November 06, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 8-14 

Published November 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. | Updated November 6, 2023 at 6:26 p.m.

  • Staff Picks
    Liza Duncan, Sarah Audsley & Sebastian Merrill @ Stowe Free Library

    • Three acclaimed poets read from their latest collections about grief, identity and gender....
    • Wed., Nov. 8, 6 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted Online
    VHS Virtual Speaker Series: Mercedes de Guardiola (Talks)

    • The New York historian examines one of the state’s darkest chapters through a discussion of her new book, “Vermont for the Vermonters”: The History of...
    • Thu., Nov. 9, 12-1 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Liza Duncan, Sarah Audsley & Sebastian Merrill @ Norwich Bookstore

    • Three acclaimed poets read from their latest collections about grief, identity and gender....
    • Thu., Nov. 9, 7 p.m. Free.

  • User Submitted
    In Our Words, in Our Community: A Listening Party @ College Street Congregational Church

    • Vermont Folklife and CVOEO share recordings of interviews with Vermonters experiencing poverty, as well as music and the sounds of everyday life....
    • Thu., Nov. 9, 7-8 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Circle Mirror Transformation' @ Shelburne Town Hall

    • Four New England acting students and their instructor face far more drama than they anticipated in this Shelburne Players production....
    • Fri., Nov. 10, 7-9 p.m., Sat., Nov. 11, 7-9 p.m., Sun., Nov. 12, 2-4 p.m., Fri., Nov. 17, 7-9 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 18, 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. $20.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Danish String Quartet @ Robison Concert Hall, Mahaney Arts Center, Middlebury College

    • The Grammy Award-nominated chamber music ensemble treats classical fans to a program of Purcell, Haydn, Shostakovich and Nordic folk music....
    • Sat., Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m. $5-25.

  • Jon & Deborah Meyer @ Vermont Institute of Natural Science

    • An exhibition of drawings with poetry from the couple's collaborative book Quest of the Birds. Sales of prints and books benefit VINS programs....
    • Nov. 11-Dec. 31

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Marsh Lights @ Westford Common Hall

    • Former Bluegrass Gospel Project singer-songwriter Colby Crehan debuts her new folk-grass band....
    • Sun., Nov. 12, 4-5 p.m. Free; donations accepted.
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

