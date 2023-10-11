The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 11-17 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy
- UVM Lane Series; Naughtons
Sister Act
Friday 13
Audiences see double at the latest UVM Lane Series installment: a performance by twin pianists Christina and Michelle Naughton at the University of Vermont Recital Hall in Burlington. The stupendous sisters stun audiences with a program of classical duets for two pianos and for four hands on one piano.
The Secret Garden
Wednesday 18
- Courtesy Of Beowulf Sheehan
- Camille Dungy
Burlingtonians bask in the words of renowned author and poet Camille T. Dungy at Ira Allen Chapel at the University of Vermont. Dungy's newest book, Soil: The Story of a Black Mother's Garden, digs into her efforts to diversify her backyard in her predominantly white Colorado community, where strict rules dictated what she could and couldn't plant and stifled the ecosystem's biodiversity.
VIP Access
Thursday 12
- © Keith Taylor | Dreamstime
- Afghan Community Night
Northern Stage hosts Afghan Community Night, a special evening for new American Vermonters and their allies, during its Selling Kabul run at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction. Afghan community members and refugee sponsors congregate over refreshments before the performance and meet the cast after.
Blues Traveler
Friday 13
Randolph's Chandler Center for the Arts starts its performance season off right with Bab L' Bluz, a North African blues act that brings pounding bass grooves and stirring vocals to Vermont. The woman-fronted band sings in its local Arabic dialect, darija, and carries the spirit of Morocco's revolutionary youth culture.
Booked and Busy
Friday 13-Sunday 15
- Courtesy Of Sharona Jacobs Photography
- Kelly Link
Bibliophiles flock to southern Vermont for the storied Brattleboro Literary Festival, a three-day confab for writers and readers. This year's authors in attendance include Jill Bialosky, Nikhil Goyal, Ann Hood, Tracy Kidder, Kelly Link and Jeff Sharlet. Saturday's festivities feature Green Writers Press' 10th anniversary celebration.
Bike Dreamers Do
Saturday 14
- Courtesy Of Dave Mackison
- Danny MacAskill
Local Motion and Old Spokes Home offer a free screening of The Engine Inside at the Film House at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington. This new documentary follows six cyclists around the world, pedaling in pursuit of truths about the climate crisis, Indigenous rights and economic inequality.
Rock Around the Loch
Ongoing
- Courtesy Of Vermont State Curator
- Ernest Haas
The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier hosts "Lake Champlain Through Time," a collection of paintings by celebrated Vermont maritime artist Ernest Haas. Painted over the course of three decades, the works depict centuries of changes to the waterfront, from the French occupation of Isle La Motte in 1666 to roving steamboats at the turn of the century.