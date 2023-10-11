 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 11-17 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

October 09, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 11-17 

By

Published October 9, 2023 at 2:58 p.m.

Related Events

  • Ernest Haas @ Vermont Statehouse

    • "Lake Champlain Through Time," paintings by the renowned Vermont maritime artist; in the Card Room and cafeteria....
    • Through Oct. 29

  • Staff Picks
    Afghan Community Night @ Barrette Center for the Arts

    • Afghan community members and refugee sponsors congregate over refreshments before a performance of Selling Kabul, and meet the cast afterward....
    • Thu., Oct. 12, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Bab L' Bluz @ Chandler Center for the Arts

    • The North African blues act brings bass-heavy grooves, ancient Arabic lyrics and Morocco's youth movement to Vermont....
    • Fri., Oct. 13, 7-9:30 p.m. $10-45.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Brattleboro Literary Festival @ Various Brattleboro locations

    • A three-day page-turner party offers readings, panels and other literary happenings. See brattleborolitfest.org for full schedule....
    • Fri., Oct. 13, 7-8:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 14, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 15, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    UVM Lane Series: Christina & Michelle Naughton @ University of Vermont Recital Hall

    • Talented twin sisters captivate audiences in a program that includes classical works performed on two pianos and on one piano with four hands....
    • Fri., Oct. 13, 7:30-9 p.m. $6.50-45.

  • Staff Picks
    'The Engine Inside' @ Film House, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • Local Motion and Old Spokes Home screen this new documentary following six cyclists around the world and chasing questions about the climate crisis, Indigenous rights...
    • Sat., Oct. 14, 6:45 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Camille Dungy @ Ira Allen Chapel, University of Vermont

    • The prolific poet and author reads from her newest book, Soil: The Story of a Black Mother's Garden....
    • Wed., Oct. 18, 4-6 p.m. Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 4-10

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 4-10

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Drag King Night at the Telegraph Club, the Northeast Kingdom's hottest drag show/dance party/book club, at the Catamount ArtPort in St. Johnsbury.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Oct 2, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 27-October 3

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 27-October 3

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Grammy-nominated rocker Amythyst Kiah at Vermont State University-Johnson's Dibden Center for the Arts.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Sep 25, 2023
  • Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books

  • Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books

    • By Angela Simpson, Chris Farnsworth, Hannah Feuer, Emily Hamilton and Ken Picard
    • Sep 20, 2023
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 4-10

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 4-10

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Drag King Night at the Telegraph Club, the Northeast Kingdom's hottest drag show/dance party/book club, at the Catamount ArtPort in St. Johnsbury.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Oct 2, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 27-October 3

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 27-October 3

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Grammy-nominated rocker Amythyst Kiah at Vermont State University-Johnson's Dibden Center for the Arts.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Sep 25, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 20-26

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 20-26

    Summer is winding down, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including the second weekly installment of the annual poetry reading and discussion series Words Out Loud, featuring Sarah Audsley and Nadine Budbill.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Sep 18, 2023
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation