October 16, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 18-24 

By

Published October 16, 2023 at 4:18 p.m.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Song of Rapa Nui' @ Mahaney Arts Center, Middlebury College

    • A 2020 documentary follows concert pianist Mahani Teave as she returns home to Easter Island to start a free music school. Q&A with Teave follows....
    • Thu., Oct. 19, 4:30-5:45 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Little Shop of Horrors' @ Artistree Community Arts Center

    • Boy meets girl and plant eats boy in this morbidly silly sci-fi musical from Artistree Collaborative Theatre....
    • Thu., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., Fri., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., Sat., Oct. 21, 2 & 7 p.m., Sun., Oct. 22, 2 p.m., Wed., Oct. 25, 2 & 7 p.m., Thu., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., Fri., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., Sat., Oct. 28, 2 & 7 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 29, 2 p.m. $35-40.

  • Staff Picks
    'Color Theory' @ Higher Ground

    • The string stylings of VSO's Jukebox Quartet inspire a live painting by local Haitian artist Julio Desmont....
    • Fri., Oct. 20, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $15-35.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Mahani Teave @ Robison Concert Hall, Mahaney Arts Center, Middlebury College

    • The acclaimed Rapa Nui (Easter Island) pianist displays magnificent musicality on her debut North American tour....
    • Fri., Oct. 20, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free.

  • Chelsea Granger @ Northern Daughters

    • "The Future Belongs to Ghosts," a solo exhibition of paintings that grapple with grief, honor the dead and offer thanks....
    • Through Oct. 31

  • Staff Picks
    Spirits of Rokeby: Spectral Rooms @ Rokeby Museum

    • Ghosts guide brave museum visitors through real-life séances that were held in the historic Robinson home. Appalachian Gap Distillery serves up appropriately spooky cocktails....
    • Sat., Oct. 21, 4:15-8:45 p.m., Fri., Oct. 27, 5-8:45 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 28, 4:15-8:45 p.m. $20-25; preregister; limited space.

  • Staff Picks
    'Color Theory' @ Roots Studio Space

    • The string stylings of VSO's Jukebox Quartet inspire a live painting by local Haitian artist Julio Desmont....
    • Sat., Oct. 21, 7:30-9 p.m. $15-35.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Race Around Birds @ Birds of Vermont Museum

    • A difficult but beautiful course awaits runners and walkers who participate in this self-timed, self-scheduled race on the museum trail system. Race day, November 4....
    • Oct. 21-Nov. 4, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Donations.

  • Staff Picks
    Read Between the Vines: Extra Spooky Edition @ Putnam's vine/yard

    • Grown-up bibliophiles lean into their Scholastic Book Fair nostalgia at an absolutely autumnal sale dedicated to harrowing horror, witchy romance and all things Halloween....
    • Sun., Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    'Color Theory' @ Helmholz Fine Art

    • The string stylings of VSO's Jukebox Quartet inspire a live painting by local Haitian artist Julio Desmont....
    • Sun., Oct. 22, 5:30-7 p.m. $15-35.
