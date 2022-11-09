The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 9-15 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Jenny Huang

Claire Saffitz

Sweet Tooth

Thursday 10

YouTube pastry chef and best-selling cookbook author Claire Saffitz stops by the Norwich Congregational Church to launch her newest collection of recipes, What's for Dessert: Simple Recipes for Dessert People. Every cake, pie, custard and cookie in the book can be made by bakers of any skill level, without any fancy equipment.

Le Shopping

Saturday 12 & 13

click to enlarge Credit: Courtesy

Bowls by Douglas Bone

Travelers to the Great White North get a head start on their holiday shopping at the DDO Fine Arts & Crafts Market in Montréal's Dollard Civic Centre. Spread over four stories, including a heated rooftop bar, the bazaar features food experiences like no other, live music, and more than 70 local artisans selling art, home décor and other goodies.

Piece of the Action

Thursday 10

click to enlarge Courtesy

R.R.R.

Vermont International Film Festival screens possibly its first blockbuster, the international smash hit R.R.R., at Burlington's Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Film House. Featuring two of India's biggest stars, N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, as well as exhilarating action scenes and danceable musical numbers, this critical and audience darling is a nonstop thrill ride.

Up and Comers

Saturday 12 & Sunday 13

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Avery Brunkus

American Ballet Theatre Studio

Catch American Ballet Theatre Studio this weekend, and soon you'll be able to say you liked the biggest dance stars of tomorrow before they were cool. Performing at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland and Lyndon Institute in Lyndon Center, these promising young artists bring energy and mastery to classical and contemporary works alike.

Keep the Matzo Ball Rolling

Sunday 13

click to enlarge Courtesy

Northern Nosh

Jewish congregations and organizations come together from all over the state to present the Northern Nosh Jewish Food Festival at Burlington's Ohavi Zedek Synagogue. Rugelach, blintzes, latkes, challah and shakshouka warm bellies amid live music, puppet shows, tours of the synagogue's "Lost Mural" and other activities for all ages.

Evening Echo

Sunday 13

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Steph Larsen

Clarice Jensen

You've never heard church music like this. The renovated gothic cathedral that makes up Brattleboro's Epsilon Spires concert space reverberates with stunning sonic strains during a joint show by cellist Clarice Jensen and synthesizer composer Peter Coccoma. Both play layered, ethereal works from their latest releases.

Who Let the Dogs Out?

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The Artist

Painting by Anne Davis

Barre painter (and designer of adorable greeting cards) Anne Davis presents a solo show of new works, "Fresh Paint," at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Davis' boldly colored compositions all feature cats and dogs in a variety of cozy situations: at home with their people, in a flower field and frolicking in the grass.