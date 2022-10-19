 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 19-25 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 17, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 19-25 

Published October 17, 2022 at 3:57 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    MNFF Selects: 'Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise' @ Town Hall Theater

    • A revelatory documentary explores the lesser-known aspects of the legendary poet's life....
    • Thu., Oct. 20, 7 p.m. $14-16; $90 for series pass.

  • Staff Picks
    Moonlight Magic @ Downtown Montpelier

    • Buskers, magicians and circus performers take over the town as local businesses offer discounts and extended hours....
    • Fri., Oct. 21, 5-9 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Capital City Concerts: The Legacy of Larry Gordon @ College Street Congregational Church

    • A who's who of local performers celebrate the late choir director and all the music he loved, from American shape note to Renaissance to Balkan...
    • Fri., Oct. 21, 7:30-9 p.m. $30.

  • 'Dark Matter’ @ The S.P.A.C.E. Gallery

    • An exhibition of artworks in multiple mediums that interpret the known and unknown, the dark and the difficult to talk about....
    • Through Oct. 28

  • Staff Picks
    Capital City Concerts: The Legacy of Larry Gordon @ Unitarian Church of Montpelier

    • A who's who of local performers celebrate the late choir director and all the music he loved, from American shape note to Renaissance to Balkan...
    • Sat., Oct. 22, 7:30-9 p.m. $30.

  • Staff Picks
    A Family Halloween @ Billings Farm & Museum

    • A costume parade, trick-or-treating, pumpkin bowling and spooky stories make for a freaky festival the whole family can enjoy....
    • Sun., Oct. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Regular admission, $8-17; free for members and kids in costume.

  • Staff Picks
    'Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors' @ Sylvan Adams Theatre, Segal Centre for Performing Arts

    • Classic horror gets silly in this satirical spookfest featuring five farcical actors and spine-chilling stage effects....
    • Sun., Oct. 23, 1:30 p.m., Oct. 24-26, 8 p.m., Sat., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 & 7 p.m., Mondays, 7 p.m., Tue., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., Wednesdays, 1 & 8 p.m., Thursdays, 8 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 p.m. Continues through Nov. 12 $25-67.

  • Staff Picks
    'Intimo Farruquito' @ Spaulding Auditorium, Hopkins Center for the Arts, Dartmouth College

    • A legendary flamenco superstar dances his way through the history of the form....
    • Tue., Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. $20-35.
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

