 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 30-December 6 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

November 28, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 30-December 6 

By

Published November 28, 2022 at 2:36 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'Much Ado About Nothing' @ Catamount Arts Center

    • Shakespeare's classic romantic comedy gets an art deco refresh in this irresistible production streamed live from the National Theatre stage....
    • Thu., Dec. 1, 7 p.m. and Thu., Dec. 8, 7 p.m. $6-15.

  • Staff Picks
    A Traditional Christmas in Stowe @ Various Stowe locations

    • Santa and Mrs. Claus join in the fun during three days of preholiday festivities including ice skating, caroling and a lantern parade. See stowevibrancy.com...
    • Fri., Dec. 2, 4:30-6 p.m. and Sat., Dec. 3, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Prices vary; most events are free.

  • Staff Picks
    'Daymaker' @ Town Hall Theater

    • Warren Miller Entertainment presents its annual film tour focused on the winter sports scene....
    • Fri., Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m. $23-38.

  • Staff Picks
    Handel's 'Messiah' @ Montpelier St. Augustine's Catholic Church

    • Lisa Jablow conducts the Vermont Philharmonic in Mozart's woodwind-forward orchestration of the jubilant Baroque oratorio....
    • Fri., Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m. $5-20.

  • Small Works @ Northern Daughters Annex Gallery

    • An exhibition of petite paintings by Anne Cady, Charlotte Dworshak, Maria Flores Gallindo, Edward Holland, Julia Jensen and Hannah Sessions....
    • Through Dec. 31

  • Staff Picks
    The Global Trio @ Next Stage Arts Project

    • A pianist, a cellist and a percussionist break down the boundaries between jazz, classical and Middle Eastern folk music....
    • Sat., Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m. $20-24.

  • 'Daymaker' @ The Flynn

    • Warren Miller Entertainment presents its annual film tour focused on the winter sports scene....
    • Sat., Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m. $15.83-39.11.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks
    Handel's 'Messiah' @ Barre Opera House

    • Lisa Jablow conducts the Vermont Philharmonic in Mozart's woodwind-forward orchestration of the jubilant Baroque oratorio....
    • Sun., Dec. 4, 2 p.m. $5-20.

  • Staff Picks
    First Wednesdays: Kekla Magoon @ Goodrich Memorial Library

    • The National Book Award-nominated author of Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party’s Promise to the People considers reading and collective action as tools...
    • Wed., Dec. 7, 7 p.m. Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation