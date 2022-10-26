 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 26-November 1 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 24, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 26-November 1 

By

Published October 24, 2022 at 4:32 p.m. | Updated October 24, 2022 at 4:33 p.m.

  • Staff Picks
    'Romeo and Juliet' @ Fuller Hall, St. Johnsbury Academy

    • New York touring troupe the Acting Company performs Shakespeare's iconic tragedy, complete with luxe costumes, chilling graveyards and bloody duels....
    • Thu., Oct. 27, 7-9 p.m. $15-48.

  • Staff Picks
    Spooky Night @ Henry Sheldon Museum of Vermont History

    • Visitors take in 19th-century ghost photos in between scary stories, tarot readings and spirited live music....
    • Fri., Oct. 28, 5-7:30 p.m. Free.

  • Kathleen Kolb @ Edgewater Gallery on the Green

    • "Fragile/Familiar," contemporary realist paintings that explore light, a sense of place and community, and the artist's relationship with the landscape of working Vermont....
    • Through Nov. 8

  • Staff Picks
    Halloween-O-Thon Spooktacular Showcase @ Junction Arts & Media

    • Mini horror masterpieces by local filmmakers have audience members on the edge of their seats at a screening event and awards ceremony....
    • Sat., Oct. 29, 5-7:30 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    'Paradise and Light' @ The Flynn

    • The Vermont Symphony Orchestra teams up with the VSO Chorus for an exhilarating program including the world premiere of Matthew Evan Taylor's "From Despair …...
    • Sat., Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m. $8.35-54.23.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks
    'Paradise and Light' @ Paramount Theatre

    • The Vermont Symphony Orchestra teams up with the VSO Chorus for an exhilarating program including the world premiere of Matthew Evan Taylor's "From Despair …...
    • Sun., Oct. 30, 3 p.m. $10-32; free for kids under 12.

  • Staff Picks
    'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' @ The Flynn

    • Barry Bostwick — aka Brad himself — does the time warp again at this special anniversary screening of the cult camp classic....
    • Mon., Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m. $35-70.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks
    First Wednesdays: Susan Clark @ Goodrich Memorial Library

    • The coauthor of Slow Democracy: Rediscovering Community, Bringing Decision Making Back Home advocates for a return to local organizing and politics....
    • Wed., Nov. 2, 7-8 p.m. Free.
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

