergenerational dialogue. Masks required....
    • Wed., Dec. 1, 6-8 p.m. Free.

    Public Menorah Lighting @ Vermont Statehouse lawn

    • Chabad Vermont marks each night of Hanukkah in advance of its blowout show on December 5....
    • Thu., Dec. 2, 5 p.m. Free.
