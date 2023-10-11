The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 11-17 

click to enlarge Courtesy

UVM Lane Series; Naughtons

Sister Act

Friday 13

Audiences see double at the latest UVM Lane Series installment: a performance by twin pianists Christina and Michelle Naughton at the University of Vermont Recital Hall in Burlington. The stupendous sisters stun audiences with a program of classical duets for two pianos and for four hands on one piano.

The Secret Garden

Wednesday 18

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Beowulf Sheehan

Camille Dungy

Burlingtonians bask in the words of renowned author and poet Camille T. Dungy at Ira Allen Chapel at the University of Vermont. Dungy's newest book, Soil: The Story of a Black Mother's Garden, digs into her efforts to diversify her backyard in her predominantly white Colorado community, where strict rules dictated what she could and couldn't plant and stifled the ecosystem's biodiversity.

VIP Access

Thursday 12

click to enlarge © Keith Taylor | Dreamstime

Afghan Community Night

Northern Stage hosts Afghan Community Night, a special evening for new American Vermonters and their allies, during its Selling Kabul run at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction. Afghan community members and refugee sponsors congregate over refreshments before the performance and meet the cast after.

Blues Traveler

Friday 13

click to enlarge Courtesy

Bab L'Bluz

Randolph's Chandler Center for the Arts starts its performance season off right with Bab L' Bluz, a North African blues act that brings pounding bass grooves and stirring vocals to Vermont. The woman-fronted band sings in its local Arabic dialect, darija, and carries the spirit of Morocco's revolutionary youth culture.

Booked and Busy

Friday 13-Sunday 15

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Sharona Jacobs Photography

Kelly Link

Bibliophiles flock to southern Vermont for the storied Brattleboro Literary Festival, a three-day confab for writers and readers. This year's authors in attendance include Jill Bialosky, Nikhil Goyal, Ann Hood, Tracy Kidder, Kelly Link and Jeff Sharlet. Saturday's festivities feature Green Writers Press' 10th anniversary celebration.

Bike Dreamers Do

Saturday 14

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Dave Mackison

Danny MacAskill

Local Motion and Old Spokes Home offer a free screening of The Engine Inside at the Film House at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington. This new documentary follows six cyclists around the world, pedaling in pursuit of truths about the climate crisis, Indigenous rights and economic inequality.

Rock Around the Loch

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Vermont State Curator

Ernest Haas

The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier hosts "Lake Champlain Through Time," a collection of paintings by celebrated Vermont maritime artist Ernest Haas. Painted over the course of three decades, the works depict centuries of changes to the waterfront, from the French occupation of Isle La Motte in 1666 to roving steamboats at the turn of the century.