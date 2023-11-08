The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 8-14 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Caroline Bittencourt

Danish String Quartet

String Theory

Saturday 11

Following a sold-out, standing-ovation-earning performance at Middlebury College in 2017, the Danish String Quartet makes its triumphant return to Robison Concert Hall at the Mahaney Arts Center. Combining impeccable classical musicianship with magical arrangements of Nordic folk songs, the foursome conjures palpable joy and artistry.

Drama Trauma

Friday 10-Sunday 12

Courtesy

Maya Grace Redington

For four Vermonters, an unassuming acting class at the local community center becomes an incubator for conflict, heartbreak and self-discovery in Circle Mirror Transformation, the latest production from the Shelburne Players, at Shelburne Town Hall. The story by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker is deeply funny and sensitive.

Loss for Words

Wednesday 8 & Thursday 9

Courtesy Of Carolyn Kehler

Sarah Audsley

A spectacular supergroup of poets gives readings sure to delight lit lovers at Stowe Free Library and Norwich Bookstore. Liza Katz Duncan, Sarah Audsley and Sebastian Merrill read from their respective new collections: Given, a vivid evocation of Duncan's hometown on the New Jersey shore; Landlock X, Audsley's meditation on being an adoptee; and GHOST :: SEEDS, Merrill's narrative about a trans man speaking with the ghost of his past self.

Making History

Thursday 9

© David Izquierdo | Dreamstime

In Our Words, in Our Community: A Listening Party

Vermont Folklife and Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity present In Our Words, in Our Community: A Listening Party at College Street Congregational Church in Burlington. Neighbors come together to hear archival recordings of interviews with Vermonters experiencing poverty, as well as music and the sounds of everyday life.

An Inconvenient Truth

Thursday 9

Courtesy

Mercedes de Guardiola Credit

Locals ready to reckon with one of the darkest chapters in state history tune in to the latest Vermont Historical Society Virtual Speaker Series installment with New York historian Mercedes de Guardiola. Guardiola discusses her new book, "Vermont for the Vermonters": The History of Eugenics in the Green Mountain State, and explores the enduring legacy of the movement.

Fowl Language

Saturday 11

Courtesy

Jon & Deborah Meyer

Husband-and-wife duo Jon and Deborah Meyer find a fitting venue to exhibit their collaborative illustrated poetry collection, Quest of the Birds: Quechee's Vermont Institute of Natural Science. Veteran and International Book Award winner Jon and artist Deborah read from the book on Veterans Day and the 50th anniversary of their first date.

Second Band News

Sunday 12

Courtesy Of J. Hubbard

Marsh Lights Credit

Have you climbed aboard the Marsh Lights train yet? The newest project from singer-songwriter Colby Crehan, of Bluegrass Gospel Project and PossumHaw fame, continues its debut tour around Vermont at Westford Common Hall. Crehan and her longtime collaborators bring decades of experience to their rich folk-grass sound.