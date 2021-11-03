 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 3 to 9 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 01, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 3 to 9 

Related Events

  • Staff Picks Online
    Cynthia Dewi Oka, Jake Skeets & Vanessa Angélica Villarreal (Words)

    • Three poets read from their work and discuss borders, migration and putting down roots. Presented by Vermont Studio Center....
    • Thu., Nov. 4, 7-8 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Howard Center Arts Collective @ Burlington City Hall

    • "Interwoven," works in a variety of mediums by artist-members who have lived experience with mental health challenges or addiction....
    • Through Nov. 30

  • Staff Picks Online
    Diwali on View (The Whole Fam)

    • Vid. Nithya Ramesh marks India's festival of lights with a virtual dance lesson. No experience needed; wear clothes you can move in. Presented by...
    • Sat., Nov. 6, 11 a.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Boston Ballet II @ Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe Mountain Resort

    • The acclaimed dance troupe performs scenes from The Nutcracker....
    • Sat., Nov. 6, 7 p.m. $13-28.

  • Staff Picks
    Kalos @ Burnham Hall

    • Ripton Community Coffee House presents the folk trio at its most mysterious and transcendent. Livestream available....
    • Sat., Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m. $10-20.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Jewish Book Month: David Grossman (Montréal)

    • The iconic novelist and activist keynotes this series from Montréal's Jewish Public Library....
    • Sun., Nov. 7, 2 p.m. $18; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    'Borrowing Time' @ Black Box Theater, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • Girls Nite Out Productions returns to the stage with a small-town comedy by Vermont playwright Carole Vasta Folley....
    • Nov. 10-13, 7:30-10 p.m., Sat., Nov. 13, 2-4:30 p.m., Nov. 17-20, 7:30-10 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 20, 2-4:30 p.m. $23-25.
