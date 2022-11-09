 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 9-15 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 07, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 9-15 

By

Published November 7, 2022 at 4:19 p.m. | Updated November 7, 2022 at 4:20 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'R.R.R.' @ Film House, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • An Indian blockbuster mythologizes the true story of two freedom fighters in an extravaganza of action and musical numbers....
    • Thu., Nov. 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m. $6-12; VTIFF members benefits apply.

  • Staff Picks
    Claire Saffitz @ Norwich Congregational Church

    • The popular YouTube pastry chef launches her newest cookbook, What's for Dessert: Simple Recipes for Dessert People. Ticket includes a copy of the book....
    • Thu., Nov. 10, 7 p.m. $42; preregister.

  • Anne Davis @ Central Vermont Medical Center

    • "Fresh Paint," new paintings by the Vermont artist....
    • Through Dec. 9

  • Staff Picks
    DDO Fine Arts & Crafts Market @ Dollard Civic Centre

    • A perfectly Québécois holiday bazaar offers artisan goodies and a rooftop bar....
    • Sat., Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    American Ballet Theatre Studio @ Paramount Theatre

    • Rising stars from around the world dance to classical and contemporary works....
    • Sat., Nov. 12, 7 p.m. $35.

  • Staff Picks
    Northern Nosh Jewish Food Festival @ Ohavi Zedek Synagogue

    • Rugelach, blintzes, latkes, challah and shakshouka warm bellies amid live music, puppet shows and other activities for all ages....
    • Sun., Nov. 13, 11:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m. $5-10; free for kids 4 and under.

  • Staff Picks
    American Ballet Theatre Studio @ Lyndon Institute

    • Rising stars from around the world dance to classical and contemporary works....
    • Sun., Nov. 13, 7-8:30 p.m. $15-52.

  • Staff Picks
    Clarice Jensen and Peter Coccoma @ Epsilon Spires

    • The renovated gothic cathedral reverberates with stunning sounds when this cellist and synthesizer composer, respectively, perform together....
    • Sun., Nov. 13, 8-10:30 p.m. $5-20.
