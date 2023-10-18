The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 18-24 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Pilar Castro

Mahani Teave

Island Sound

Thursday 19 & Friday 20

Internationally acclaimed Rapa Nui (Easter Island) concert pianist Mahani Teave makes two appearances at Middlebury College's Mahaney Arts Center. The first, a Q&A and screening of the 2020 documentary short "Song of Rapa Nui," documents Teave's efforts to found a music school on her home island. On the second night, Teave takes the stage to premiere works by two Chilean composers alongside other classical works.

Boo-lieve It or Not

Opens Saturday 21

click to enlarge Courtesy

Rowland T. Robinson and Rachel G. Robinson Daguerreotype

The Rokeby Museum's Spirits of Rokeby: Spectral Rooms gets an upgrade this year with pregame cocktails by Appalachian Gap Distillery. After drinks, Ferrisburgh guests are guided by actors through a historically accurate re-creation of a Victorian spiritualist séance like the kind that occurred all the time at Rokeby.

Suddenly Seymour

Opens Thursday 19

Little Shop of Horrors

Little Shop of Horrors

Boy meets girl and plant eats boy in Artistree Collaborative Theatre's morbidly silly production of Little Shop of Horrors at Artistree Community Arts Center in South Pomfret. The smash sci-fi musical follows shy florist Seymour as he discovers a mysterious talking plant that promises him fame, fortune and a date with his crush — as long as he keeps it fed with blood.

Color Instinct

Friday 20-Sunday 22

Jukebox Quartet and Matt LaRocca

Jukebox Quartet and Matt LaRocca

Art and music intersect at Color Theory, the new show by Vermont Symphony Orchestra's Jukebox Quartet playing at Higher Ground in South Burlington, Roots Studio Space in Rutland and Helmholz Fine Art in Manchester. The string players' stylings inspire a painting created in real time by local Haitian artist Julio Desmont.

For the Birds

Starts Saturday 21

Race Around Birds

Race Around Birds

Huntington's Birds of Vermont Museum hosts its fourth annual Race Around Birds, a choose-your-own adventure trail run that supports the museum and its avian neighbors. Runners and walkers can track their own times any day between October 21 and November 3 or train for race day on November 4.

Dead to Writes

Sunday 22

Read Between The Vines

Read Between The Vines

Read Between the Vines: Extra Spooky Edition offers White River Junction readers fun, frights and a chance to lean into their Scholastic Book Fair nostalgia. The Norwich Bookstore affair at Putnam's vine/yard is an absolutely autumnal book sale focused on hellish horror stories, witchy romance novels and other literary hair-raisers.

What Ghost Around

Ongoing

"Urn" by Chelsea Granger

"Urn" by Chelsea Granger

Connecticut artist Chelsea Granger takes an unconventional approach to the supernatural in "The Future Belongs to Ghosts," her solo show at Vergennes' Northern Daughters. Exploring themes of grief, death and the ways in which our dearly departed live on, her paintings depict everyday hauntings by innocuous spirits living alongside us.