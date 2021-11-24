The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 23 to 30 

click to enlarge
Gobble All the Way
Thursday 25
On Thanksgiving Day, runners and walkers pop the bird in the oven and head on over to the Zack's Place Turkey Trot, a morning 5K beginning and ending at Woodstock Elementary School. Registration fees benefit Zack's Place, a community center for folks with special needs and their neighbors, and racers can bring edible donations for the Woodstock Community Food Shelf.
Play the Classics
Sunday 28
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Of Michelle Leftheris
The third installment of Scrag Mountain Music's Virtual Composers of Color Workshop Series features special guest Dr. Matthew Evan Taylor, a musician, composer and Middlebury College assistant professor whose work focuses on decolonizing the compositional process. Taylor and other artists continue the ongoing conversation about groundbreaking, often neglected composers of color in the classical music world.
Merry Marionettes
Saturday 27
click to enlarge
-
© Julien Jean | Dreamstime
Families flock to Randolph's Chandler Center for the Arts for Scrooge, a Christmas Carol. It's the perfect performance for anyone who swears that The Muppet Christmas Carol is the best adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic holiday parable. No Strings Marionette's 18 huge puppets bring the ghosts, grouches and cherubic little children to life. Masks are required.
One for Each Night
Sunday 28-Thursday 2
click to enlarge
-
© Julie Feinstein | Dreamstime
Chabad Vermont marks the first night of Hanukkah with a Public Menorah Lighting on the University of Vermont's University Green in Burlington. The Festival of Lights continues all week with lightings in Jericho, Shelburne, St. Albans and Montpelier, leading up to a blowout car parade and LED robot show on the eighth night.
Book Who's Talking
Tuesday 30
click to enlarge
-
© Grungemaster | Dreamstime
The Norwich Public Library presents its annual fundraiser, Pages in the Pub, cohosted virtually with the Norwich Bookstore and the Book Jam. Local luminaries share curated, curious and cackle-inducing book recommendations for everyone from your dad to your baby cousin. Book sales during the event benefit the library.
Break the Silence
Wednesday 1
click to enlarge
-
© Richard Gunion | Dreamstime
Vermont Cares and GLAM Vermont host HIV, Then & Now on World AIDS Day at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington. Intergenerational members of the HIV-positive community share their stories, attendees converse about historic and present AIDS activism, and everyone makes art together. Masks are required.
O Christmas Tree
Ongoing
click to enlarge
Local artists may not be able to slide down your chimney and decorate your tree for you, but buying a ticket to the Henry Sheldon Museum's online Miniature Christmas Tree Raffle could be the next best thing. Nine unique trees are up for auction, decorated with everything from seashells to needlepoint.