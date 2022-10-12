 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 12-18 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 10, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 12-18 

Published October 10, 2022 at 3:07 p.m. | Updated October 10, 2022 at 5:07 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'Mummenschanz: 50 Years' @ Dibden Center for the Arts, Northern Vermont University-Johnson

    • The Switzerland-based theater troupe uses shadow and unexpected props to put on a performance befitting a half century of dazzling audiences worldwide....
    • Thu., Oct. 13, 7-9 p.m. $15-52.

  • Staff Picks
    'The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play' @ Valley Players Theater

    • The Valley Players offer their live studio audience a metatextual good time with a 1940s broadcast treatment of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic tragedy....
    • Fridays, Saturdays, 7 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through Oct. 23 $14-18.

  • VSO Jukebox Quartet @ Bennington College

    • The cutting-edge chamber ensemble plays alongside rising star guitarist Kaki King....
    • Fri., Oct. 14, 7:30-8:30 p.m. $10-30.

  • Ann Young @ Catamount Arts Center

    • "In a Dangerous Time," paintings that focus on people in troubling times and abstracted images of magnified natural objects. Included are three commissioned paintings concerning...
    • Through Oct. 30

  • Staff Picks
    Spiny Softshell Turtle Nesting Beach Cleanup Day @ North Hero State Park

    • Volunteers clear the lakefront of excess vegetation to make room for baby reptiles, then carpool to another location in Swanton....
    • Sat., Oct. 15, 10 a.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Meet, Greet & Eat @ Maple Wind Farm

    • An agricultural afternoon includes farm tours, a lesson in using the whole bird, a Q&A with farmers about pasture raising, a load of family-friendly activities...
    • Sat., Oct. 15, 12-3:30 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • VSO Jukebox Quartet Featuring Kaki King @ Higher Ground Ballroom

    • (classical, pop)...
    • Sat., Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. $10-$30

  • Staff Picks
    Sen. Patrick Leahy @ Ira Allen Chapel, University of Vermont

    • The senator celebrates his new memoir, The Road Taken, which tracks his life and long political career....
    • Sun., Oct. 16, 2 p.m. Free; preregister.
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

